The Lancashire derby ended with two goals for each side at Deepdale in today's 3pm clash which was an important fixture for both sides in their EFL Championship campaigns.

Deepdale welcomed Blackburn Rovers in what was anticipated to be a physical and fiery local derby in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Rovers took an early lead in the game, with a Sammie Szmodics goal in the seventh minute which shocked many of the Preston North End fans.

This lead was furthered in the 23rd minute with a similar goal, seeing Scottish striker Sam Gallagher making it two goals to nil with a clinical finish into the bottom right corner.

However, momentum switched in the 39th minute when Preston full-back Robbie Brady sent the ball flying into the far corner of the net from afar bringing the home fans to life.

Emil Riis Jakobsen equalised in the 43rd minute just before half time after a moment of madness in the box.

The second half consisted of a few chances but none of the sides managed to get another, splitting the points available from the Lancashire derby.

At the time of writing, Preston now sit in seventh place, whilst Blackburn Rovers remain in 17th place going to the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sammie Szmodics knows where the back of the net is

Szmodics netted his 18th goal in the Championship after 30 starts in the league today after knocking the ball past the Preston goalkeeper early into the game.

The Englishman has proved his eye for goal this season, currently sat at the top of the scoring table in the league, closely followed by Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker.

Although a poor run from Rovers so far in the league, Szmodics has been a key player in a Blackburn shirt, getting 21 goal contributions in the Championship this season.

Blackburn's number eight signed a new contract with the club last November, keeping him there until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 28-year-old has looked like a real threat for the side during his time at the club in that he can offer something not many can in the Championship in the threat he is in front of goal.

Robbie Brady can strike a ball

Preston North End defender Robbie Brady scored his first goal for the club in today's matchup between the Lancashire rivals with a wonderful strike.

After taking a corner and the ball rebounding back out falling to the feet of Robbie Brady just inside the box, the left foot of the full-back struck the ball with power and a swerve which rose above the visiting side's defence and directly to the top left corner of the net.

This got the Lilywhites back into the game in the 39th minute and switched the passage of play for the rest of the match.

Robbie Brady has been criticised by a number of fans for playing poorly when he has featured in a Preston shirt this season, but the last two games has shown he truly has something to offer.

John Eustace may just be the man for the job

Blackburn Rovers recently had a change in the management of the side, Jon Dahl Tomasson's announcement of his departure from the club saw a new boss in the changing room being John Eustace.

Eustace previously managed Birmingham City, in which he was sacked due to a "misalignment of leadership" according to the club's chief executive.

Although losing in his first game in charge last weekend against his former club, the Blackburn head coach did show some promise of a brighter future in today's clash.

Taking a two goal within 25 minutes of the game, Blackburn looked a dangerous side in front of goal and showed their intention in taking the three points from Preston North End.

However, they did fail to hold onto this lead when Ryan Lowe's men scored two of their own in front of the travelling fans, but Eustace's solid and resolute defence held onto the draw which Rovers have struggled to do so in a number of games this season.

The English boss said to the media following the draw: "I know this football team can play some exciting football, the most pleasing thing for me today was the way we stuck together."

The technical ability of Mads Frøjkær-Jensen shines again

Mads Frøjkær-Jensen once again proved his worth for the Championship side in this afternoon's local derby with a brilliant performance.

Controlling the play at times from the middle of the park, Mads made a big difference in the tempo of the game, allowing the home side to play the attacking football many fans desire.

Being a fairly tall midfielder at 6'1", Mads successfully moved the ball for the Lilywhites around the pitch, using his strength and vision to get into positions which put the side on the attack.

Despite his height, the summer signing has a fantastic technical ability and is very fast with the ball at his feet which he used a number of times today to put the whites into promising areas in the final third.

The Dane has played a key role for Preston in behind the strikers which has led to the success of the team in recent weeks, continuing their unbeaten form going into their clash against Coventry City on Friday night.