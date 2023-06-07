Louis Saha: Kane is United's Man

​​​Manchester United have just completed their first season under Erik Ten Hag, and multiple former Red Devils have heaped heavy praise on the Dutch manager.

One of these Man United legends who has complimented Ten Hag is Louis Saha, who believes that the managerial change has been an extremely positive one for his old side.

Saha is a player who many Manchester United fans will have fond memories of. In his 5 years at Old Trafford, the French forward made 124 appearances and scored 42 goals, which also earned him 20 caps for the France National Team.

He was a fan favourite in the Premier League as he also represented other clubs such as Fulham, Tottenham and Everton.

He has touched on a few topics regarding Man United and their potential transfers whilst speaking to the media, whilst also expressing his opinion on Ten Hag's rebuild, so let us take a look at what he had to say in his interview.

Man United's Player of the Season

Marcus Rashford celebrates his goal against Reading with Casemiro (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The first season of the Ten Hag era at the Theatre of Dreams has been a breath of fresh air for fans as Man United finally look to have a sustainable project for the future to bring back their glory days.

After finishing 3rd in the Premier League, reaching the FA Cup final and winning the Carabao Cup, the club seem to be in the best position they have been in since Sir Alex Ferguson departed Man United in 2013.

Many players have made massive impacts on and off the pitch for Man United and the overall squad mentality is in a completely different league to what it was under previous managers.

Saha was asked who he thinks Man United's stand out performer was for the 2022/23 season and he has spoken about two players in particular as he has said the following:

"Everyone has been very consistent and there have been some great performances. It's hard to decide between Marcus Rashford and Casemiro as my star player of the season for Manchester United. They both have a different type of impact, Casemiro has been decisive in a lot of games. The impact he has on the club is huge. Rashford has so much potential, he should be reaching 50 goal contributions every season because he has it all. This season is still just a normal one for Rashford because he is so good and I know he can do even more. Casemiro has done amazing to come in from another country, yes he has a lot of experience, but the impact he has on the players around him, it's enormous. The most impactful player is definitely Casemiro for me."

Marcus Rashford was the winner of this season's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, but Casemiro was definitely in the mix to receive the award as both players had fantastic campaigns at club level.

The Brazilian midfielder was brought in for around 60 million pounds in the summer of 2022 and many fans criticised the move due to his age and the price tag.

However, the 30-year-old has silenced every single one of his critics as he has transformed this Man United midfield since his arrival. He brings defensive solidity and composure into the side, and his experience and leadership is integral to this squad.

Casemiro has also brought quality into the final third of the pitch as he has popped up in decisive moments for his side when they have needed goals desperately.

Hopefully Casemiro can carry over his fantastic form into next season where Ten Hag will be pushing his side for even more silverware.

The Ideal Striker for Man United

One problem that the Red Devils have had since the departure of ​​​​​Cristiano Ronaldo is a major lack of goals.

Wout Weghorst was brought in on loan in January but he has failed to consistently find the back of the net and Anthony Martial has had a season plagued with injuries, so it is evident that Man United are desperate to splash the cash on a new number 9 to lead the line for years to come.

Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund have all been linked to a move to Old Trafford, but Saha believes that Harry Kane is the ultimate option that Man United will benefit from signing the most.

"Manchester United need a consistent goal scorer upfront, a player who gets 40 goal contributions in a season. The best player who can do that after Erling Haaland is Harry Kane, there is no doubt about that. The link Kane could have with our wingers and forwards could be enormous. Kane has the composure, charisma, and reliability and he's an elite finisher that could win you the Premier League title. There are not many players who provide you guaranteed goals as he does."

Kane has proven his quality for multiple season's now and he is surely destined for a move away from Tottenham to add trophies to his name.

Harry Kane celebrates his goal against Leeds (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

As Saha mentioned Kane has a lot more to his game than just goals. He is an elite playmaker his exceptional passing and link up play make him an obvious choice for Ten Hag to sign.

The 29-year-old will not be easy to obtain as Tottenham's chairman Daniel Levy will be eager to hold on the the center-forward.

According to reports from multiple sources, Levy will want no less than 100 million pounds to land the signature of Kane, but with a year left on his current contract this may be slightly unreasonable.

Osimhen will cost a similar fee and is a lot younger than Kane, but he also is unproven in this league and may need time to adjust to the style of play and culture in England.

Kolo Muani and Hojlund will be the cheaper options, but face a similar situation to Osimhen as they are unfamiliar with life in England and the Premier League.

*This interview is brought to you by Betway. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support*