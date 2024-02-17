Bradford City pulled off a 1-0 win against Sutton United in a wet, physical contest at the Valley Parade.

In what may not seem to be as convincing of a victory as their last win, the hosts picked up three important points as well as another clean sheet.

Calum Kavanagh, who signed from Championship side Middlesbrough on a two-and-a-half year deal, opened the scoring in the 54th minute, continuing his good recent form with another goal as he scored last time out against MK Dons in a 4-0 victory.

The first half was evenly contested as both sides had their fair share of opportunities.

On another day, Sutton may have took their chances as they had limited opportunities on a rainy West Yorkshire afternoon.

An important victory for Bradford City as they close in on the play-off spot. Sitting in 13th place in Sky Bet League Two with 46 points, City are one of three teams who sit two points behind 7th place Harrogate.

The result sees Sutton United fall far deep into the relegation zone as they have only picked up one point in their last five league games.

Story of the match

Graham Alexander made two changes to his starting eleven as Liam Ridehalgh came in for the suspended captain, Richie Smallwood. Sam Stubbs who looked to play in-front of the backline had replaced Kevin McDonald.

Prior to Sutton United's visit at the Valley Parade, the home side entered the fixture with confidence as they had scored six goals in their last four games in all competitions as well as keeping the ball out of their own net on all four occasions.

The last time visitors Sutton United had picked up three points came on Boxing Day as they defeated AFC Wimbledon away from home.

Sitting at bottom of League Two, manager Steve Morison would have been hoping for ex Bantams forward Lee Angol to get his name on the scoresheet as he sits with two league goals so far this season.

The first real opportunity of the game came in the 20th minute and fell to the home side. Fullback Brad Halliday raced down the byline and provided a pull back for Andy Cook who swung his shot over the bar.

Minutes later, Sutton had an attempt towards goal from a corner kick as Ben Goodliffe sent his diving header wide of the goal.

A positive end to the opening 45 minutes for Sutton as they defended well against a Bradford side who should have found the net after their recent form.

Sutton looked to open the scoring early in the second half with a great chance to score through Harry Smith. The no9 beat the offside trap, cut inside to have a pop at goal on his left foot however, Sam Walker was equal to it.

Smith once again troubled Walker in goal as his header was palmed away from close range.

As expected, it was City who took the lead. Two goals in his last two games for Calum Kavanagh as he leapt onto the ball from an inviting through ball from Clarke Odour. The forward finished emphatically in the top corner leaving Dean Bouzanis no chance to get a hand to the ball.

The Bantams came close to finish off the game as Andy Cook did well to bring the ball down with a strike which Bouzanis kept out.

Brad Halliday who has been one of City's standout players this season shot from the edge of the box however once again, Bouzanis got a hand to the ball tipping it past the post.

Sutton were caught out at the back as substitute Tyreik Wright had led a counter attack which was saved by the Sutton keeper.

The attendance at the Valley Parade was 16,697 with 87 travelling supporters.

Man of the Match - Clarke Odour

Winger Clarke Odour picks up our Man of the Match award tonight.

Odour was a threat to the Sutton backline all afternoon as he provided an assist for the winning goal.

An honourable mention goes out to Sam Stubbs who played a key role in midfield covering for skipper Richie Smallwood. Stubbs, usually seen in the backline showed his versatility to boss Graham Alexander.