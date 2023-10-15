Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa: Beth Mead return inspires stoppage time comeback

Arsenal secured their first three points of the 2023/24 Women's Super League season on Sunday after Beth Mead's return inspired two stoppage-time goals from Katie McCabe and Alessia Russo.

The England international had been out since November 2022 with an ACL injury - but when she came on in the 88th minute, it sprung new life into a Gunners' side slipping toward a carbon copy 1-0 defeat like the one they suffered on opening day to Liverpool.

Maz Pacheco's first-half header was the difference after ninety minutes when she compounded Jonas Eidevall's frustration from a lack of cutting edge after Arsenal had 24 shots without gaining any advantage from it.

But everything changed when Mead's substitution ignited an energy shift in N5. Katie McCabe lifted the ball into the roof of the net to restore parity in the 92nd minute before the returning forward laid off the ball for Alessia Russo's first goal at her new club two minutes later.

The home side scored twice from their four shots in added time, kindling a fiery finish to Arsenal's first back-to-back home league game at the Emirates, with just the post and a clearance off the line preventing Stina Blackstenius from sending the Gunners into dreamland.

Aston Villa's inability to hold on cost them a third defeat in a row at the start of the season as they sink to 11th, while the Gunners put an end to a run of three Emirates Stadium league games without a win to remain within a victory's length of Manchester City who occupy the WSL's summit.

Story of the match

Jonas Eidevall made five changes from the team that drew 2-2 against Man United last week, with Caitlin Foord starting ahead of Stina Blackstenius, Frida Maanum occupying midfield, and Alessia Russo keeping her striker berth. Beth Mead returned to the WSL matchday squad for the first time since November 2022 after recovering from her ACL injury.

Aston Villa - still without creative sparks Kirsty Hanson and Kenza Dali - made three changes from their loss against Liverpool. Jordan Nobbs missed out on a start against her former club, while Maz Pacheco and Laura Blindkilde made the cut over Alisha Lehmann and Adriana Leon.

Ahead of Arsenal's third league test of the season, Eidevall spoke about the feasibility test that their first-ever back-to-back Emirates home game provided in the strive for it becoming their forever home.

He also reflected on the opening-day home loss against Liverpool, pinpointing a need for his players to give 100% to earn their first win and find answers against a low-sitting defence.

Naturally, against a Villa side without their main creative engines, the manager faced a similar task against Carla Ward, with a five-at-the-back formation ensuring the Gunners found a way through tough in the first 25 minutes.

The only opportunity they could create was through a Caitlin Foord deflected cross that Daphne van Domselaar just about dealt with to spare blushes.

But whereas corners and crosses have repeatedly compelled figures of frustration so far this season in an attacking sense, the Gunners would soon loathe them further when - with the first Villa corner of the game - the deadlock was broken.

Maz Pacheco peeled away from her marker to thump a header into the bottom right corner and give the visitors the lead from their first attempt of the afternoon. It was the defenders' first goal since 2016 and compounded Eidevall's persistent foils from wide positions.

Not taking chances and then being devoid of a successful marking system showed Eidevall had a lot of work to do - not least because this game had been nailed down as important, with Villa's recent record and injury problems making them, on paper, a beatable opponent.

Yet, it could have been worse just after, with Rachel Daly next to take aim, but to no avail.

The Gunners survived, though the forward patterns that ensued for them showed early signs of desperation. Crosses continued to get pumped into the Villa box - a plan that is yet to pay off after three laborious WSL fixtures.

Five minutes before the half closed, Arsenal were awarded their clearest route to restore parity. A scramble in the box under a low-hanging sun saw Daly stretch to the ball before Katie McCabe couldn't pounce at the far post as it spun out of touch.

Second half

Nine shots, one on target - it was a statistic that condensed Arsenal's first-half performance. But if anyone could allay misery, the stadium knew summer signing Alessia Russo could be the difference.

The first attack of the second half came through her as she lashed a volley into Corsie's face to force a head injury stoppage. She again found wriggle room moments later but was stopped in her tracks by Simone Magill before her second shot of the afternoon could be produced.

But without a goal after 63 minutes, the Gunners opted for movement from the bench, bringing about two changes that set forth Eidevall's plans to ditch pre-game plans and execute risk.

Amanda Ilestedt was replaced by last week's hero Cloe Lacasse - to indicate the change in approach - while Victoria Pelova also came on in place of Frida Maanum.

The reshuffle almost caused an instant impact. Foord barrelled down the left wing before her shot beat the goalkeeper but smashed the inside of the right post from close range. The ball rebounded in Russo's path, but van Domselaar clawed it away to keep Villa's suddenly shaky lead intact.

Substitute Lacasse was next to drive forward - but as déjà vu occurred once more - Arsenal's cross failed to test the Villa defence as van Domselaar collected.

Nonetheless, it was the Gunners who piled on the pressure and tallied the shots, with their visitors struggling for possession.

The 78th minute produced more chaos in the box as McCabe had her shot blocked and cleared by Patten before Steph Catley's header was watched nervously wide of the left post.

But while a goal seemed elusive for a Gunners' team floundering without a win, positive news came like London buses in the 88th minute.

England international Beth Mead sunk her boots into competitive soil for the first time since November 2022, and her long-awaited return inspired a dramatic ending where the Gunners snatched all three points.

Katie McCabe smashed the ball into the roof of the net shortly after 12 minutes were added on, while the atmosphere that cascaded a 35,000-strong Emirates spurred the home side into late bedlam.

Mead's introduction let Arsenal loose, and a quickly rotating attacking setup could smell blood. Stina Blackstenius darted into the box while Villa fell to pieces, and her shot scathed the left post to keep the side's level.

But it wouldn't be long before Mead would make a direct impact on Arsenal's fortunes. Her lay-off in the box for Alessia Russo saw Arsenal take a last-gasp lead, with the new signing opening her account.

Aston Villa were thrusted into panic mode and Arsenal held on to their first three points of the season in a happy homecoming for Beth Mead, which nearly finished 3-1 had Blackstenius not been denied by a goalline clearance in the 102nd minute.

The hope now is that Arsenal's first victory of the season will be followed by more as they face bottom-placed Bristol City next week.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will be devastated to have lost in such calamitous fashion after having defended so well for most of the game.