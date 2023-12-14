Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 17, 2023

Manchester City face Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 16 December in a clash which is important for both sides in their Premier League campaigns this season.

The home side come into this game on a poor run of form in the league for their standard, after a tough set of fixtures Manchester City have only gained six points from the last five games, their last game being an important win at Kenilworth Road.

Crystal Palace face the Premier League champions this weekend in another challenging fixture for the Eagles, coming into the game on very poor form, their best result in the last five games being a draw to West Ham at the London Stadium.

Manchester City will hope to gain that step closer to the top of the league in this match which is due to be high-scoring, the last game between the two at the Etihad ending 4-2 to the Sky Blues.

The seven-time winning Premier League champions currently sit in fourth place after 16 games, four points from table-toppers Liverpool.

Roy Hodgson's men come into the game sat at 15th in the table, comfortably seven points above the relegation zone.

The visiting side go into this game with the odds stacked against them, the last time Palace beating Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in October 2021, but they will hope they can turn their form around and get a result up north.

Team News

Erling Haaland currently tops the Premier League goalscoring table with 14 goals to his name, but is still doubtful to start against Crystal Palace this weekend after missing the 2-1 win to Luton Town due to a stress fracture to the foot.

City still play without their captain, Kevin De Bruyne, who has not played since the opening game against Burnley in the Premier League, but is expected to be back towards the new year.

Jeremy Doku, the star summer signing for Manchester City, missed the meetings against Aston Villa and Luton due to a muscular injury in the leg which seen him go off in the 3-3 draw to Tottenham Hotspur.

The home side have no suspensions going into this fixture on Saturday.

Ghanaian winger, Jordan Ayew, misses this game due to suspension after seeing yellow twice before receiving a red card against Liverpool on December 9.

All out until late December due to various injuries, Eberechi Eze, Tyrick Mitchell, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Dean Henderson are unavailable.

Alongside these players, Palace still miss Rob Holding and Nathan Ferguson who are expected to be back towards the end of January next year, with Cheick Oumar Doucouré out for the rest of the season due to an achilles tendon injury.

Likely Lineups

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Aké, Akanji; Silva, Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish

Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Hughes, Richards, Lerma; Mateta, Edouard, Schlupp

Key Players

Rodri has been a key player this season and in previous seasons for Manchester City, playing as a deep-lying playmaker in the centre of the park for the Premier League champions.

The Spanish midfielder plays a very important role for the side, playing advancing passes up the field of play, creating many key attacking chances for City.

He currently has five goal contributions in the Premier League this season, with three goals and two assists from a defensive midfield position.

Rodri plays a huge part in the brilliant football that the Citizens play in moving the ball well into space, whilst also making a big difference defensively in recovering the ball, and winning the ball in the final third and kickstarting quick attacks leading to some wonderful goals throughout the season.

Jefferson Lerma​​​

Palace’s no. 8, Jefferson Lerma, has played an important role in the Eagles midfield this season.

Lerma signed in June 2023 from AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer and has slotted into Crystal Palace’s team perfectly, starting 12 games so far in the Premier League.

The Colombian acts in a holding role, playing as a defensive midfielder who has been key in winning the ball back and playing it around well in the central areas of the field letting the young squad play their quick and exciting football further up the pitch.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - home to Manchester City

What time is kick-off?

15:00 GMT (3pm)

How can I watch?

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom. Viewers outside of the UK can look at the global TV listings on livesoccertv.com.