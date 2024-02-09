Blackburn Rovers are to take on Stoke City in the EFL Championship to try and take all three points

Blackburn Rovers currently sit two places above Stoke City in the EFL Championship.

After the speculation running around Ewood Park on the future of then manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, Rovers have now confirmed the departure of both Tomasson and assistant coach Remy Reijnierse, as well as who is taking over.

John Eustace, who had a successful spell at Birmingham City, has joined the club as new head coach on a two and a half year deal.

It is thought that Eustace will be unable to take charge of the starting 11 for the game against Stoke due to not meeting with the players prior to the match.

Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The home side are still to be without Harry Pickering and Hayden Carter, due to injuries.

One name that keeps circulating social media is Billy Koumetio. Signed from Liverpool, the 21 year old Frenchman who 'can operate at centre-back or full-back' is fan hopeful to be one of the next star players.

Another ex-academy graduate who has featured in the first team is Ben Chrisene, who has said: "I'm excited for all opportunities and i'm sure me and Picks [Harry Pickering] will be able to learn from one and other once he's back fit"

Stoke City

Stoke have not issued a statement in regards to their injuries.

In an interview, Junior Tchamadeu said he is "eager to play his part in helping City climb the Championship table following his return to The Potteries."

Stoke will confirm if he is to feature in the starting 11 on matchday.

Key Players

Blackburn Rovers

One to to make Rovers stand out from the crowd is Sammie Szmodics. Currently the leagues' highest goal scorer, he plays for Rovers in the midfielder position and has scored 28 goals in 70 appearances.

Sammie Szmodics| Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts CameraSports

Blackburn have also signed a number of players in the transfer window.

One who struck fans by surprise was Kyle McFadzean, becoming the fourth signing for them in the January 2024 transfer window.

Signing on a free transfer from Coventry City until the end of the season, Kyle has also played for Burton Albion, Milton Keynes Dons, Crawley Town, Alfreton Town and Sheffield United.

Fans are hopeful Kyle will make a difference in the form of the team.

Stoke City

Club captain Josh Laurent is proving a key player for The Potters. With 25 appearances since the start of the season, he has won a total of 93 duels out of 206 and has had a total of 750 passes.

Tyrese Campbell is also another key player, with playing 716 times for the club, this season he has 13 appearances, two goals, one assist and 21 shots.

Stoke have also signed Niall Ennis from Blackburn Rovers in the transfer window for an un-disclosed fee.

Match Details

Are tickets still available?

Away fans have sold over 3,200 tickets and can buy tickets on the day from 1pm.

Home fans can also buy on the day from the club shop or the ticket kiosk in The Blackburn End. They can also buy online prior to the match.

Where is the match going to be played?

The match will be played at Ewood Park, Blackburn BB2 4JF and will kick off at 15:00.