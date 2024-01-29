West Ham United manager Rehanne Skinner is delighted that her players were finally able to notch up a win in the WSL.

Having not won a league game since the beginning of October, the Hammers finally ended their luckless run by defeating Bristol City 2-1.

“I’m delighted with the result. The players and staff have been working so hard and we’ve had so many positive performances that haven’t quite gone our way.

“Today, we’ve shown a lot of character, grit, and determination.

“The players stuck to the gameplan superbly and we had the quality in the key moments to make sure we took the chances that helped us to win the game.

“Really pleased with the work ethic of all the players and the way they competed today, and the three points is huge.”

You wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking that confidence in and around the team would be low after such a baron run.

However, Skinner explained belief in the squad has always been high, and even though they’ve had disappointing weeks, they have always maintained that confidence and belief throughout.

“Our confidence hasn’t dropped because we’ve played well, but three points naturally boosts morale within any team.

“We, of course, want to be out of the situation we’re currently in, and so we have to keep working in the way that we have done. It’s the process that matters.

“The performances do get you results, and we’ve been close in other games. We have to make sure we do all the other things right in the key moments.

“In some of our other games, we’ve maybe switched off in those moments and that’s being the things that’s cost us.

“But we’ve got better against teams like Chelsea and Tottenham, and then we delivered against Bristol City.”

A win against another team battling relegation will of course be celebrated by West Ham fans across the world.

And the victory was also celebrated wildly by players and staff on the Ashton Gate turf.

Yet, Skinner explained it never mattered who the win would come against, they would have celebrated in the exact same manner.

“The win would have felt the same today against any other team.

“We’ve had a period where we’ve not got results, and the players have felt like they’ve worked really hard, and that can be deflating when you don’t get a win.

“They know they’re doing the right things and they’ve been so close before. It’s been all about the win that we needed, and it never mattered who it came against.

“Obviously, it puts Bristol in more of a challenging position, but for us, it was all about getting that win under our belt.”

Sublime Gorry

The Player of the Match award was, rightly, handed out to one of West Ham’s newest signings, Katrina Gorry.

The Australian marshalled the areas between the defence and midfield wonderfully and was a joy to watch.

As far as Skinner’s concerned, her performance was further proof of the world class player she is.

“You’ve seen today just what kind of player she is. Anyone who’s watched that game will know how much of a world class player she truly is.

“She quietly goes about her business as an individual, but at the same time, her competitiveness is through the roof.

“She shows so much quality on the ball, she did a Maradona between two players in the middle of the park after being crocked five times!

“That just sums her up in terms of what she’s capable of delivering. It gives a massive boost to the players having someone like her in the team.

“She’s super bright from a tactical perspective, her work ethic is through the roof, and it makes everyone else around her want to reach her levels. She’s a massive leader within the group too.”

More transfers?

West Ham have added two more players along with Gorry this window in Kristie Mewis and Shelina Zadorsky.

When asked if there would be any more incomings before Wednesday’s deadline, Skinner didn’t rule it out.

“We’re continuing to try and improve the squad in every single window that we have. If we get an opportunity to do that, then we definitely will.”