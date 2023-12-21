Luton Town vs Newcastle United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2023

Currently battling in the relegation zone, Luton Town face Newcastle United at home in a tough game on Saturday 23 December at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters previously lost to the two Premier League title favourites Manchester City and Arsenal at their home stadium, conceding six goals across the two matches.

Luton came up to the Premier League last season after beating Coventry City on penalties in the EFL Championship play-off final.

The home side sit in 18th place, five points from Nottingham Forest but with a game-in-hand to play.

Newcastle United make the trip down south to Kenilworth Road in this fixture in hope to gain that step closer to the top of the table.

Last weekend, the visiting side grabbed the three points from Fulham at St James' Park in an emphatic 3-0 win.

The Magpies currently sit in sixth place in the table, 10 points from table toppers Arsenal.

Newcastle United go into the game with the expectation of beating the home side in their trip, but Luton Town will be looking to turn their form around.

Luton have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 20 matches so the travelling side will hope to capitalise on this on Saturday.

Team News

Luton Town

The Hatters have two players doubtful to be picked in the match day squad for their clash against Newcastle United, one being Luton centre-half Reece Burke, alongside Cauley Woodrow due to a calf injury.

Englishman Daniel Potts, who is yet to play in a Premier League game for Luton, is expected to return very soon after being out since early August with an ankle injury.

The home side have no suspensions going into this fixture.

Sandro Tonali remains unavailable for this fixture after receiving a ban from competitive football following illegal betting charges by the Italian Football Federation back in October.

Those doubtful for this festive fixture are Joelinton, Fabian Schär and Alexander Isak due to a groin injury.

Three key players for the visiting side are expected to return soon; Harvey Barnes being one of them, after getting an ankle injury in September, with Joseph Willock and Matt Targett.

Anthony Gordon, who has played a huge role this season for Newcastle, is expected to be out of the squad for this one due to a knock which made forced him off in the 52nd minute midweek in the Carabao Cup.

Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson are expected to be back from injury in the new year, but are still not fit to play in their clash down South this weekend.

English goalkeeper, Nick Pope is not expected to be back playing for the Magpies for a long while, only due to return in April after dislocating his left shoulder 1-0 victory over Manchester United earlier this month.

Likely Lineups

Luton Town

Kaminski; Doughty, Mengi, Bell, Osho, Giles; Townsend, Mpanzu, Barkley, Brown; Adebayo.

Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Livramento; Miley, Guimarães, Longstaff; Almiron, Wilson, Ritchie.

Key Players

Luton Town: Alfie Doughty

Alfie Doughty has been a key man at the back for Luton Town this season, playing predominantly as a left wing back for the Hatters.

Joining from Stoke City in June 2022, Doughty soon slotted into the side and played an important role in Luton's journey in the Championship last season.

Doughty acts as one of Luton's crucial attacking outlets, shown by his four assists this season.

Yet to score in the Premier League this year, Doughty will be looking to strike one home in their encounter with Newcastle United at Kenilworth Road.

Newcastle United: Bruno Guimarães

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Magpies at the beginning of 2022 for a large fee of 42 million pounds.

Guimarães soon proved his worth and has become an excellent defensive midfielder for Newcastle United, commanding play from the centre of the pitch at 26 years of age.

Directly involved in three goals this Premier League season, Bruno gained his first of the season in their impressive 8-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Newcastle's number 39 is key for them as he is so important in terms of defending and attacking, being one of the best winners of the ball in the squad whilst also being a very successful dribbler too.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Kenilworth Road, Luton, England - home to Luton Town.

What time is kick off?

15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

This is not available to watch for UK viewers due to the 3pm blackout.