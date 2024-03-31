Mikel Arteta commends 'outstanding' Arsenal defence following Manchester City stalemate

Sunday’s meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal carried all the narratives.

Mikel Arteta, the ‘apprentice’ against 'master’ Pep Guardiola, a re-meeting of the two sides after City’s destruction of the Gunners at the Etihad last season, and of course, a crucial game in this season’s title race.

However it didn’t live up to the hopes of neutral fans, as the tightly fought tactical contest ended in a 0-0 draw.

Neither side came close to scoring, with just three shots on target registered between the two teams.

Arsenal have been firing on all cylinders since the turn of the year and have smashed teams at will, scoring four or more goals on five separate occasions.

However, the Arsenal performance today was all about the defence, as they sat deep and limited Erling Haaland to scraps.

The Gunners' clean sheet sees Arteta’s side become the first team in 57 straight games to stop Manchester City scoring at home, and leaves them two points off the top of the Premier League behind Liverpool, and a point in front of City.

'Outstanding'

Arteta sought to praise his defenders in his post-match press conference.

“It was a thrilling game, a really tough match, a very demanding opponent but I think we competed really well,” explained the Spaniard. “Defensively, I think we were outstanding.”

William Saliba was awarded the player of the match award but it could have just as easily been given to Gabriel or Ben White.

All three coped with their opposing attackers exceptionally well.

Haaland is the Premier League’s current top scorer and a constant threat, but extinguished by his opposition centre-backs.

Gabriel, in particular, rose to the occasion to physically better the Norwegian powerhouse, and the two shared a captivating battle which came to a head at the full-time whistle when words were exchanged.

Nothing sinister came of this though and the affair was ended with a friendly hug.

'We are improving'

Arteta was keen to talk up the improvement of his team, but made sure to temper expectations given Arsenal’s tortuous run-in ahead.

When asked about his team’s development in relation to the draw, the Arsenal manager said: “We are improving, and we are competing better, and we are understanding how you have to play these games.

"But there are more steps to make to win championships and to be there, you have to come here and win.”

Arteta continued: “Today we were able to draw, and we have to still improve a lot to be able to do that.”

Last season’s game at the Etihad Stadium came at a similar point in the season and the Gunners were crushed by their direct title competitor.

Kevin De Bruyne, and Haaland were on the scoresheet as Guardiola’s team beat Arsenal by four goals to one, and placed themselves in the driving seat going into the final games of the season.

The Citizens enjoyed nine shots on target that day and registered 2.42 expected goals.

In comparison, today they registered just 0.85, and one shot on target.

A key absence that day for Arsenal was the Frenchman, Saliba, and today certainly proved the difference that made.

The additions of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have also served to benefit Arsenal’s ability to compete physically in games such as these and both worked incredibly hard in Sunday’s game.

Up next for Arsenal is a visit to the Emirates Stadium from Luton Town.

The Hatters still sit in the relegation zone but have proved on multiple occasions, including against Arsenal earlier in the season, that they are competitive against the bigger teams and will not be turned over easily.