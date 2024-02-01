Kobbie Mainoo turned hero in a chaotic 4-3 victory over Wolves at the Molineaux Stadium. A frantic affair saw the Red Devils throw away a 3-1 lead before the academy graduate stole the headlines.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund had Man United flying inside 25 minutes after a sharp start, though both could have added to the scoreline before half-time.

Casemiro missed a golden chance from a free-kick before he had a header ruled out, Hojlund had a second effort denied by the offside flag later on.

Wolves came fighting back in the second period. Pablo Sarabia came off the bench to score from the spot, and though Scott McTominay restored the two-goal cushion, Wolves remained stubborn.

Max Kilman narrowed the deficit once more, before Pedro Neto fired an accurate effort on the break to equalise to send Molineaux into limbs.

Mainoo meanwhile had other ideas, scoring a super solo effort to secure an important three points for Erik ten Hag and his side.

Mainoo proves his worth to Ten Hag

We must start with the young starlet, who proved his quality yet again in a Man United shirt. In his eighth consecutive start since his emergence in the first team, the youngster has been a shining light in a difficult campaign.

Mainoo celebrates the injury time winner. (Photo by Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

Even without his late effort, his composure in another hostile environment highlights a rare quality in a player of his age. From his first start at Anfield, it was clear Mainoo was made for the big stage.

And Ten Hag has continued to show faith in Mainoo, with his profile one in midfield that has been sorely lacking in this Man United side. The ability to play with his back to goal, to link from defence to attack notable attributes.

Mainoo has took on immense pressure in the middle of the park, though his calmness on the ball is certainly an influence on his teammates. His special effort to win the game is now two in two, and his first in the Premier League which he will hope to be the first of many.

Rashford silences doubters

Scepticism and questions grew when Ten Hag made the decision to start Rashford amidst controversy regarding the English forward, though the Man United manager always maintained that it was an ‘internal matter.’

It was just last season when Rashford let his football do the talking, ironically at Molineaux Stadium, when he lashed home a winner late on to secure a 1-0 win.

Where he then made up for lateness, this time it was a trip to Belfast that has caused a stir, though Rashford’s pinpoint finish from 20 yards to find the top corner came just five minutes into affairs to crowd out the noise.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Danehouse via Getty Images)

His involvement in Hojlund’s scruffy strike proved Rashford was focused on his football, sliding the ball into Luke Shaw’s path before the full-back squared for the Danish striker.

Whether Rashford can return to his brilliant best on a weekly basis is yet to be seen this season with just five Premier League goals, though he certainly silenced critics with a splendid effort into the top corner.

Spirited Wolves performance falls short

After Neto’s equaliser Wolves and Gary O’Neil certain high in injury time would have been brought right down when starlet Mainoo curled home the winner just minutes later.

At half-time the home side were somehow still in the game with Man United dominant but wasteful, Sarabia’s penalty under controversial circumstances halved the deficit and the hosts immediately had a spring in their step.

McTominay meanwhile halted momentum with an instinctive header that restored Man United’s two-goal cushion just four minutes later, before the tide swung again when Kilman prodded home to set up a grandstand finish at Molineaux.

Neto perhaps could not believe his luck when he found himself with acres of space on the break deep into injury time, before the Wolves star fired into the near post that saw the home support erupt.

It spoke volumes of O’Neil and the character of his side, who clawed back from two, two-goal deficits. Mainoo meanwhile had other ideas when he scored his first Premier League goal to break Wolves hearts.

Though the spirit and personality shown from an improving Wolves side can provide encouragement for O’Neil and fans alike, who will hope to see more late goals go their way as the games come thick and fast.

(Photo by Malcolm Couzens via Getty Images)

Poor finishing almost costs United

A win was the desired outcome, and it was what Ten Hag got from his side in the end though a wasteful nature in front of goal is becoming a bad habit among this Man United group.

Similarly in their 4-2 win over Newport County last Sunday, the Red Devils should have been out of sight at half-time at Molineaux, and if not for a Wolves side who were off the tempo for the most part, the visitors could have had bigger problems.

Despite racing into an impressive 2-0 lead inside 25 minutes played, it arguably should have been 3 or 4 at the break, with Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund and Casemiro notably all missing key chances.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill via Getty Images)

It isn’t the first time this has been the case for Ten Hag’s side, with it now becoming a reoccurring issue. Hojlund and Rashford are now firing meanwhile, though Man United must start putting games away in swifter fashion.