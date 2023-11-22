Tottenham 3-0 Bristol City: Spurs cruise to Continental Cup victory after two Rosella Ayane goals

Tottenham Hotspur beat Bristol City 3-0 in the Continental Cup, continuing their 100% win rate in the competition.

Two goals from Rosella Ayane and a penalty from Kit Graham completed the comfortable victory for the hosts.

Under Robert Vilahamn, Tottenham have acted like a workhorse, consistently pressing from the front. It's the Swede's philosophy - wanting to keep the ball and create chances every minute.

That came into effect for Spurs' second goal 30 minutes in, with the high press from Jessica Naz forcing goalkeeper Benedict Haaland into a mistake. It presented Ayane with an empty net to tap home from range.

Ayane's goal extended Spurs' lead in the first half, which came via Graham from the penalty box, staking her claim for a place in the main eleven in the process. Graham worked hard all match, consistently trying to catch Haaland off guard; her goal from the penalty spot rewarded her performance just 19 minutes in.

Epitomising their comfortable performance, Ayane wrapped up proceedings with another composed strike with 72 minutes on the clock. The win was never in doubt.

Bristol City never got started at Brisbane Road, lacking composure on the ball and a threat in the final third. It was a stark similarity to their performance against Spurs in the WSL last month, showcasing that - despite a rotated eleven - the problems are consistent throughout the squad.

Spurs now sit on six points at the top of Group D. Bristol City remain bottom, whilst Southampton and Arsenal - playing each other tomorrow night - aim to push Spurs off top spot. Vilahamn's side remain in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Story of the Match

As expected, there were widescale changes to both starting lineups, with Vilahamn and Lauren Smith prioritising the WSL at the weekend. Tottenham made nine changes, with only Ria Percival and Naz keeping their place from their 1-1 draw against Leicester at the weekend.

It was a similar story for Bristol City, with only Carrie Jones, Brooke Aspin and Megan Connolly staying in the starting lineup from their 2-2 draw with Everton at the weekend.

It was a cagey opening affair at Brisbane Road, as expected after a host of changes to each side. Linyan Zhang offered a bright spark for Spurs down the left flank, whilst Bristol City exploited space in behind Gracie Pearse. Eventually, Spurs opened the scoring through Graham.

A well-placed through-ball fell kindly for Ayane, who fell to the ground after a foul from Brooke Aspin. Graham stepped up to the spot, narrowly slotting her penalty past Haaland - despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it. It calmed the nerves of a rotated Spurs team, foreshadowing a comfortable victory in East London.

Spurs continued pushing for a second goal which came just eleven minutes later. The hosts capitalised on a blunder from Haaland, with Ayane intercepting the ball after Spurs' high press. Ayane was in the right place time to pick up the ball, before slotting it into an empty net.

With the hosts 2-0 up, they continued to dictate the tempo of the match. Constant balls in behind the Robins' defence caused problems, especially with Zhang's and Naz's ability to beat defenders with their speed. Naz - one of the star players in the first half - nearly added her name onto the scoresheet, but her audacious lob from distance narrowly went over the bar.

As the second half kicked off, the same trend continued; Spurs dominated possession and looked to extend their lead. Yet, Bristol City offered a threat on the rare occasion, showcased by Mari Ward's curling shot forcing Barbora Votíková into a comfortable save.

However, in reality, the match became like a training drill. Both sides seemed to accept the result as the tempo dropped. Graham's quick thinking nearly caught Haaland off guard from 30 yards, but the goalkeeper eventually got across her goal to save it.

The relaxed scoreline for Spurs eventually increased 72 minutes in. Ayane scored her second goal of the game with a composed finish into the bottom corner, latching onto Ramona Petzelberger's delicate through-ball beforehand.

As the similarities to Bristol City's 3-1 defeat to Spurs in the WSL last month kicked in, the full-time whistle eventually blew - taking the Lilywhites to the top of Group D.

Player of the Match - Rosella Ayane

Ayane has struggled for minutes this season under Robert Vilahamn. The starting eleven has hardly changed, with Grace Clinton in particular cementing her spot in the team quickly.

However, tonight Ayane staked her spot for a place in the main starting eleven with two goals against Bristol City. Her first strike showcased her composed attitude in the final third, slotting into an empty net from the edge of the box.

Meanwhile, her second goal was a similar story, latching onto Petzelberger's through-ball before a relaxed finish past Haaland. It was a performance worthy of the 'Player of the Match' tag.