Gone are the days when Arsenal were just settling for mediocrity under in the last few seasons of Arsene Wenger's reign and Unai Emery's unsuccessful tenure. Now they find themselves challenging for the league title for the second season in a row under Mikel Arteta. I take a look at the turnaround that the club and its fans have endured throughout its rebuild - from patience with a old and ageing squad to a squad set for success for the long-term.

Importance of coherent squad planning

This is arguably the most crucial factor in order to compete at the top and one that the hierarchy at Arsenal Football Club deserve a lot of credit for.

The 'All or Nothing' Amazon Prime documentary on Arsenal's 21/22 season showed glimpses of conversations held between sporting director Edu Gaspar, and chief executive officer Vinai Venkatesham, in relation to transfer targets.

What some may see as only 'minor details' are in fact huge when building a top level squad, pretty much done so from scratch. The hierarchy's decision to hire Mikel Arteta during the 19/20 season, was one that was of course high risk, but has paid off - not only due to the coaching ability of the young manager, but also the essence of their visions all aligning in both the short and long-term.

Here’s the Arsenal team to face Chelsea: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Guendouzi; Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette — Dan Mountney (@JournoDanM) December 29, 2019

The need to re-invest was evident as soon as Mikel Arteta stepped foot inside the club as a manager. However, the big question was if they'd invest in the right areas with the right profile of players.

This is where the directors and Arteta deserve massive credit. The importance of building not only an extremely talented squad, but one that is balanced in all areas of the pitch is testament to those in charge.

Years ago, we'd expect to see a ready-made player come into the club to lead the pack, i.e. Mesut Özil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As opposed to an overhaul, but the strategy that the club have shown in developing young players, (Bukayo Saka & Gabriel Martinelli) whilst bringing in top young, yet experienced players such as Ben White and Declan Rice is again, testament to those in charge.

The transition into a healthy and stable environment of the new-look Arsenal squad is what enables young and inexperienced players to come in and instantly thrive without the pressure to instantly produce. Ethan Nwaneri and Fabio Vieira come to mind.

Balance of physical and technical quality

Gone are also the days when Arteta's side would get physically dominated, whether it be from set-pieces or aerial duels.

Remember Brentford (A) 21/22 when they conceded multiple goals from set pieces? What they'd get exploited for during that season, is where one of their strengths lie this season.

Arsenal have scored 19 goals from set-pieces in the league alone this season. They are on course to have the most set-piece goals since the famous 2003/04 campaign.

Credit should also go to their set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, but the core threat they present with the physical presence of White, William Saliba, Rice, Kai Havertz, Jakub Kiwior etc should not be underestimated.

Many sides in modern football place an emphasis on footballers who possess technical quality in being able to receive in close proximity and play between the lines.

Arsenal have that in abundance but Arteta and his coaching staff have nurtured players into also dominating the physical aspect of the game. An aspect that you can not overlook in the Premier League.

They are currently the best defensive side in the league with just 23 goals conceded and that doesn't come as much of a surprise when you consider the overall ability and structure that Arsenal play with.

This is a side that are well-coached in sustaining attacks high up the pitch with a high press whilst also being able to adapt to different game states.

Defending deep at times against tough opposition is a risk Arteta can afford to take when possessing such a dominant backline that looks like it can score from every set piece. Along with the threat they pose on the counter-attack.

This is a side that dominates in all facets of the game.

Ahead of #MNF tonight, here's all the shots Arsenal have conceded in the Premier League in 2024



Not only have they conceded the fewest shots per game (7.8) in that time, the quality of the shots has also been the lowest in the league



45/48 shots have an xG value of 7% or less pic.twitter.com/zbzo3iR4ju — StatsBomb (@StatsBomb) March 4, 2024

The next step for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side is of course making that jump to win the big trophies. Although the job he has done so far deserves huge credit alone.

From a side that was lacking leadership, aerial and footballing consistency to one that now excels in all those areas, whilst still a relatively young side that has room to improve as a collective for years to come.

It's a complete side and this is without a marquee goal-scorer. It's scary to think what they could become with the addition of a certain Ivan Toney.

And it is why they have and will continue to be one of the deadliest sides in the Premier League, with the ability to go that one step further.