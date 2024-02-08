Premier League title races have usually been two-horse affairs in the past few years. Liverpool have been by far the best challenge to Pep Guardiola's era-defining Manchester City side, but have only managed to win one Premier League title since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015.

This year, three teams are in the mix, with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side catapulting themselves back into the equation with Sunday's win over Liverpool. As we enter what Sir Alex Ferguson famously called 'squeaky bum time' with 15 games of the Premier League season to go, let's examine where the title could be won or lost.

Anfield awaits for Manchester City

March 10th is a date that will be circled in the diary for both Liverpool and Manchester City. The two teams will clash at Anfield in what many see as a title-defining encounter, given the tendency for very tight title races between the sides.

In 2018/2019, the teams finished just a point apart as Manchester City took the crown with 98 points, Liverpool setting a then-record 97 points for a second-placed team. It is worth noting that the direct confrontation between Guardiola and Klopp at Etihad Stadium in January effectively decided the outcome of the season, with Manchester City defender John Stones making an incredible goal-line clearance to prevent a Liverpool equaliser that would've seen them crowned champions.

In 2021/2022, it took a rousing comeback from reigning champions City against Aston Villa to once again clinch the title on the final day, one point ahead of Liverpool. This is a clash between two teams and two coaches that have defined this era of Premier League football, Pep Guardiola's poetic possession football against Jurgen Klopp's counterpressing machine. Expect this game to shape the season.

Arsenal hanging in there

After an off the boil festive period in which the Gunners dropped points against Aston Villa, Liverpool, West Ham and Fulham, Mikel Arteta's side are coming back into strong form, confirmed by Sunday's convincing win over Liverpool.

Last season, they ran out of gas on the home straight against a relentless Manchester City, but with intelligent additions to the team such as midfielder Declan Rice and utility forward Kai Havertz, the North Londoners are seemingly better equipped to withstand an intense examination of their title credentials.

With that being said, the Gunners seem to lack some firepower compared to their title rivals. Whilst Liverpool have enviable attacking options in Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota and City can boast the likes of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, Arsenal are heavily reliant on academy products Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to chip in with goals alongside the injury-prone and sometimes goal-shy Gabriel Jesus.

Aston Villa and Tottenham as outsiders

Aston Villa are having an incredible season under serial Europa League winner Unai Emery, sitting three points behind Arsenal in fourth position and outperforming all expectations.

With the goalscoring of Ollie Watkins, the flair of the likes of Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby as well as the steel in midfield of John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara, the Birmingham outfit look good for a spot in the top 4, but faltering results of late have people wondering whether they may be starting to run out of steam.

Tottenham, under Australian manager Ange Postecoglou, are currently in fifth, playing full throttle, do-or-die football that often sees high-scoring and exciting games involving them. Having conceded more goals than the entire top six (35), conventional wisdom suggests that autumn talks of a title challenge were somewhat premature.

European Commitments

Manchester City and Arsenal are the only squads in the top five competing in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, meaning that they will have the advantage of an extra day's rest compared to Liverpool, who are competing in the UEFA Europa League. Indeed, the Thursday/Sunday grind of Europe's second club competition may just be a deciding factor at the business end of the season.

Conclusion

After an indifferent start to the season by their extremely high standards, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City looked primed for another strong run-in and have to be considered favourites to retain their title. With that being said, do not discount the Jurgen Klopp effect at Liverpool. The German coach will be departing Merseyside at the end of the season and will be backed to the hilt by a partisan and vociferous Anfield crowd until the end, desperate to sign off from Premier League football with the Premier League trophy.