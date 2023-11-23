Chelsea 4-1 Paris FC: Hat trick hero Kerr sees Blues move to second

Two sides performing well in their respected domestic leagues butted heads in pursuit of European Football's Crown Jewel.

The Blues now edge to second in their group, after another suprising win from BK Häcken, who beat Real Madrid in the early kickoff.

Chelsea built on BK Häcken’s approach, as they learned to expose errors in the Parisian side. However, the visitors continued to surprise as they drew level from a looping header just before halftime.

Fran Kirby came on at half time to inject some energy after a slow start to the first half - contributing to the two quick goals which put her side three up. Sam Kerr rounded off her hat trick with an impressive lob from thirty yards, and Sam Ingle joined the party with a late addition.

This marks The Blues first Champions League win of the tournament, hopefully setting a turning point in their hopes for a European Cup for the departing Emma Hayes.

Story of the match

The Blues returned to the ‘Bridge after their 5-1 WSL romp against Liverpool, in an attempt to keep the midweek game financially sustainable.

The English Champions capped ticket sales at 5,000, with the potential to expand if the demand is met - the echoey stadium was a stark comparison to when close to 28,000 fans dawned upon the capital to watch Chelsea face Barcelona in the Semi-Finals in April.

Both sides started slow, in an attempt to expose each other's weaknesses. It was clear that Chelsea looked to optimise Lauren James on the right, with Paris clocking onto the tactic early.

They learned from their mistakes - Gaetane Thiney let Lauren James and Niamh Charles know early on, clattering both to the ground within five minutes.

Chelsea’s first opportunity goes amiss with the ball falling to Lauren James, which was panned into the stands - It was harder to miss than to score!

However, a redemption fell soon after for James - the winger pushed down the left-hand side, beating Julie Soyer.

She pierced a well-timed ball through the remaining Paris defense, and was well met by Sam Kerr, who netted her first of the night.

It was just what Chelsea needed to get started. They were never under any immense pressure from the visitors, but after a couple of chances from the Parisians were halted for offside, Paris looked to be on the push.

The visitors then stepped up the physicality - Thiney backheeled the ball near the goal in an attempt to light a spark, which resulted in a corner for the visitors.

Thea Greboval latched onto the ball from the corner, aiming a looping header towards the left side of the home side's goal - thankfully Jess Carter was there to meet the ball in the air, but she headed the ball into her own net, marking an equaliser for Paris FC.

It was a lucky chance for the Parisians to get back into the game - they had not been able to produce much just after Chelsea went ahead, but soaked up the pressure leading up to the corner.

The Blues were far from the side who smashed Liverpool 5-1 in the WSL last week at the break, often forcing some opportunities which laid straight into the visitors hands.

Second Half

Emma Hayes decided to opt for a half-time change, with Fran Kirby making her way onto the pitch in an attempt to inject some creativity and energy, for Jessie Fleming.

That she did, and Hayes got her substitutes correct again - her side regained the lead, three minutes into the second half.

Kirby pinged the ball with pace out to the flanking Kaneryd, who mirrored the first goal. She placed her cross across the box, into the feet of the rushing Sam Kerr.

A huge shift of momentum fell Chelsea’s way. Kirby’s positivity made the difference, teeing up Kerr to slot home for her second of the night.

Seeing her side go ahead after the break was important - especially with Paris breaking out of the blocks.

Mathilde Bourdieu broke through the home side’s back line, gifted a one-on-one chance with Ann-Katrin Berger. The keeper held her cool, easily cushioning the effort low to the ground.

The Blues were not done there as Kerr gained her third - with Kirby coming on, the momentum was on their side. A collection of tap-ins could not do for the Matilda’s striker.

A direct goal kick from Berger reached the halfway line and was taken down by Kerr, who then muscled off the approaching defenders and hit an effort from thirty yards which looked to lob the keeper - and that it did.

What a way to score a hat trick. Her effort wrong-footed Nnadozie, with the ball deflecting into the net from her fingertips!

The home side made the most of their opportunities on the night, and even though the visitors started well, the divide between athletic performances was clear.

The WSL's leading appearance maker got involved in the action too - a late addtional fourth came from Sophie Ingle. A low put corner from Eve Perisset fell to Ingle, who slid her effort into the bottom-left of the net.

Player of the Match - Fran Kirby

Not to deflect praise from Sam Kerr's hat trick, but yet again, Hayes got her changes spot on.

The inclusion of Kirby at half time was the correct answer to a unfamiliar slow spell for the Blues - her energy and finesse injected a positive change in the second half - influencing her side to put away three.

With Chelsea having so many impressive players to come off the bench and impact a game as well as this should threaten the likes of BK Häcken, and will no doubt be entertaining when the two sides meet.

