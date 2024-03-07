Gone are the days when Arsenal were just settling for mediocrity under in the last few seasons of Arsene Wenger's reign and Unai Emery's unsuccessful tenure. Now they find themselves challenging for the league title for the second season in a row under Mikel Arteta. I take a look at the turnaround that the club and its fans have endured throughout its rebuild - from patience with a old and ageing squad to a squad set for success for the long-term. 

  • Importance of coherent squad planning

This is arguably the most crucial factor in order to compete at the top and one that the hierarchy at Arsenal Football Club deserve a lot of credit for.

The 'All or Nothing' Amazon Prime documentary on Arsenal's 21/22 season showed glimpses of conversations held between sporting director Edu Gaspar,  and chief executive officer Vinai Venkatesham, in relation to transfer targets. 

What some may see as only 'minor details' are in fact huge when building a top level squad, pretty much done so from scratch. The hierarchy's decision to hire Mikel Arteta during the 19/20 season, was one that was of course high risk, but has paid off - not only due to the coaching ability of the young manager, but also the essence of their visions all aligning in both the short and long-term. 

The need to re-invest was evident as soon as Mikel Arteta stepped foot inside the club as a manager. However, the big question was if they'd invest in the right areas with the right profile of players. 

This is where the directors and Arteta deserve massive credit. The importance of building not only an extremely talented squad, but one that is balanced in all areas of the pitch is testament to those in charge.

Years ago, we'd expect to see a ready-made player come into the club to lead the pack, i.e. Mesut Özil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As opposed to an overhaul, but the strategy that the club have shown in developing young players, (Bukayo Saka & Gabriel Martinelli) whilst bringing in top young, yet experienced players such as Ben White and Declan Rice is again, testament to those in charge. 

The transition into a healthy and stable environment of the new-look Arsenal squad is what enables young and inexperienced players to come in and instantly thrive without the pressure to instantly produce. Ethan Nwaneri and Fabio Vieira come to mind.

The next step for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side is of course making that jump to win the big trophies. Although the job he has done so far deserves huge credit alone. 

From a side that was lacking leadership, aerial and footballing consistency to one that now excels in all those areas, whilst still a relatively young side that has room to improve as a collective for years to come. 

It's a complete side and this is without a marquee goal-scorer. It's scary to think what they could become with the addition of a certain Ivan Toney.

And it is why they have and will continue to be one of the deadliest sides in the Premier League, with the ability to go that one step further. 

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Vikram Jajuha
Vikram Jajuha
Writer for VAVEL✍🏽| contributor to @CFCNewsPage 📸
10£
25£
50£
Custom