Leicester 1-1 Tottenham: Celin Bizet cancels out Janice Cayman's first-half strike

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Celin Bizet Ildhusoy of Tottenham Hotspur is put under pressure by Sam Tierney of Leicester City during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur took their unbeaten streak up to seven in all competitions, drawing 1-1 with Leicester City in the WSL.

It was an even match throughout, with goals from Janice Cayman and Celin Bizet unable to separate the two teams. Spurs remain in fourth place, four points clear of Leicester - who sit seventh, comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

Spurs had conceded the opening goal in every WSL away match this season before today. Against Brighton and Aston Villa, they fought back for impressive wins, whilst opening day defeat away to Chelsea left them proud but disappointed.

It was a similar story at the King Power Stadium, as Cayman gave Leicester the lead 18 minutes in with a composed finish. It came off the back of a dominant spell for the Foxes, highlighting their improvement from last season. Yet, Spurs fought back - as has been the case so often this season.

Bizet's cool but powerful effort past Janina Leitzig 56 minutes in proved crucial, with Martha Thomas' work rate and subsequent assist creating the goal.

Under Robert Vilahamn, Tottenham have pressed high, kept hold of the ball, and looked to create as many chances as possible. It was no surprise to see that happen again against Leicester, yet it did not quite click.

Grace Clinton was isolated by Willie Kirk's team, whilst in the final third, they lacked the clinical touch to convert their chances. Leicester have been resilient and hard to beat this season despite losing their last three before today; Robert Vilahamn's side were left frustrated by that philosophy.

Up next, Tottenham host Bristol City in the Continental Cup on Wednesday, before travelling up north to face Manchester City in the WSL next Sunday. Leicester also face Man City - yet midweek in the Conti Cup - before travelling to champions Chelsea next weekend. Both away matches will paint the bigger picture as the season intensifies.

Story of the match

Leicester made two changes to their starting eleven, aiming to bounce back from their humiliating 6-2 defeat to Arsenal last week. Missy Goodwin and Josie Green replaced Deanne Rose and Julie Thibaud.

Spurs - who were also aiming to return to winning ways after two successive draws - made two changes. Ria Percival came in for the injured Olga Ahtinen, whilst Jessica Naz returned to the starting lineup in Kit Graham's place.

Leicester started quickly, epitomised by Jutta Rantala's shot six minutes in. The 24-year-old's shot from just inside the box was parried away by Becky Spencer before it fell kindly to Goodwin to tap home the expected opener. However, an acrobatic goal-line clearance from Ashleigh Neville somehow kept the scoreline at 0-0.

The Foxes' pressure soon told as they took the lead 18 minutes in. They broke quickly down the left flank with Hannah Cain's pace; the 24-year-old beat Angharad James one-on-one before playing it across goal for Cayman to tap it in. Unsurprisingly, the two-time Champions League was composure personified with a cool finish past Spencer.

As soon as Leicester took the lead, Spurs increased their intensity. Using Celin Bizet's pace and Martha Thomas as a workhorse up front was a recurring sight for the Lilywhites.

In fact, they nearly equalised within ten minutes of conceding; Bizet used her pace to break free down the right flank before squaring it to Naz. The winger had time and space to fire past Leitzig but somehow managed to direct her shot directly at the German. Naz kept the chance alive - laying it off to Neville - yet she also had her powerful shot saved before James' effort from distance forced Leitzig into another fine save.

Spurs continued to press for an equaliser, but their first-half efforts came to no avail. Thomas was seemingly fouled in the penalty box with just three minutes remaining in the first half, but calls for a penalty were swiftly moved on - epitomising Spurs' lack of luck in the first half.

Leitzig - who starred in the first half - showcased her talent again at the start of the second half. Spurs counter-attacked down the left flank quickly with Naz, before the winger cut in and fired her shot seemingly into the far corner via a deflection, however, the German produced a stunning save to tip the shot out for a corner.

As Vilahamn's team continued to press, they soon found their equaliser. Thomas - one of the most determined players in the league - won a 50/50 on the edge of the box, before playing a pinpoint path in Bizet's direction. The 22-year-old fired it into the far bottom corner at the first time of asking, delighting the small but loud set of travelling fans.

The match soon flowed from end to end. Leicester's Sam Tierney had a stunning, powerful effort crash off the bar, whilst substitute Rosella Ayane - and then Thomas - had efforts blocked by the out-rushing Sophie Howard.

Substitute Ellie Brazil - and Thomas in quick succession - came close to finding the winner for Spurs in the 90th minute, yet Leitzig was once again in the right place at the right time to be the Foxes' hero. As the full-time whistle eventually blew, managers Kirk and Vilahamn knew the win was there for the taking, but a lack of efficiency in the final box - by both sides - ended that idea.

Player of the Match - Janina Leitzig

It would have been easy to give this award to Cayman or Bizet. After all, they were the goalscorers and played a key part for their sides.

However, Leitzig was in a class of her, consistently saving Leicester in defence. In the first half, she produced three impressive saves in quick succession to deny Naz, Neville and James. Yet in the second half, she repeatedly tipped efforts away. Naz was once again left frustrated by the German, whilst Brazil and Thomas were denied in the dying minutes.