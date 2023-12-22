Arsenal’s visit may show Liverpool the midfield piece they are still missing

Last season’s 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield was largely viewed as marking the beginning of the wheels coming of the title charge mounted by Mikel Arteta’s team.

That April afternoon saw the visitors lead by two goals within half an hour but then squander their advantage after Granit Xhaka ignited the home crowd and Jurgen Klopp’s team by squaring up to Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to half-time. Arsenal were fortunate to only drop two points not three, but more were to be thrown away in the ensuing weeks.

The two sides meet again this weekend in a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash. Arsenal lead the Premier League with Liverpool one point behind them in second. That Manchester City are five points behind Arteta’s team — even though they have the time and wherewithal to close the gap — only adds to the magnitude of this meeting.

Nothing will be decided on Saturday evening but both teams will view this an opportunity to lay down a marker. Arsenal may have defeated Manchester United and City at home this term but drew away to Tottenham Hotspur, lost at Newcastle United and Aston Villa and have not won at Anfield since 2012. Liverpool, meanwhile, remain without a statement win this season.

Whereas Arsenal have regularly been close to the summit across the past 18 months, Liverpool have come again as a reloaded team. Many did not foresee Klopp’s team in this position at this stage of the season — their summer rebuild suggested that time would be needed for them to regroup and go again.

Both clubs changed their midfields last summer. Arsenal have upgraded Xhaka with Declan Rice, whose arrival from West Ham United has arguably been the most impactful signing in the Premier League this season.

The England international has made the position his own and become a leader at his new club almost immediately, scoring two stoppage-time winners already. Kai Havertz has not reached those levels yet but is providing something different to Thomas Partey who is no longer a regular starter.

Liverpool bought four new midfielders as part of their overhaul and Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have quickly become a key part of the team. The new-look midfield has shown promise but it has also been clear that not purchasing an out-and-out replacement for Fabinho could leave them short.

Mac Allister was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion primarily for his attacking output but the Argentinian has been forced to play as a No.6 in most of his appearances.

Although Mac Allister has performed admirably, he does not provide the control that a natural holding midfielder would — and could be a reason why so many of Liverpool’s games this term have been helter-skelter affairs.

Also in Liverpool’s biggest games his unfamiliarity with the position has been evident and opponents have targeted him at the base of Liverpool’s midfield. He was subbed off away to Brighton whilst City similarly made him look to be off the pace.

Liverpool will be without Mac Allister for the Arsenal game as he continues to recover from a leg injury meaning that Wataru Endo will play as the holding midfielder with Ryan Gravenberch also possibly returning after his own short injury lay-off.

Liverpool have lacked control in midfield

Endo has taken time to acclimatise since moving from Stuttgart late in the summer transfer window. The Japan captain is Liverpool’s most natural ‘disrupter’ in centre field and is instinctively more defensive than Mac Allister.

So far the 30-year-old has been afforded late cameos in league games and starts in the cup competitions against inferior opposition. Recent performances suggest that Endo’s skills are coming to the fore but a start against the league leaders will test his adaptation.

“He’s getting used to it,” the Liverpool manager said. “We don’t give people time anymore; we do internally but because we talk [in the media] about these sort of things every couple of days it feels like after four weeks we are already speaking of when it will finally click. That’s how it is

Getty: Isosport/MB Media

“We see him every day in training and he is one of the hardest-working people I have ever met. It was always clear that he would be good but I’m happy for him that now the public can see it as well.

“He had a good game [in the League Cup win over West Ham] and he gives something different to the team, that’s clear. He’s the one for the tackles. We don’t have 20 players on the pitch who have tackling as a hobby but he’s doing it. On top of that, his passing is really good, his awareness is really good, he finds his position in possession.”

Endo may not be the long-term answer for Liverpool as surely Klopp will eventually want to free Mac Allister up in a more advanced position and sign a fully-fledged holding midfielder. Alexander-Arnold’s moonlighting in midfield from his right-back berth has added further fluidity to Liverpool’s midfield but the time may come for more structure in the middle.

Klopp will get an up-close view of one of the best around when Arsenal come to town. Rice is performing at a high level and his accomplished displays are making his £105 million transfer look like a bargain.

Liverpool’s summer pursuit of a midfielder similar to Rice’s mould was well-documented and although Klopp will be happy with those he did sign, this weekend could highlight that there remains one position that must be addressed for them to be considered proper title challengers.