Jonas Eidevall compares Kyra Cooney-Cross to a quarterback after sensational performance against Tottenham

Jonas Eidevall has compared Kyra Cooney-Cross to an American Football quarterback after the Australian was named Player of the Match in Arsenal's penalty shootout victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Continental Cup.

Arsenal drew 3-3 with their North London rivals in normal time, but they showed calmness from the spot to secure the extra point. Cooney-Cross was at the heart of the performance, consistently creating chances and dictating the tempo of the match.

Eidevall was impressed by her performance, making a unique comparison to American Football.

"Very pleased to see her performance today. She’s got a lot of different qualities that become really useful in her position. To highlight two of them: the ability to make passes through the likes but also to dribble through the lines.

"I will make a comparison to a quarterback in the NFL who can both throw the ball and run with the ball. That becomes very difficult in defence to stop such a player, because, if you drop off, they run. If you stand up, they pass the ball through. It’s very beneficial."

"The performance was stronger than the result"

Arsenal dominated possession against Spurs at Meadow Park, consistently creating chances and concerning the travelling fans.

It was expected after Arsenal beat WSL leaders Chelsea 4-1 at the weekend, but - with ten changes - there is always the possibility of a shock outcome. Nevertheless, despite not winning in 90 minutes, Arsenal still highlighted their quality - especially in the final third.

Eidevall suggested he did not think 3-3 was a 'reflection' on the game, but admitted that can sometimes happen in football.

He said: "We changed ten players today from Sunday. That’s always going to take some time for relationship building on the pitch. We need to respect that, but I also think when I see the game, we were poor in all three goals that we conceded. But apart from that, I don’t think they had a lot. We get punished for that.

"In total, when you see goal-scoring opportunities and the dominance of the game, 3-3 isn’t a reflection of the game. But football is like that and we have to make the most of it. It was a good exercise as well with the penalty shootout. I’m a big believer that if you want to win the biggest trophies as a team, you need to handle penalty shootouts - probably more than one time.

"It was great to see a lot of the routines we worked on were executed. Now we’re in a great position to advance and we have everything in our own hands."

"We played some really good attacking football"

As previously mentioned, Arsenal dominated. Goals from Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum brought the Gunners back onto level terms by half-term. They showed fluidity in the final third - often playing and frustrating Spurs' defence.

Eidevall was impressed by aspects of the performance, particularly in the final third.

"I think the performance was stronger than the result. I think we played some really good attacking football - especially when we managed to get our midfielders on the ball. We managed to play very well through the lines. Players like Cooney-Cross set our game.

"With ten players, it puts a lot of responsibility on players to build relationships on the pitch. We can see they were interacting on the pitch and finding solutions. I always think that when you concede easy goals, you have a choice as a team to hang your head. But I’m very pleased to see our reaction - to keep on going."

However, Eidevall swiftly brushed away claims that tonight was a dress rehearsal for Saturday - unlike rival manager Robert Vilahamn.

"That’s not the way we can think about [as a dress rehearsal]. This was a Conti Cup. This game was two teams who were unbeaten in the group stages. It was extremely important to be the team to take the most points today in order to be in a position to advance. On Saturday, it’s the league and that’s something completely different. We go again."