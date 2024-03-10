All eyes were on Arsenal to continue their scintillating league form and keep the pressure on their title rivals.

The win sees the Gunners move above Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of Sundays crunch clash between the two.

They were handed a huge blow before kick-off, with Gabriel Martinelli absent from the team due to the injury he sustained against Sheffield United.

Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu also remained unavailable, although Oleksandr Zinchenko was fit enough to return to the bench following his injury lay-off.

Arsenal started the match on the front foot and took the lead on 19 minutes through Declan Rice, who headed home a fantastic Benjamin White cross.

Although Arsenal were unable to find a second, they dominated the first half with Brentford unable to create anything of note. That was until Aaron Ramsdale who closed down by Yoane Wissa, who managed to rebound his clearance into the Arsenal net and make it 1-1 on the edge of half time.

The second half saw Brentford gain confidence from their equaliser and almost took the lead when Ivan Toney saw Ramsdale off his line and attempted an audacious long-range strike, which was tipped wide by the England stopper.

The Bees were also denied a second when Nathan Collins forced a great reaction save from Ramsdale, with his header from six yards the closest Brentford came.

Kai Havertz managed to secure a late winner for Arsenal, heading home another brilliantly weighted White cross to secure a huge three points.

Here are our player ratings from the entertaining affair:

Aaron Ramsdale - 6

His costly error put his team in an unnecessarily difficult position. However, he did pull off a fantastic save to deny Nathan Collins and kept Arsenal in the game at times during a ropey start to the second half.

Benjamin White - 9

White had an outstanding match and always provided an outlet and support to Bukayo Saka. He created both goals with two beautifully weighted crosses for Rice and Havertz.

William Saliba - 7

Stood up to the physical battle that Ivan Toney brings very well and kept the forward quiet for the majority of the match.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7

In similar fashion to Saliba, he managed to keep Toney quiet even with an early booking.

Jakub Kiwior - 7

Kiwior produced another steady display at left-back, in what is not this natural position.

Jorginho-7

Jorginho's ability to break the lines was not a prevalent. However, he sets the tempo from the back and offers an element of control on the ball.

Declan Rice - 8

Another fine display from the 25-year-old, who is excelling in his new '8' position in the team. He's been given the licence to roam forward and make runs into the opposition box. That's now six goals and five assists in the Premier League for Rice this season.

Martin Ødegaard - 7

Probably not Ødegaard's most influential game, but the Norwegian was still at the centre of his side's attacking play. His ball allowed White to cross first time for the Havertz winner.

Bukayo Saka - 7

Brentford were able to limit Saka's influence on the game to good affect, with the Englishman doubled and even tripled up on whenever he had the ball. However, Saka still offered an outlet and was always a threat on the ball.

Kai Havertz - 9

Another big goal by the German to send his side top. He's now scored in four successive Premier League games for the first time and is excelling in the 'false 9' role. His all round play was excellent, bringing his team mates into the game with his hold up play.

Leandro Trossard - 6

After coming in for the injured Gabriel Martinelli, Trossard failed to have the desired impact.

Substitutes:

Jesus - 6, Partey - 5 , Zinchenko - 6, Nelson - 5

Mark Flekken - 6

Flekken didn't have much chance of saving either of the Arsenal goals, despite getting a hand to Havertz winner.

Mads Roerslev - 7

Managed to keep Trossard very quiet on the right-hand side, and impressed many who thought he was going to have a much more difficult time.

Zanka - 6

His time wasting particularly annoyed the Arsenal fans, but was dominant aerially for the Bees.

Kristoffer Ajer - 6

Ajer won five of his six aerial duels, but lost the most important one for Havertz winner.

Nathan Collins - 6

Had a huge chance to put Brentford ahead but was denied by Ramsdale.

Keane Lewis Potter - 6

In an unnatural left wing back role, he did his defensive duties well. However, he failed to offer any threat going forward.

Frank Onyeka - 6

Onyeka was unable to use his physicality as much as he would have wanted after an early booking, which really hampered his game.

Christian Norgaard - 5

Came off with an injury after 30 minutes. Brentford will be hoping the injury is not serious.

Vitaliy Janelt - 7

The standout of the three midfielders. He won four from five duels and four tackles. A combative display.

Yoane Wissa - 7

He earned his team a goal through his tireless running and closing down. Impressively won all three of his aerial duels, which isn't something he's renowned for.

Ivan Toney - 6

On what almost felt like an Emirates audition, Toney failed to impress. Although he almost caught Ramsdale off his line with his long range strike in the second half.

Substitutes:

Jensen - 6 , Yarmoliuk - 5, Maupay - 5 , Damsgaard - 5 , Ghoddos - 5