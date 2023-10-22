Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Post Match Player Ratings

Two goalkeeper blunders saw the points shared at a rainy Stamford Bridge last night.

Mauricio Pochettino's side saw themselves 2-0 up in the 48th minute with goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Gunners turned the game around with late goals from Declan Rice and substitute Leandro Trossard.

Here are the player ratings from Saturday's London Derby.

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez - 4

Wasn't overly tested, however his misplaced passed enabled the Arsenal comeback. Could have also done better for Trossard's goal.

Malo Gusto - 6.5

Did not give Gabriel Martinelli a sniff. Made three tackles and two clearances throughout the game, however did get caught out for the equaliser.

Thiago Silva - 7

Solid as ever at the back, picked up an early booking but that did not affect his overall performance. His passing as usual caught the eye.

Levi Colwill - 6

Wasn't as polished as his centre back partner, however Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard could not breakthrough down his side. Looked more comfortable in his more natural position. Also covered well when Marc Cucurella made runs up the pitch.

Marc Cucurella - 7

Really impressed today managing to stifle Saka for most of the game. Towards the latter minutes he did look more vulnerable though as Arsenal grew into the match.

Moises Caicedo - 6.5

Got busy in the middle of the park as expected however was not as impressive as his other two midfield partners. Looking much improved in a Chelsea shirt

Enzo Fernandez - 7

Superb display from the Argentine today, his delicate touches and passes oozed class.

Conor Gallagher - 7

A true captains performance from Gallagher yesterday. Ran his socks off as usual, but he is looking much more assured on the ball. Picked up the assist for the Mudryk goal however make of that what you wish.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Sterling looked dangerous, especially in the second half. Oleksandr Zinchenko struggled tracking his runs and got hooked at half time. Surprisingly contributed a decent amount defensively too.

Cole Palmer - 8

Two goals in two games now for Palmer. He seemed to be involved in multiple Chelsea attacks whether it be in the build up or by trying to get on the end of them. Also slotted his penalty away very calmly.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 6

Although his goal may have been a cross, Mudryk is coming into his own in a Chelsea shirt. Could have taken on Benjamin White more.

Subs:

Nicholas Jackson - 4

Came on and got into good positions but his hesitation in front of goal prevented the Blues from extending their lead.

Reece James - N/A

Noni Madueke - N/A

David Raya - 3

Worst game for Arsenal so far getting caught out for the Mudryk goal. Raya also almost gifted Cole Palmer a goal with a poor pass out from the back.

Benjamin White - 5

White was not as his best today. Did not see enough of those overlapping runs we have become accustomed to. Was not overly tested by Mudryk though.

William Saliba - 5

Gave away the penalty and did not look as calm as he usually is. An unusual shaky game from the Frenchman.

Gabriel Magalhães - 4

Palmer seemed to target Gabriel and it worked. Did not impose himself enough on a short Chelsea front three.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 4

Hooked at half time and rightfully so. Sterling gave him a hard time and he could not handle it. Did not do much when in possession either.

Jorginho - 5

Making his return to Stamford Bridge, the Italian attempted to get a foothold on the game but could not. Oddly seemed to misplace quite simple passes in the first half. Average.

Declan Rice - 8

The only Arsenal player that seemed to sense a comeback. Once moved back into the six, Rice dictated the game and drove the Gunners forward. Fantastic finish too.

Martin Odegaard - 3

Anonymous yesterday. Lacked the control and creation needed to unlock the Chelsea backline. Should have been subbed sooner. A poor game from the Arsenal captain.

Bukayo Saka - 6

Nursing an injury Saka did not look like his electric self. Salvaged his performance with a delicious cross for the equaliser.

Gabriel Jesus - 5

His work rate has never been questioned but that was not enough yesterday. Only managed 25 touches before he was rightfully subbed.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6

Grew into the game and never stopped trying to create something driving at Chelsea's backline. Was Arsenal's most lively player in attack.

Subs:

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6

Subbed on at half time and managed to stifle Sterling much better than Zinchenko.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6

Came on for Jorginho and it was like night and day. Drove forward with the ball instead of trying to pass around the midfield.

Eddie Nketiah - 6

Looked like he was destined to score the winner with a chance late on as he got a foot across Silva. Looked a lot better than Jesus.

Kai Havertz - 6

Held up the ball well and linked up play. Played an important role in the equaliser as he cleverly brought the ball down in a congested area.

Leandro Trossard - 7

Smart movement and finish for the equaliser. Saved the game for Arsenal.