Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2024

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a change of fortune in the Premier League as his Manchester United side go head to head against Ange Postecoglou's 'title-fighting Tottenham Hotspur' at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United come into this one off the back of a 0-2 win at Wigan Athletic in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Monday night, however they have only picked up a singular victory in their last five fixtures in the league.

Tottenham, on the other hand, head to Manchester in much better form. They've lost just one of their last five league matches, whilst they also came away from their FA Cup tie at home to Burnley with a win, thanks to a wonder-strike from Pedro Porro!

The Lilywhites have bolstered their injury hit squad in the early days of the winter transfer window. They've been active and have already completed moves for Timo Werner (loan - option to buy for £14.6m) and Radu Draguson (£21.5m plus add-ons) from RB Leipzig and Geno respectively,

When these two sides met in the reverse fixture August, it was Tottenham who claimed all three points thanks to a goal from Pape Matar Sarr and a Lisandro Martinez own goal in Ange Postecoglou's first competitive home fixture in charge.

However, things won't be as easy for them this time around...They last picked up a win at Old Trafford in October 2021 as they hit the Red Devils for six! An early goal from Bruno Fernandes saw United take the lead, but after just seven minutes of the game, Tottenham had turned it around. Further goals from Harry Kane and Heug-MinSon saw them head into half time with a three-goal cushion. Serge Aurier added his name to the scoresheet with a tidy finish, before Kane finished off the rout with a goal from the penalty spot.

Last season, Manchester United won 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes. Prior to that, the hosts, thanks to the mesmerising efforts of Cristiano Ronaldo, clinched a 3-2 win. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in March 2022 against Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

A win for Tottenham would mean that they would do the double over United for the first time since the 1989/90 Division One season.

Team news

Manchester United were without twelve first team players during their comfortable win at League One outfit Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have been out since September and November respectively and Luke Shaw has missed the last few weeks, however all three could return to the fold ahead of the clash against Tottenham.

“This week in training, in the last couple of days, Licha Martinez [is] training, Casemiro [is] training, Luke Shaw [is] training,” ten Hag told journalists on Friday.

Harry Maguire 'may be' available again after an injury which has seen him sidelined since early December. Amad Diallo, Antony and Christian Eriksen - who all missed the trip to the DW Stadium - are available for selection once again.

Andre Onana is expected to start in goal despite travelling out to Senegal for AFCON in the coming days, whilst Sofyan Amrabat is unavailable as he is already at the tournament with Morocco.

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial all remain sidelined.

Spurs are still suffering badly with an injury and availability crisis and will be without ten first team players ahead of the visit to Old Trafford.

Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso and Dane Scarlett (all hamstring) have joined the lengthy list of absentees which includes James Maddison and Manor Solomon, both of whom are nearing a return to action but remain sidelined for now.

Ivan Perisic and Alejo Veliz are out, whilst Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Heung-Min Son are all away on international duty.

Micky van de Ven returned to the bench for the cup win last week and could be in line to make his first appearance since 6th November, but Sunday may come too soon for Cristian Romero. New signing Radu Dragusin is awaiting international clearance - he'll be involved in the squad should the paperwork come through in time.

Dejan Kulusevski missed training on Friday and is a doubt, however Timo Werner is available and is in contention to start in Tottenham colours for the first time.

Likely lineups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana (GK); Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes (C), Rashford; Hojlund.

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Vicario (GK); Pedro Porro, Dragusin, van de Ven, Udogie; Skipp, Bentancur (C), Kulusevski; Johnson, Richarlison, Werner.

Key Players

With Ange Postecoglou having to name a makeshift centre back pairing for a number of weeks, and it not being clear who will start on Sunday, we have selected Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes as one of our key player for this contest.

The Portuguese scored from the spot to seal a win on Monday night at Wigan and he'll be hoping to add to this goalscoring tally when Tottenham visit the north.

In seven previous fixtures against The Lilywhites, Fernandes has contributed to five goals (3G, 2A) and he even scored in this exact fixture last campaign. Should he turn up for this one, it could spell havoc for the Spurs defence.

Though, with only six goals and five assists from twenty-seven appearances, he's had a season which matches that of his club. Poor. He won't get a better opportunity to kickstart a second half of the season redemption than this one, and Bruno will be keen to impress.

Despite losing by two goals to nil in this fixture last season, Hugo Lloris had arguably his best performance of the season as he produced a staggering eight saves to stop the scoreline from getting way out of hand.

With Postecoglou instilling the 'high press-high line' philosophy and refusing to budge from it no matter who the opponent is, there could be an awful lot of chances for the speedy Manchester United attack to get in behind.

With the blistering speed of Rashford and Garnacho on either wing, and the intricate creativity of Bruno Fernandes, it could be a very busy afternoon for Spurs' Italian shot-stopper.

Vicario has been wonderful since joining from Serie A side Empoli for just £17m in the summer. He has already established himself as a fan-favourite and that's no surprise, he has got his side out of jail on multiple occasions this season and they'll need him again at Old Trafford.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Old Trafford.

What time is kick off?

Kick off for this clash has been set for 16:30 GMT.

How can I watch the game?

This game has been selected for live television coverage and will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 16:00 GMT.