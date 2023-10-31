Arsenal v Man City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Katie McCabe of Arsenal and Steph Houghton of Manchester City battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on April 02, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Hertfordshire has hosted some of the most famous battles in English history. Keen historians may cite the Battles of St Albans in 1455 and 1461 but meticulous eyes may suggest that in recent years, Arsenal v Manchester City has been the ultimate battle, headlining the women's football history books.

From last minute, table changing goals, to unprovoked bursts of aggression, the Arsenal v City clash has elements of a derby despite the home grounds being 187 miles away.

With both teams have a long and successful history within the women's game, it's a fixture that's been played hundreds of time, each with their own moments of heartbreak, tension and chaos.

This weekend, there is increased anticipation for one player as former Gunner, Jill Roord, will be making her Meadow Park return, so far being a vital cog in City's success this season.

Team News

Due to the high stakes of the match, both managers will be determined to put out the strongest starting XI but with players coming back from the international break, there will be injuries and minutes having to be managed.

Manchester City and Arsenal both boast a number of Matildas who have been playing the Philippines, Iran and the Chinese Taipei in Australia, a rare three-match window. The likes of Kyra Cooney-Cross, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, Alanna Kennedy and Mary Fowler may be rested or rotated, depending on workload and jet lag recovery. However, both managers suggested availability of the players, despite the quick turnaround.

In addition, City will be without crucial defender, Alex Greenwood, who sustained a concussion while playing against Belgium on Monday night. Greenwood has been under close monitoring since and has subsequently returned to Manchester City for further medical checks however, the defender will miss week's match and her return will be managed over the coming weeks.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have welcomed back strikers, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema from their ACL injuries, Miedema even gaining mintutes in an Oranje shirt against Scotland over the break.

Disregarding the long-term injuries to Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither and Teyah Glodie, for once, Arsenal boast a fully fit squad. Previous concerns over Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt and Lia Wälti over the international break have been somewhat dismissed and Jonas Eidevall stressed that the trio are not ruled out of minutes this weekend.

Likely Lineups

Arsenal: Manuela Zinsberger, Noelle Maritz, Amanda Ilestedt, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Steph Catley, Kim Little, Lia Walti, Katie McCabe, Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo

Manchester City: Khiara Keating, Esme Morgan, Alanna Kennedy, Alex Greenwood, Laia Aleixandri, Filippa Angeldal, Yui Hasegawa, Jill Roord, Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly

Key Players

Katie McCabe - Arsenal

Finishing 22nd in the 2023 Ballon d'Or and scoring a hat-trick against Albania, Ireland skipper, Katie McCabe has had an outstanding international break, continuing her fine form.

McCabe was involved in all five of Ireland's goals on home soil and despite a torn tricep, secured the win for her team.

Ahead of the break for the Nations League, McCabe put on an inspiring display against Bristol City where, very on brand, she scored two rockets to ensure an Arsenal win.

It is undeniable that McCabe is one of the most valuable players in the WSL, stepping up in key moments, demonstrating leadership skills and always scoring mesmerising goals.

Jill Roord - Manchester City

Jill Roord will be returning to Meadow Park, a ground which was once home while playing at Arsenal. Now putting in a shift for the opposition, the Dutch midfielder already has tallied up three goals in her four WSL matches for Manchester City so far.

Roord's decision to move from Champions League Finalists, Wolfsburg to Manchester City, where she knew European football was out of the question, seemed a baffling move initially. However, the 26-year-old has been instrumental for the Blues' success, anchoring the midfield and becoming another attacking option.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Meadow Park, Borehamwood

What time is kick-off?

12:30 (GMT), Sunday 5th November

How can I watch?

The match will be live on BBC Two