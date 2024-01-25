Tottenham Hotspur progressed to the quarter-final of the Conti Cup after beating Southampton 0-3 at non-league Eastleigh's stadium.

Both sides had to win this game to progress to the next round but Spurs showed their WSL class and took their chances to bury any hopes Saints had.

Ramona Petzelberger gave the lead to the North London side in the 29th minute after early chances fell to the underdogs, Southampton to go 1-0 in the first five minutes.

The chances fell to Saints' center-back Laura Rafferty, they would've hoped a more prone finisher were on the ends of these after she could not get a clean strike away.

Charlotte Grant scored her first-ever Spurs goal in the 67th minute that all but secured the three points for her team to send them through.

After going 2-0 up Grace Clinton sent the home fans packing after scoring her goal for the night which put Spurs 3-0 up and second of the table in group D on 10 points.

This result saw Saints narrowly miss out on their quarter-final dreams, finishing third on five points.

Story of the Match:

The teams came out to the Saints brass playing 'Oh When the Saints' with the fans getting the atmosphere going, ready for a night under the lights.

The first chances fell to Southampton's Laura Rafferty in the first five minutes of the match but her first effort was put wide after winning the ball back after Tottenham cleared Saints' corner, the Saints defender's second chance came at the back post after the corner went over every Spurs head, she brings it down with her chest but can't get the breakthrough.

After missed chances from Saints, Spurs show their WSL quality, Martina Thomas gets a free chance at the back post from Amanda Nilden's cross after Saints left-back, Isabel Milne misses her clearance.

Saints with other chances in the first five minutes but lacked concentration with their passes around the back and giving the ball away in the middle of the pitch with sloppy passes, but Spurs couldn't find the breakthrough to punish the Saints.

Spurs have all the chances in this first half with their first big chance coming off the crossbar where Thomas has her flick-on off a cross bouncing off the bar.

To break up the Spurs pressure, Paige Peake goes down to get treatment and the PA announcer calls out for a Ford car owner that they have left their headlights on and should probably turn them off.

Paige Peake puts a corner in from the left-handed side and it deflects onto the crossbar before Lucia Kendall fires one off the post.

Saints should have taken their chance because straight after where they feel hard done by, by the post Spurs go up to the other end and score.

The goal comes from a left-footed strike from Romana Petzelberger that connects with the back of the net, it comes from a free-kick on the edge of the box, after the initial free-kick was cleared weekly by Saints, Petzelberger has a free shot which is deflected into the corner.

Just before half-time Spurs had a chance to double their league when the ball was played in behind to Roselle Ayane but Howard saved her shot but palmed it into a dangerous area with a Spurs attacker running into the box but the Saints' defence cleared for a corner.

Second half:

Marriane Spacey - Saints women's manager - has made a triple substitution at half-time to get her team back into this tie with Kendall, Collett, and Howard all coming off for, Primus, Mott, and Kendall.

The first chance of the half fell to Spurs but missed the target, all Ayane had to do was hit the target to double their lead.

The ball was driven hard and low to the edge of the box back to Ayane and she had a free chance to put the ball into the net.

Spurs pounce on their corner and the linesman gives the goal saying it had crossed the line after all eyes are on the referee waiting after she delays her decision on whether it crossed the line or not but Spurs double their lead through Charlotte Grant when the referee gives the goal.

After a slow second half after Spurs went 2-0 up Bethany England comes on and takes a shot from outside the box and Rendell makes a comfortable save.

Grace Clinton secures the three points for Spurs and Saints fans are making their way home in the 78th minute.

Clinton shoots from range from outside the box and it loops into the top right-hand corner Kendell can't reach it and it looks as though the Saints are heading out of the Conti Cup.

Five minutes added on here and there is no way back for Southampton.

Player of the Match: Charlotte Grant

Southampton are not an easy side like teams think they are and left-back Grant has scored her first goal for the club and has stepped up for her club in attack and defense.

Her first goal for the club secured all three points after they went 2-0 up and there was no way back for Saints.

Southampton: Howard (Rendall), Collett (Mott), Rafferty, Peake, Purfield, Milne, Kendall (C) (Primus), Peplow (Watts), Pike (Nohasiarisoa), Llyod-Smith, Pharoah

Unused Substitutions: Hotson

Goals:

Yellow cards:

Tottenham Hotspur: Spencer, Grant, Turner, Bartrip (C), Nilden (Brazil), Graham, Petzelberger (Clinton), Thomas (England), Ayane (Bizet) , Vinberg, Naz (Brazil)

Unused Substitutions: Votikova, James, Neville, Summanen, Antinen.

Goals: Petzelberger, Grant

Yellow cards: Vinberg, Grant

Attendance: 1,735