How did the Premier League clubs do in the second round of the Carabao Cup?

Swansea City 2-3 AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth advanced to the Third Round of the Carabao Cup thanks to a late winner from Ryan Christie at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Swans took the lead from the spot after a Matt Grimes penalty within the first minute and they kept this lead for a while.

The Cherries made some changes at half-time and things changed. David Brooks equalised for Bournemouth in the fifty-fifth minute, which was a lovely moment, as this was his first goal since recovering from Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

Thirteen minutes later, Andoni Iraola's side were ahead after Hamed Traore's strike found the back of the net. Jamie Paterson equalised for the Jacks just before the 80th minute, but this was cancelled out by an injury-time winner from Ryan Christie.

A solid win for the Cherries who get their first competitive victory of the season.

Fulham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (5-3 on pens)

An all-Premier League tie, as Fulham beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in a London derby.

Fulham began the game well and got their goal after 19 minutes. A low ball into the box from Tom Cairney created problems for the Spurs defence and caused Micky Van de Ven to turn the ball into his own net.

The game changed in the second half as Spurs were looking better. Ten minutes after the restart, they got their goal. Ivan Perisic whipped a fantastic ball into the box and Richarlison was there to head home his first competitive goal of the season. Neither side could find a winner after this and the match went to penalties.

Fulham took first and Andreas Pereira slotted away, but this was soon cancelled out by Heung-Min-Son scoring his penalty. Raul Jimenez put the hosts 2-1 up before Dejan Kulusevski put Spurs back level. Harry Wilson made it 3-2 to Fulham, but Davinson Sanchez's weak penalty was saved by Marek Rodak. Joao Palhinha & Kenny Tete's subsequent accurate attempts sent Fulham into the next round and Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup.

Luton Town 3-2 Gillingham

The Hatters recorded their first competitive win of the season thanks to a 3-2 home victory over Gillingham.

Luton got off to the perfect start after two minutes when Jacob Brown placed the ball past Glenn Morris in goal to give Luton the lead.

Alfie Doughty doubled their lead in the 28th minute, as his free-kick was fired into the top-left corner in style - another corker of a goal from Doughty since joining as Luton cruised into half-time 2-0 up.

Things changed a bit in the second half as Gillingham got one back. Macauley Bonne's headed pass found Jayden Clarke who slammed the ball past Tim Krul to get one back for the visitors.

Just over ten minutes after this, Luton made it 3-1. Cauley Woodrow received the ball on the edge of the box and struck it perfectly into the back of the net.

With two minutes to go, the Gills gave Luton a bit of a scare. Tom Nichols headed in to put Gillingham just one behind Luton with injury time still to play. The hosts held out and won the match 3-2, a good confidence boost for the newly-promoted side.

Newport County 1-1 Brentford (0-3 on pens)

Brentford squeezed past Newport County on penalties after a tough match against a motivated County side.

It was a quiet start to the game with Brentford dominating, but Newport would have been the happier of the sides as the game was level at the interval.

The pressure was building and the Bees thought they won it in the 87th minute as Mathias Jensen's strike put them ahead.

Newport were resilient throughout the entire match and got a late equaliser in the 96th minute. This came from an Adam Lewis cross which found Kiban Rai's head who sent the ball past Ellery Balcombe and the game to penalties.

Adam Lewis took first for Newport and hit the post. Bryan Mbeumo scored his penalty to put the Bees ahead. Nathan Wood saw his penalty saved by Ellery Balcombe and Yoane Wissa scored next to give Brentford a 0-2 advantage. Bryn Morris took next for Newport and Balcombe saved. Keane Lewis-Potter stepped up for the next penalty and scored, sending Brentford through in the process.

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Plymouth Argyle 2-4. Palace went from being 2-0 down to 2-3 up within four minutes in a remarkable comeback at Home Park.

Ben Waine put Argyle ahead after six minutes when he smashed the ball home from close range.

The score remained like this until half-time, but Plymouth came flying back out as they made it 2-0 within a minute of the second half. Luke Cundle's arrow of a strike found the top-right corner from outside the box and doubled Argyle's advantage.

This seemed to spark one of the craziest comebacks in a while as Odsonne Edouard pulled one back in the 58th minute.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta then put Palace back level after a ball into the box by Eberechi Eze which he placed past the goalkeeper. Instantly from kick-off, Plymouth gave the ball away and Jeffrey Schlupp played the ball through to Mateta who converted to complete the four-minute comeback.

It was soon 2-4 after Argyle lost the ball in midfield again and released Eberechi Eze down the right. He laid the ball off to Mateta who blasted the ball into the back of the net and for his hat-trick and to send Palace into the next round.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-0 Blackpool

Wolves smashed Blackpool 5-0 at Molineux in a resounding win for Gary O'Neil's side.

Pablo Sarabia was played through on goal, but his shot was saved into the path of Sasa Kalajdzic who finished into the empty net. It was soon 2-0 after Pablo Sarabia got the ball to Fabio Silva to finish past the goalkeeper and double Wolves' advantage.

In the second half, the hosts continued to dominate and soon made it 3-0. It was another goal made by Sarabia, who played a perfectly weighted pass to Matt Doherty to head home.

Six minutes later, Doherty got his second after a Nathan Fraser ball into the box which the wing-back calmly finished.

Fraser got his goal in the 84th minute and Sarabia got yet another assist. The Spaniard slotted the ball through to Fraser and his deflected effort found its way past Richard O'Donnell for 5-0.

A superb win for Wolves who secured their spot in the next round.

A very interesting first night of Carabao Cup matches which saw six out of seven Premier League sides advance to the next round.