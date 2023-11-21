Chelsea vs Leicester City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 8, 2023

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Jelena Cankovic of Chelsea in action during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Kingsmeadow on May 10, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Getty Images)

The invincible Chelsea will take on an improved Leicester City side in the Women's Super League this weekend. Having wracked up 23 goals in the league already, Chelsea are steaming ahead, Manchester City being their only challenge so far.

Stunning Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last weekend in a 5-1 victory, it won't just be hat-trick hero, Lauren James, who will be full of confidence. Emma Hayes' side seem inspired by their manager's planned departure, easily dominating their opponents.

Announcing her departure from Chelsea at the end of the season, the Blues seem even more motivated to defend their WSL title. Speaking to the media recently, James said: "Everything I do is for Emma." For a team who do not need extra motivation to achieve, the title chasers are a undefeated force and an intimidating prospect for even the best teams.

Midweek, Chelsea faced Paris FC in the UEFA Women's Champions League, recording a 4-1 victory, with Sam Kerr also registering a hat-trick.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have had an eclectic mix of results so far this season. Crucially, the Foxes have gained eight points already, contrasting to their zero points, this time last year.

On a number of occasions this year, Leicester have scored early goals but have failed to defend their lead, often quickly conceding. Against a Chelsea side, strong in attack, a high score line could be on the cards.

Team News

Millie Bright is highly unlikely to feature for the Blues this weekend, the defender struggling with the knee injury she suffered ahead of the Women's World Cup.

Speaking to the media, Emma Hayes said: "Prior to the Women's World Cup she had surgery on her knee so preparation going into that wasn't ideal. She probably rushed herself back."

"It's not anything that's too detrimental but we're just listening to her body and how its feeling."

Bright has withdrawn from the December international break through injury where she was set to captain England against the Netherlands and Scotland.

Chelsea's starter will be a significant loss for the weekend however, having persevered through the back end of last season with an injured Bright, the side are malleable.

Leicester City manager, Willie Kirk, confirmed ahead of the match that there were no new injury updates.

Likely Lineups

Chelsea: Zećira Mušović, Ève Périsset, Maren Mjelde, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Sophie Ingle, Aggie Beever-Jones, Sjoeke Nüsken, Erin Cuthbert, Lauren James, Sam Kerr

Leicester City: Janina Leitzig, CJ Bott, Julie Thibaud, Sophie Howard, Courtney Nevin, Sam Tierney, Jutta Rantala, Deanne Rose, Janice Cayman, Hannah Cain, Lena Petermann

Key Players

Aggie Beever-Jones - Chelsea

Scoring at Stamford Bridge for her childhood club last weekend, Aggie Beever-Jones proved the ability associated with her name. As one of the Lionesses U23's star strikers, Beever-Jones is a product of the Chelsea Academy as is in Sarina Wiegman's peripheral vision.

A senior England call up may be a few steps away but the 20-year-old has starred for the Blues this season, having bravely not headed out on loan, pushing for game time at her parent club.

Emma Hayes has praised Beever-Jones' ability to learn and efficiency in front of goal, even alluding to some level of competition with Aussie star, Sam Kerr.

Janice Cayman - Leicester City

In contrast to the young exciting prospect of Beever-Jones, Janice Cayman is a a more senior player to focus on. With an illustrious 138 international caps for her native Belgium, Cayman joined Leicester after four years with Lyon, winning the Champions League in her stint.

Cayman is extremely versatile but has been mainly utilised as an attacking midfielder by the Foxes. Scoring two goals in her six appearances, Cayman has had an immediate impact on the pitch for Leicester, despite some poor results.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames

What time is kick-off?

14:00 (GMT), Sunday 26th November

How can I watch?

The match will be live on the FA Player