Pep Guardiola said Manchester City survived a “tsunami” after the Premier League champions withstood a strong second-half showing from Liverpool to draw 1-1 at Anfield.

John Stones gave City the lead midway through the first half with a near-post finish from a Kevin De Bruyne corner but Liverpool struck back with an Alexis Mac Allister penalty soon after half-time after Darwin Nunez was fouled by Ederson.

Both teams had chances to emerge victorious from a pulsating game — City twice hit the woodwork while the home team found themselves in countless promising positions — and Guardiola admitted he was relieved to have come through a testing contest in a raucous stadium.

“We spoke at half-time that in this stadium, if you have to defend something, you have to play and play and play,” said Guardiola, who is still yet to win at a full Anfield during his time in charge at City.

“We gave away the penalty and, sooner or later, with this stadium, you have 15 or 20 minutes and it looks like a tsunami coming for everybody who has the ball. It’s not easy but we never stopped trying to play.

"They had their chances, we had our chances and at the end of the game it is what happened.”

The result sees Arsenal remain top on goal difference but level on points with Liverpool, while City sit one point behind the pair and host Mikel Arteta's side in their next league outing.

Guardiola’s team are chasing a fourth successive Premier League title and a sixth in seven seasons but, with 10 games remaining, the City manager said there remains plenty still to play for.

“Still there are 10 games to go, 30 points to play for, one point difference,” he said. “The important thing is we are there, after where we came from in previous seasons still we are there. Except on year when Liverpool won it with a lot of points, we were always there.”

De Bruyne was taken off during the second half and was visibly unimpressed by being substituted but Guardiola said that it was good that his playmaker was annoyed and it was up to him to prove the decision to be wrong.

“I like it. If he’s upset it’s good. He’s happy now. I knew what we were missing. Afterwards, we did better,” Guardiola said.

“What can I say to Kevin? He’s important and we need him. But in the second half, after we had conceded a goal, the game was not in our hands and we had to do something to give it back to us.”

'We should have had second penalty'

City were fortunate not to concede another penalty in the 99th minute when substitute Jeremy Doku appeared to catch Mac Allister high in the chest but referee Michael Oliver did not give a penalty and VAR did not overturn the decision.

Jurgen Klopp thought that it should have been awarded. “Yes, [it was a penalty] but whatever I think now will not change that,” he said. “I think everyone in this room thinks, if he whistles a penalty, it is not a scandal.

“He hits him on the chest. Yes, he touches the ball before but does that make any difference on any position of the pitch if your leg is that high?

“Why would the guy in the VAR studio think that’s not clear and obvious? What must you have for lunch if you think that’s not clear and obvious? But I’m not angry. I really don’t care. I’m already over it.”

Liverpool were the better team after scoring the equaliser and Klopp was pleased with his team’s performance. The departing manager said the game was one of the best for quality he has ever been involved with, suggesting his side’s performance convinced him they can go the distance in the title race.

“We would have loved to use one of the massive chances we created,” he added. “Yes, we are lucky when Doku hit the post but we played an exceptional football game.

“For us, besides the result, the most important information is that we are right there. We go the distance. For us it is probably a little bit like, how did we get through all that and that we are still there? It is crazy with all these games and the squad situation we have.

“Today I saw the best 53 minutes we had against Manchester City. It was exceptional how we played.”