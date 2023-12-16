Four things we learnt from Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal in the WSL

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Arsenal players walk out prior to the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The final matchweek of 2023 was upon us and the Saturday lunchtime clash saw a fiesty North London Derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Martha Thomas' 58th minute goal capped off both a flowing counter attacking move and a historic win for Tottenham Hotspur, their first win over Arsenal.

Votikova shines on WSL bow:

Eyebrows were certainly raised when the team news was released an hour before kick off, Becky Spencer who had started every WSL game for Spurs this sesason had been dropped to the bench in place of Barbora Votikova and the Czech international had the performance of her life.

She was the brick wall in the way of Arsenal's attacks, particularly in the second half when she had to be alert just after the restart to deny Frida Maanum's low right footed effort. She also had to be on high alert just after goal, superbly keeping out Alessia Russo's acrobatic effort.

She exuded confidence in everything she did too,, even playing out from the back at almost every opportunity, perhaps to why she was preferred to Spencer for this one in the first place. With four of her seven saves being inside the box too, her instinctive reactions were a huge part of the reason Spurs got something from the game.

Despite having one of the two centre backs infront of her withdraw through injiury in Luana Buhler, Votikova showed a great sense of communication and understanding with her replacement, Amy Turner, alongside Molly Bartrip. The small matter of a clean sheet in the North London Derby in her WSL bow too, not a bad days work for the Czech international, even a yellow card for timewasting wouldn't spoiil her day.

Arsenal lack cutting edge:

No doubt this will have shocked people, espeically after last week’s stunning win over Chelsea where they took all their chances, Arsenal didn't take any in North London this time around.

They had thirty one, yes, 31 shots but only mustered eight shots on target, the first of those coming four minutes before added time. Caitlin Foord looked the most dangerous, especially in the first half, slamming an effort off the inside of the post, but like most things the second ball didn't drop for The Gunners.

Frida Maanum and Alessia Russo were also denied on a few occasions by Votikova in the Spurs goal, but it seemed like Arsenal didn't have too much of a plan, especially after going behind.

Chucking on Vivianne Miedema, Cloe Lacasse and Stina Blackstenius to an attack that already consisted Beth Mead and Alessia Russo, just smacked of desperation. Tossing balls into the box which Spurs defended so stoutly, it highlighted how Arsenal should have maybe varied up their attacks.

This was a complete 'black and white' performance to the game against Chelsea, where they had a clear game plan, they had a clear identity, their usual intensity, the latter they did have today, but their usual game plan seemed to be lacking in key moments. Something which will no doubt frustrate Jonas Eidevall.

The art of the counter attack:

It's one of the best goals you are ever likely to see this season, Martha Thomas' winner, six passes from goalkeeper to the ball ending up in the back of the Arsenal net.

Starting with Votikova playing it out to Bartrip, she knocked it onto Clinton, who steered it round the corner, Thomas knocked it off to Bizet who ran at a stretched Arsenal and held the ball up superbly for Thomas to stride onto the ball and have a tap in.

Yes, the passing play was superb, but Celin Bizet's involvement was spectacular. Not onlt the direct, intense running at a stretched Arsenal defence, but the composure not to use the decoy run of Jess Naz to reverse the ball back across for the onrushing Martha Thomas, who was the grateful recipient of such hard work from the winger.

In his post match press conference, Robert Vilahamn described that goal as "the exact goal a Tottenham Hotspur team should score." A quote that should delight everyone of a Tottenham persuasion.

Historic result for Tottenham:

Make no bones about it, this result will reverberate around the football world for a long while. Arsenal cannot afford to lose games like this in the title race, but for Tottenham, this result means more than most.

Not only is it a massive result for the context of the season, but before today, Spurs had only not lost to Arsenal once since their promotion to the WSL, this speaks volumes of how big today's win was.

Not only does this deny Arsenal the chance to move top of the WSL, this is already their second league defeat of the season, something in which they themselves and Chelsea have shown in recent years, might well be one too many in the pursuit of the title.

It felt like a real sliding doors moment for this Tottenham team however, the atmosphere, particularly in the second half was immense, the players, fans and staff seemed to be together as one and it really seemed like something is happening, something special is being created in this corner of North London.