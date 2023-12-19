Liverpool vs West Ham: Carabao Cup Preview, Quarter-Final, 2023

Liverpool and West Ham will both look to keep their hopes of Carabao Cup glory alive as they meet at Anfield in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The hosts are unbeaten domestically since 30th September, and overcame a tricky away tie against Bournemouth to reach this stage.

The visitors for this game have enjoyed a far more mixed start to the season, but David Moyes' side have only lost once in their last nine games in all competitions - which will offer them plenty of belief ahead of this fixture.

The Hammers have already played at Anfield once this season, where they endured a 3-1 loss in the Premier League.

History dictates that this could be a very tough game for West Ham, who have beaten Liverpool just once in their last 15 meetings, and have not won at Anfield since August 2015.

Team news

Joel Matip is sidelined and will miss the remainder of the season after the 32-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Fulham at the start of the month.

Thiago Alcantara also remains sidelined with a groin injury, with the Spanish midfielder having not played since April.

Following a hamstring injury, Diogo Jota is making positive progress and is now completing ball work on the pitch, though this game will come too early for the Portuguese star.

Scottish defender Andrew Robertson also remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder, which required surgery, and is not expected to feature again until 2024.

The game will also come too soon for Alexis Mac Allister, who suffered a nasty knee injury against Sheffield United a few weeks ago, and the Argentine is also not expected to feature until early 2024.

Ryan Gravenberch is also a doubt after being taken off early against Manchester United at the weekend, though he is said to only be suffering from fatigue, and will face a late fitness test to determine his level of involvement.

Academy product Ben Doak, who has impressed during his limited minutes this season is going to be sidelined for a substantial period after tearing his lateral meniscus - a knee injury which requires surgery.

There is said to be illness among the Hammers' squad and it is unclear how many, and to what extent, players could be impacted by this ahead of the game.

Michail Antonio is also unavailable after suffering a knee injury while representing his national team, Jamaica.

Likely line-ups

Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai; Nunez, Gakpo, Salah

Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Key players

Liverpool - Dominik Szoboszlai

Since his arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer, Szoboszlai has quickly become one of the first names on Liverpool's team sheet, and has really excelled in the last several weeks.

The Hungarian has over-performed his xG (expected goals) and has also created an impressive number of key chances for his teammates which, when combined with his excellent defensive contribution, goes to show his sheer importance to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Kudus has been a revelation for Moyes' side since joining the Hammers from Ajax in the summer.

The Ghanian attacker has five goal involvements in his last six appearances in all competitions, and is quickly becoming one of the most important players in the team.

In a game where chances for the visitors may prove to be few and far between, his excellent threat in attack could prove vital to West Ham's chance of a positive outcome.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The home of Liverpool, Anfield.

When is the match?

Wednesday 20th December. Kickoff will be at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Sports Football and the Sky Go app. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.