Arriving in the summer of 2021, as Bernd Leno’s inferior, Aaron Ramsdale needed to prove himself. After a bad start to the season for the Gunners, losing three in a row, Mikel Arteta opted to start Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut and despite a few nervy moments, in total he kept three clean sheets in his first four games. In a 2-0 win at the King Power against Leicester, Ramsdale was heavily praised after keeping a clean sheet and making some fantastic saves securing his place between the sticks for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ramsdale managed to keep 12 clean sheets, made 90 saves and only conceded 39 goals in the 34 games he played during the season as Arsenal finished fifth.

Leno was offloaded to Fulham in the summer, confirming Ramsdale as Arsenal’s number one. Great times were ahead for Ramsdale and Arsenal as a brilliant season went on Arsenal came 2nd after coming so close to winning the league. Their shot-stopper featured in all 38 Premier League games and one-upped his previous season stats with 14 clean sheets and 95 saves, Arsenal announced a new four-year deal with Ramsdale and exciting times were on the way.

Ramsdale started off the 2023/24 season with a win against Nottingham Forest, but Arteta was not pleased with what he saw from the Englishman. A clean sheet and three points on the road was the right direction for the Gunners but it was the new signing on the bench that caught the focus as Arsenal completed the signing of David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford.

Ramsdale continued to play the following two, but then Raya was given an opportunity just like Ramsdale was several years ago. A clean sheet on his debut led the Spaniard to his second consecutive start and the story for Arsenal’s number one was being rewritten.

Despite a few mistakes, Mikel Arteta continued to back Raya. On the 5th of November Arsenal travelled to the GTECH Community Stadium, Home of Brentford football club and with Raya returning to his parent club, it meant one thing. Ramsdale was back. His first Premier League match since facing Manchester United in early September. A man with zero confidence between the sticks was on display as Arsenal managed to win 1-0 .

With his brilliant performances and clean sheets last season, Aaron Ramsdale was a key part of taking Arsenal back to the Champions League for the first time since 2016, yet Mikel Arteta chose David Raya in the first five fixtures. Ramsdale made his Champions League debut on Matchday Six in Eindhoven once Arsenal had already qualified.

Arsenal host Brentford on Saturday and with Raya ineligible once again, Ramsdale will have one last chance to prove himself to the Arsenal Manager. It will be his first game since Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool over two months ago and a win is crucial in this exciting title race meaning there is no time for mistakes.

Comparison

Aaron Ramsdale v David Raya

(first 22 premier league games for Arsenal)

Goals Conceded

16 19

Saves

65 33

Saves per game

1.2 1.5

Clean Sheets

11 9

Errors Leading to Goal

1 2

Aaron Ramsdale V David Raya

(Arsenal 2022/23 v Brentford 2022/23)

Games

38 38

Goals Conceded

43 46

Saves

95 154

Save Success

68.8% 77%

Clean Sheets

14 12

Errors Leading to Goal

2 2

What's Next for Aaron Ramsdale?

Arsenal are open to selling Ramsdale in the summer, whilst the goalkeeper is keen to leave after losing his place to David Raya. Ramsdale is too good to be a backup, as previously seen in his Premier League seasons.

The main question Ramsdale is asking himself is where can he go. Ideally staying in the Premier League, although it is filled with great goalkeepers and whilst Liverpool and Manchester City have the two best, Tottenham recently signed Vicario, who is having an amazing season, Manchester United signed Champions League Finalist - Andre Onana, Aston Villa with World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez and Newcastle with Nick Pope it will be hard for Ramsdale to find a Champions League contending club.

Brighton ? After selling Robert Sanchez to Chelsea, Brighton have struggled between the sticks, with Jason Steele conceding 28 goals in 15 games and Bart Verbruggen conceding 16 goals in 12 games. Whilst challenging for a European place it would be a suitable challenge for Ramsdale although after Verburggen arrived in July for a £15 million fee from Anderlecht , I doubt Brighton would be keen on signing another Goalkeeper.

Fulham ? Replacing Leno again ? Fulham have solidified their place as a mid-table premier league club but it is very unlikely that Bernd Leno will be replaced by Aaron Ramsdale for the second time in his career. Since arriving at Fulham, Leno has been fantastic. In 63 games he has made 93 saves and kept 15 clean sheets.

Crystal Palace ? Already having two English goalkeepers in Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson what's the harm in one more? Palace have had a poor season with their keepers and leaky defence conceding 47 goals so far this season as they sit 14th. Ramsdale is significantly better than Johnstone and Henderson and with consistent game time, he could thrive at Crystal Palace.

Although this could be Aaron Ramsdale’s last Arsenal game, what a brilliant servant he has been taking them back to the Champions League for the first time in seven years. It is the end of Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal, but it is not the end of Aaron Ramsdale’s premier league career.