Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton: Post-Match Player Ratings

Crystal Palace and Brighton played out their sixth draw in their last nine meetings – and their fifth straight 1-1 at Selhurst Park – as Danny Welbeck’s late header secured a comeback draw for the Seagulls.

In a predictable turn of events at Selhurst Park, it was the hosts who took the lead through an opportune Jordan Ayew goal before Brighton poured on all the pressure in the second half.

With Roberto De Zerbi’s side the more relieved after Palace’s defence seemed almost impenetrable at times, the game saw Brighton maintain momentum in the top half of the Premier League table but exposed some limitations amidst their injury crisis.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace will have mixed feelings about the result but could be proud of several individual performances, as explained below.

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson – 9

In short, Henderson is an excellent addition to Palace’s ranks after his promising loan spell at Nottingham Forest was cut short by injury last season.

Making just his third appearance for the club in the M23 derby, Henderson did superbly to keep the hosts in the game throughout the second half with stops against Billy Gilmour and Kaoru Mitoma.

His boisterous energy, very much in keeping with the mould of post-2000s English goalkeepers, was made for a derby setting and inspired his defence to hold out for as long as they did.

Nathaniel Clyne – 7

Enjoying an Indian summer of his career at Selhurst Park, Clyne again showed why he was signed by a brilliant Liverpool side back in the day with an assured defence shift here.

He is not made for lung-busting runs down the touchline anymore, but that did not matter in a resolute performance that saw his direct opponent, Simon Adingra, taken off at half-time and Facundo Buonanotte shifted in the number 10 role to escape the Englishman’s clutches.

Marc Guéhi – 7

Could it be a Guéhi vs Dunk battle for a Euros selection for England?

If it does come down to that battle behind John Stones and Harry Maguire’s seemingly locked spots, Guehi did his claims no harm here.

Marshalling a defence that had to withstand attacks from every angle, the 23-year-old also played the most accurate passes of any Palace player on the night, with 45 of his 47 passes finding a teammate.

Joachim Andersen – 7

The most underrated centre-back in the Premier League strikes again.

Andersen did everything asked of him in a classical display of controlled aggression, nipping in at the vital moment each time to halt Brighton's attacks once they reached the edge of the Palace box.

Evergreen, resolute and unglamorous, the Dane is on his way to cult hero status.

Tyrick Mitchell – 7

Given what he can do going forward, it was a quiet game for Mitchell.

He stepped up to the mark defensively though, with a joint-high of five attempted tackles in a performance that will delight manager Hodgson and further endear him to the Croydon faithful.

Jefferson Lerma – 6

Another astute signing from Palace this season for what he can do on both sides of the ball.

Lerma was the most offensively threatening of the midfield trio put out, and though he did not have a telling impression in front of goal, did link things up well in the first half.

Chris Richards – 6

Following the unglamorous route of Jaïro Reidewald as a defender converted to a midfielder, Richards does not get enough credit for his versatility.

He is more suited in a defensive role, but does enough to help the team, especially when it comes to breaking up play on the edge of his own box.

Will Hughes – 6

The oldest 28-year-old in English football.

What Hughes cannot offer in terms of experience is not worth knowing, and Palace did suffer when he was withdrawn in the 59th minute, taking his bursting runs through midfield with him.

Michael Olise – 8

Olise was at the heart of everything good Palace did in the first half and teed up Ayew perfectly for his goal in added time.

It was hard for Igor to deal with such a slippery customer in the final third, while his ability to drift inside and make plays in tight spaces proved difficult for Brighton as a whole to disrupt.

Faded in the second half but put in a shift for his side.

Jean-Philippe Mateta – 6

Far from repeating the heroics of his first derby appearance – in which he scored a late winner thoroughly against the run of play at The Amex – Mateta was in a more restrained mood in this meeting.

The Frenchman seems to blow hot and cold in the ilk of many a countryman, but his large frame is always a useful asset for Palace as they could count on an out ball being available.

Andre Ayew – 7

Scored Palace’s goal and made a nuisance of himself wherever necessary.

His movement to peel off Jack Hinshelwood at the far post for Olise’s cross showed all the nous that has kept him scoring in English football for so long, but it is his industry that has always pleased Hodgson most and that also shone through.

Substitutes:

David Ozoh – 5

Fairly anonymous as he replaced Hughes and had to sit in for half an hour.

Still, at 18 years old, there is much for the Valencia-born Englishman to learn.

Ebere Eze – 6

If Palace fans were expecting a late surge from their side, then Eze underwhelmed.

He had just 20 minutes to make an impression but found it hard to get up to speed as Brighton controlled almost all of the ball.

Bart Verbruggen – 5

Another instalment in the Brighton goalkeeping saga arrived as Ayew scored the opening goal.

