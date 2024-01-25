Arsenal ensured they progressed into the quarter-finals of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup, after a 6-0 victory over Women's Championship side Reading.

However, the story that dominated the discussion across social media was the return to action for England captain Leah Williamson, who was on as a second-half substitute last night.

The return comes nine months after she suffered an ACL injury back in April last year, in a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United.

It meant that Williamson missed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, in a tournament that the Lionesses suffered heartbreak in the final against Spain, after a 1-0 defeat in Australia.

Williamson played for over 30 minutes in yesterday's Conti Cup clash with the Royals, where she was greeted with a huge applause from the Arsenal crowd, who travelled in their numbers to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Speaking to BBC Journalist Emily Herbert about her time spent on the sidelines trying new activities away from football, Williamson said: "I was never going to waste that opportunity that was given to do those things.

"We just don't have any time to do it, so when it came around I sat down with the team again, just sitting and planning ahead.

"We planned out different points that I would have little engagements like that to do."

Whilst out on the sidelines, England international Williamson experienced a lot outside of football whilst she had time to try something new, which was well documented.

Despite the new experiences Williamson had whilst injured, she made it clear where her heart lies.

She stated: "It's not where I wanted to be. This is where I want to be. I want my Wednesday nights to be taken up by football."

On her soon-to-be return to the WSL, Williamson explained: "We have plans and scenarios and obviously tonight went to plan.

"But I also said I want to be treated like a footballer and I know I'm in rehab.

"I want him (Jonas Eidevall) to treat me like that so that I can get back in the swing of it as soon as possible."

Positive signs for the Gunners

Leah Williamson is just one of a number of high-profile figures across women's football to have been on the end of ACL injuries in the past few years.

Three of those all played for Arsenal - Williamson, and her teammates Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead.

However, all three are now back in action, and as Williamson begins to find minutes again, Arsenal are looking strong as the race for the WSL title heats up.

The England defender's return was matched by a dominant performance by the Gunners last night, as they put six past Reading to comfortably qualify for the latter stages of the Conti Cup.

Caitlin Foord opened the scoring for Jonas Eidevall's side, before Stina Blackstenius scored twice in the first half on her way to a hattrick in Berkshire.

Laia Codina scored her first-ever Arsenal goal moments after the second half began to put Arsenal in full control before substitute Beth Mead volleyed home a fantastic effort inside the area the visitors' fifth of the game, which was assisted by Williamson.

Sweden international Blackstenius completed her hattrick late on, in a convincing win for the North London side, contributing to a night full of positives for the reigning Conti Cup champions.

The Gunners will travel to Birkenhead for their next Women's Super League encounter, as they face Liverpool on Sunday at Prenton Park, 16:30 BST kick-off.

With just three points separating Arsenal from their London rivals Chelsea, Eidevall's side will be looking to keep applying the pressure on the Blues, in a bid to claim back the WSL title for the first time since 2019.