"When you play for Arsenal, you give 100%" - Jonas Eidevall demands more ahead of Aston Villa

Ever since Arsenal lost on the opening day to Liverpool in front of a Women's Super League record attendance at Emirates Stadium, Jonas Eidevall has been itching to show his fans a different version of his team.

Without a victory this term, pressure has only mounted on Eidevall to find the antidote to a slow start to which domestic success has gained in importance since an early exit from the Champions League quelled hopes of reliving last season's assault on the continent.

On Sunday, he will have the opportunity to set the record straight against the backdrop of another bumper crowd when the Gunners welcome Aston Villa to N7, and the manager made it clear that he demands more.

In response to a question about his team's fitness levels and whether or not playing two games already has helped his side grow into the season, he said: "I’m very much an all-out or all-in person.

"When you step in and you train with Arsenal, I demand 100%. There is no room for coming in and saying you will have a 90% day today, that’s not the environment we need to be in here at Arsenal.

"When you step in here, you are 100%. But that also means from a mental perspective."

Eidevall continued by arguing that his team has not been impacted much by the busy summer period. Although many of his players returned late to pre-season following the World Cup, Arsenal have found solutions.

"Of course, there are players who worked harder and for longer during the World Cup, but we manage time individually to make sure some players have had complete time off from the training ground."

"We have done that for all eight players we had in the latter stages of the tournament. Has that been ideal in terms of us being able to keep the team together? No. I still think that has been vital for being able to attack the season fully.

"Now, we try to manage it proactively so that we are not forcing anyone into the season to reduce mental fatigue from the start. In some cases, we have closely cooperated with national team coaches to achieve this too, with Australia and England being great examples, and I think it is a much better way of working.

"We have also done this with Sweden, which has been the approach of working together. But when you are at Arsenal, you give 100%."

Making the Emirates our fortress

Eidevall continued his fighting talk when asked next about the continued performance issues at the Emirates.

Much to his delight, he was reminded that Arsenal were without a win in three league games in the bigger setting, but it didn't phase the Swedish head coach as he insisted it presented his team with an opportunity for redemption.

He said: "Is there a problem for us playing at the Emirates? For me, not at all. Am I really happy for us to go back to the Emirates so quickly after what I thought was a disappointing performance against Liverpool? Absolutely.

"Let’s show the audience another version of ourselves."

A key aspect of Arsenal's growth on and off the pitch is the continued success of holding games at the Emirates Stadium.

On Sunday, the club is hoping to welcome another 40,000 fans to the stadium as they look to show the hierarchy that regular WSL games in a bigger stadium will prove sustainable. It's the first time back-to-back league games are being played there and will provide important data for the ongoing feasibility study.

“It is such an important part of how we want to grow is to make the Emirates our fortress,” Eidevall explained. “Doing that together with the fans - that is not only going to be achieved by the team, it has to be the team and the fans in co-operation.

“They need to lift and energise each other. It goes both ways and to create that bond, we need to transform what we have at Boreham Wood onto the Emirates. How do we do that? Playing there more often. Creating those situations more often.

“This is a really strong moment, playing back-to-back league games here. If you go back three or four years, playing at the major stadiums was a one-off occasion. It was done around Europe but it was these one-game-per-season things, where a lot of tickets were given away.

“But one week after, what happened with the attendances? Where was the next game being played the week after? Very few clubs have managed to do this week-by-week and back-to-back and that is about sustainability with attendance figures and maybe moving permanently into the Emirates, that is what we need to show, as a team and with our fans, that we can get good attendance figures week in week out.

“That is when it can become a real strength for the women’s team. We are on that movement, we are not fully there yet but we are on that movement and that makes me proud and optimistic about the future.”

Reflection on season so far

The bulk of Eidevall's press conference rotated on an axis of looking forward. Excitement to put things right against Aston Villa was followed up vehemently with buzz of a future at the Emirates.

However, those searching for success must look backwards before stepping forward. To reflect is to learn, and Eidevall has already experienced a steep learning curve early into the 2023/24 campaign.

Asked about the opening day loss against Liverpool - an opponent the Gunners hadn't lost to in eight previous attempts - he noted a prerequisite to breaking structured defences by virtue of fluid attacks.

"My biggest disappointment was that I felt we couldn’t energise the crowd with the way we were playing," he said.

"I think we looked a little bit static – when we got the ball, we didn’t get them [Liverpool] moving enough, we weren’t able to stagger situations on top of each other, and I don’t think we had more than one or two counter-pressing situations."

The analysis of what went wrong fitted perfectly into Eidevall's transition to talking about the Man United game where Cloe Lacasse's late wonder strike helped Arsenal earn their first point of the season.

He added: "We, as a team, are better when the game becomes more dynamic. We saw that in the second half against Manchester United. When we start moving the opponent then the game starts moving for us, and that’s really important for us as a team to get that fluidity – so hopefully we achieve this against Aston Villa.

Asked specifically about the goal, the manager focussed on fine margins in the claws of defeat to praise his team's mindset.

"Inches are important. Fighting for inches is the foundation in professional sports to getting success. Of course it’s important [that Arsenal gained a point instead of nothing against Man Utd], every inch is important for us.

"To be honest, I liked the whole setup for that goal. From the way we defended the long ball to the mentality of the team to realise we only had three minutes left but kept patient to find a way back into it.

"Instead of going direct and hoping for a goal, we found ourselves in situations we were comfortable in, and it was a brilliant individual contribution from Cloe [Lacasse]. But the whole team brought the situation to that and it was because we were so mentally strong.

"It is so easy to just throw the ball away and say we tried. In football, it is always about finding the right moments – even if there’s just a minute left to play, you still have to have that mental strength to wait for that right moment, because you can never force things in football.

"Was our performance against United perfect? No, it wasn’t. There are still plenty of things we need to do better. We’ve been working hard to do just that and let’s go again on Sunday.

"That growth and development mindset has to be with us. We need to aim for a better tomorrow than today."