Blackburn Rovers will travel to Deepdale Stadium on Saturday 17 February in their second match with John Eustace in charge.

Eustace will take charge of Rovers in his first derby day match for the club.

This will be the second match of his reign, with the first one being the 1-0 away defeat to his previous side Birmingham City.

John Eustace in Blackburn training gear| Photo: Dave Howarth- CameraSport

Team news

Blackburn

John Eustace gave an update on striker Sam Gallgher during the week, he said:

"Sam gives us a massive presence and I thought his performance on Saturday was outstanding.

"He's a massive player for us and we're lucky to have him. He's a dangerous player wherever he plays in the frontline."

Ben Chrisene has also commented on the upcoming derby day, saying:

”It's always exciting to play in a derby and I'm sure there'll be a good atmosphere on and off the field."

Eustace has not give any updates on injuries, however there are two known prolonged injuries, Hayden Carter and Harry Pickering.

Preston North End

North End's manager has confirmed that the trio of Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman and Liam Lindsay are now match fit to play in the clash against Rovers.

He has also said that Brad Potts and Ched Evans will miss the next few weeks and Duane Holmes is in contention to be able to play against Coventry City.

Key players

Blackburn

Sammie Szmodics is still both Blackburn's and the leagues' highest goal scorer.

Szmodics has 72 appearances and 29 goals for Rovers since starting in the 2022/23 season.

Sam Gallagher has also stepped up since the beginning of the season. Rovers first signed Gallagher on-loan in 2016, where he made a significant difference for the club during their relegation battle under Owen Coyle.

He finished the season of 2016/17 with 12 goals from 47 appearances.

Gallagher eventually signed for Rovers on a four year deal for an un-disclosed fee. All together he has had 172 appearances with 36 goals.

Tyrhys Dolan is also a player who has stepped up his game since the beginning of the season.

Dolan, who signed from Preston North End, has been with Rovers since signing in 2020/21 season. He has 143 appearances with 16 goals.

Preston North End

Brad Potts is a player to stand out from the rest has appeared 147 times and has scored 15 times.

The midfielder reportedly signed for an incoming record transfer fee paid by the club in an excess of £1.5m. He has since been key for Lowe’s system at right-wing back, and will be missed during his current injury spell.

Ben Whiteman is also one of PNE's key players. With 136 appearances and 11 goals. He scored his first goal in 2021 in the 3-0 win against Derby County.

Match details

Are tickets still available to buy?

Tickets for home supporters are on limited availability with tickets in The Town End being sold out.

Over 4,300 tickets have been sold in the away end for Rovers. Tickets are on sale from the Rovers ticket office until noon matchday.

Is the game being live streamed?

The game has not been selected to be shown on Sky Sports or any other streaming services however will be shown on RoversTV and also iFollow PNE.

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at Deepdale Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston, PR1 6RU with kick off being at 15:00 GMT.