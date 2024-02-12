Preston North End host Middlesbrough in an EFL Championship clash at Deepdale Stadium.

Ryan Lowe’s men will go into this game in full confidence after winning their last two games in the league.

The weekend before last saw an emphatic 3-2 victory for the Lilywhites against Ipswich Town and on Saturday they earned the three points in a comfortable 2-0 win in the Welsh capital.

Preston North End have been playing some excellent football in recent weeks and have shown their taste for high-scoring games; this one may be no different.

Currently sat with four points between each other, the home side sit in 10th place going into this head-to-head, whilst Boro remain in 12th place entering the 32nd game week of the season.

The travelling fans for this fixture will be desperate for a win on the road on Wednesday after a poor run of games.

Middlesbrough have gained five points from a possible 15 in their last five matches in the Championship, a run of form which they will be looking to improve on.

The home side will be looking to make Deepdale a dreaded place to visit, with hopes of vengeance against Boro after a comfortable win for the Reds in the alternate fixture earlier this season.

Team news

Duane Holmes is expected to be unavailable for selection on Wednesday night after having to withdraw from the match day squad two weeks ago before their triumph over Ipswich Town.

Ryan Lowe stated on the day of the Ipswich game that it was believed he had sustained a knock to his medial ligament in the knee and this has kept him out of the squad since.

No further clarification on the American has been given.

Brad Potts and Alan Browne are both doubts having come off with knocks on Saturday.

Boro have not been so lucky with their players in recent weeks, two key men for the squad in Emmanuel Latte Lath and Isiah Jones are both doubtful for this midweek clash.

These two both shone in the matchup earlier this season between Middlesbrough and Preston so fans of the visiting side will be hopeful of their return.

Full-back Alex Bangura is also doubtful for this fixture after sustaining an injury to his leg recently, but there is a chance for his return to the field to be on Wednesday evening.

Two players definitely out of the squad for Boro are defenders Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan, both with achilles tendon injuries.

The visiting side have no suspensions going into this fixture.

Likely lineups

Preston

Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Millar; Browne, Whiteman, Frøjkær-Jensen; Riis, Keane

Glover; Ayling, Fry, van den Berg, Engel; Howson, Barlaser; Forss, Hackney, Azaz; Greenwood

Key players

Emil Riis Jakobsen

Emil Riis has become one of the key players in the frontline of Preston North End during his time at the club.

Signing in the October of 2020 on a free transfer from Randers FC, Riis has adapted to the standard of the second tier of English football very well and become a true goalscorer for Preston.

The Dane missed every game of 2023 except the first and last due to a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament in the first game of last year and only just returning to the squad late December.

Riis got his first minutes back on the pitch against Sheffield Wednesday in North End's last home game of the year, and has began to pick up more and more minutes, starting their last four matches.

Since his rehabilitation and time back on the pitch, Emil Riis seems to be playing with a lot more confidence and his performance levels have proved to impress.

Preston's number 19 scored in their most recent fixture against Cardiff City, marking his 29th goal for the club.

Using his quick feet in the box and ability to slot it around any goalkeeper which stands in his way, Riis will be looking to make it 30 for the club in the Valentine's Day fixture this week.

Finn Azaz is a fresh face in the Middlesbrough changing room but is one to watch in that he promises a new threat to the attack of the Championship side.

Azaz signed on a four-and-a-half year deal from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee in January, already featuring throughout this season at the same level on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

Being apart of the Plymouth's League One win last season, Azaz has proved his want to touch silverware and help his team in doing so making this an excellent bit of business from Middlesbrough football club.

Already scoring seven goals in the Championship so far this season, the Englishman is yet to strike one home for the Reds but will be looking to score his first on Wednesday.

Azaz got in on the goal contributions tally for Boro on Saturday afternoon, with an assist for Samuel Silvera's 92nd minute goal.

Playing predominantly on the left wing for the visiting side, Finn Azaz has shown his technical ability when in control of the ball alongside his vision for goal and drive to score or assist for his team.

What happened last time out?

Preston North End made the trip up north in the alternate fixture to the Riverside Stadium earlier this season in what must have felt like a much longer journey home for the travelling fans.

On November 28 last year, Middlesbrough caused the Preston defence real problems leading to a fantastic 4-0 win for the home fans to see.

The first half saw Boro take a three goal lead going into the changing room in the break, with Isiah Jones scoring a brace and Rav van den Berg getting a goal too.

Preston were unable to get anything back in the game, Alex Bangura wrapping the game up in the 94th minute to make it four goals to nil.

This capitulation of the Lilywhites was one for many of the Preston North End fans to forget and so will be looking for a change in the result for this one.

The last five meetings of the two sides have ended:

28 November 2023 - Middlesbrough 4-0 Preston North End

18 March 2023 - Middlesbrough 4-0 Preston North End

29 October 2022 - Preston North End 2-1 Middlesbrough

2-1 Middlesbrough 7 May 2022 - Preston North End 4-1 Middlesbrough

4-1 Middlesbrough 23 November 2021 - Middlesbrough 1-2 Preston North End

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Deepdale Stadium, Preston, England - home to Preston North End.

What time is kick off?

19:45 GMT.

How can I watch?

Fans can tune in to the action on the Sky Sports Red Button.