While some put stock into goalkeepers gaining confidence solely from playing time, it would appear Verbruggen’s issues are more profound than that.

His instincts to hold onto possession rather than distribute are the opposite of former custodian Robert Sánchez, with Jason Steele somewhere in between, and for the second or third time this season, it cost the Seagulls.

Verbruggen did little wrong otherwise, but it was a glaring error that ignited the contest and will lead to further questions.

Jack Hinshelwood – 6

Though he offered Brighton plenty of energy down the right flank, Hinshelwood did not enjoy his finest night in a first M23 derby that came a year or two before he would have expected to make his first team bow.

He had an excellent chance to hit the target at the far post in the second half and blasted it well over the bar, while his marking for the Palace goal was questionable.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8

A sweeper, an enforcer and an occasional attacking threat all rolled into one, van Hecke was almost unstoppable at Selhurst Park.

Trusted to do everything Lewis Dunk does and take it further where he sees fit, the Dutchman has repaid his manager’s faith handsomely by dominating duels with forwards and dragging the side into attacking positions.

He was bemused by the decision not to award a penalty as he went down in the second half, which will only further endear him to Seagulls fans.

Lewis Dunk – 8

In the mini-competition with Guéhi in the middle of this game, Dunk gained the slight edge for what he did with the ball at his feet.

Enjoying almost double the amount of touches any Palace player did – 123 to Joachim Andersen’s team-high 68 – Dunk dictated the tempo in the first 20 minutes and kept the pressure on throughout the second half.

It was a great sign that he had less defensive work to do compared to van Hecke, too.

Igor Julio – 6

After such high standards of late, this was a less enthusing night for Brighton’s versatile Brazilian.

With the task of keeping Palace’s best player quiet, he was given a proper examination in a less familiar left-back role and struggled at times.

When he had possession, he struggled to be penetrative as he ran into trouble too, so overall it was a night to forget.

Carlos Baleba – 5

It would be unfair to be too harsh on Brighton’s young Cameroonian in this meeting, as he played to give others a rest.

Ultimately, the 19-year-old found it tough against Palace’s midfield three and was taken off at half-time.

There were some interesting signs of him stepping back into defence to firefight, which showed sharp game awareness.

Billy Gilmour – 7

Another industrious 90 minutes from the Seagulls’ soaring Scotsman, who is phased by nothing in the middle of the park.

He changed partners three times as Baleba, Pascal Gross and Jakub Moder all played alongside him, but did not let up and got closer to a much-deserved goal with his searing second-half strike.

Simon Adingra – 6

Palace were not ideal opposition for the lightweight Adingra to go up against, but he gave it his all in his 15th straight start in all competitions.

De Zerbi could tell the young Ivorian was flagging at one stage, so on came Facundo Buonanotte to carry the baton.

Pascal Gross – 7

Tireless and unselfish, which should always be appreciated.

The German gets an extra point solely for adding a seventh assist of the season to his name for a lovely chipped pass into Danny Welbeck’s path for the equaliser.

Kaoru Mitoma – 7

Brighton will be horrendously unlucky if the injury that forced Mitoma off proves to be as bad as it looks.

The Japanese winger left Selhurst Park with his left foot strapped in a protective boot, and it is no wonder given the amount of times he had to shuffle onto that side and try to get through the Palace defence one-handed.

He had very few outlets for his crosses on the night but got two shots on target himself to offer more value for his place.

João Pedro – 7

So often caught up in the constricting grasp of Palace defenders, Pedro powered on as he does and was responsible for some beautiful one-touch play at times.

Brighton’s best spell of the game had him at the heart as they pushed for a late winner.

Substitutes:

Danny Welbeck – 9

The difference maker for the Seagulls on his return from a muscle injury.

A faultless header arced away from Dean Henderson and into the very top right corner of Palace’s net from a decent range, and even before that goal, the game just had the feeling that Welbeck would leave an impression upon it.

The timing of his return could not be better for Brighton.

Facundo Buonanotte – 8

With drive, purpose and trickery in the number 10 role, Buonanotte allowed everyone around him to find positions on the edge of the box and increase Palace’s heart rate.

He did not get impatient as young players might, and always picked the best pass available to him, which eventually led to the Seagulls securing a point.

Adam Lallana – 7

Slotted in seamlessly at the turning point in the game, and linked things up where necessary.

The feeling that Lallana will leave his playing days behind him in the summer is growing, but Brighton fans will hope for a few more moments of magic before then.

Jakub Moder – 6

Given the toughest task of his return from injury thus far with 10 minutes in midfield after Welbeck scored, but did all that was asked of him.

There is much more to come after Christmas from the big Pole, who is coming on leaps and bounds.