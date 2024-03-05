Arsenal have continued their incredible Premier League form by beating Sheffield United by six goals to nil at Bramall Lane.

Mikel Arteta started the same team that defeated Newcastle at the Emirates last time out, while Chris Wilder elected to start a back four as his Sheffield United team attempted to juggle multiple absences. It was a quick start by the Gunners, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli going close in the opening moments.

It was the skipper Martin Odegaard who opened the scoring however, finding himself totally unmarked and tapping in from a Declan Rice cross just five minutes into the game. The home fans surely feared the worst given Arsenal’s recent goal-scoring form and their nightmares would become a reality.

Just eight minutes later former Gunner Auston Trusty, deployed at left-back by Wilder, found himself isolated against Saka and was left in the dust by his former teammate. The English winger drove into the box and crossed through goalkeeper Ivo Grbic’s legs, Jayden Bogle deflecting into his own net to double Arsenal’s advantage.

The suffering would not relent for the Blades, Martinelli breaking down the left two minutes later and combining with Jakub Kiwior before firing a deflected shot in for the third. Kai Havertz would make it four in the 25th minute with a low drive into the far corner.

Rice got in on the act before half-time, firing in from Saka’s low cross. Stat-finders were undoubtedly shuffling their papers at half-time with the Gunners 0-5 up but the scoring would end in the 58th minute with a driven effort from Ben White that found the corner.

Arsenal did make some history, becoming the first team in English football history to win three consecutive away games by at least a five-goal margin. The win takes them back within two points of the top of the table ahead of a key weekend in the title race as Liverpool and Manchester City face off on Sunday. The six goals again gives Arteta’s side a healthy boost to their goal difference, now six better than Liverpool and ten better than Manchester City.

For Sheffield United, their miseries continue. Now 11 points from safety and sitting rock bottom, it is surely just a waiting game for the Blades’ relegation to be confirmed.

Here are our post-match player ratings from Bramall Lane:

Ivo Grbic – 3

The goalkeeper didn’t have much of a chance with any of the goals in fairness. Made some good saves in the second half to prevent the score from reaching record numbers.

Auston Trusty – 1

Started at left-back and was a lamb to the slaughter up against Saka. Settled in a little more once he was moved inside.

Jack Robinson – 4

Probably the best of Sheffield United’s defenders.

Anel Ahmedhodzic – 1

Dispossessed for Havertz’s goal and deflected in Martinelli’s. Not a great night for the Sheffield United captain.

Jayden Bogle – 1

An own-goal for Bogle who was bullied by Martinelli and Rice.

Tom Davies – 3

Had one or two decent moments turning away from Arsenal players in midfield but was largely anonymous.

Vinicius Souza – 2

The Brazilian is among Sheffield United’s only slight standouts this season but was lost. Fell completely asleep to leave Odegaard alone to score Arsenal’s opener and had no impact.

Oliver Norwood – 2

Norwood was sacrificed after 17 minutes in an attempt to resolve Wilder’s mistake and protect Trusty against Saka.

Gustavo Hamer – 1

Had the one chance against Raya which proved to be offside, but was completely invisible otherwise.

James McAtee – 2

A tough night for the young midfielder who was substituted at half-time.

Oliver McBurnie – 1

McBurnie can be a handful but was marked out of the game completely.

Ben Osborn – 2

Was brought on in the hope of nullifying Saka but failed. Didn’t have much luck against Fabio Vieira either.

Andre Brooks – 4

Looked bright in a few moments finding space to run down the left.

William Osula – 2

Osula attempted to get into the game but didn’t have a lot of joy against William Saliba and Gabriel.

George Baldock – 2

Honestly don’t remember him being on the pitch.

Ollie Arblaster – 3

At just 19, Arblaster looks a talent and had a few moments in a tough 26 minutes.

David Raya – 7

It was another quiet game for Raya, who had virtually nothing to do. Made a great one-versus-one save in the first half and while the flag was raised after, the Spaniard wasn’t to know.

Ben White – 9

Arsenal’s ever-reliable right-back has been back to his best since the January break and was exemplary again against Sheffield United. His excellent finish, on his week foot, capped off a great display.

William Saliba – 7

Another clean sheet for Arsenal’s brick wall of a centre-back partnership.

Gabriel – 7

The Brazilian is having an incredible season and once again dominated every duel that came his way.

Jakub Kiwior – 9

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko are reportedly close to a return to action but both face an increasingly uphill battle as Kiwior continues to impress at left-back. The Pole assisted Martinelli and was involved throughout.

Jorginho – 7

The Italian midfielder is looking more and more like a mainstay in Arsenal’s starting XI and again was composed and instrumental in the Gunners’ forward play.

Declan Rice – 10

Another goal for Rice, taking his tally to ten Premier League goal contributions for the season. A fantastic night once again for a fantastic player.

Martin Odegaard – 10

The captain, the orchestrator. The Norwegian is one of the most captivating football players to watch when in form like this, weaving around players and finding passes in the smallest of spaces.

Gabriel Martinelli – 9

When it came to the business end of last season, Martinelli showed up in a big way for Arsenal and looks to be getting towards that form now. A goal and an assist for the Brazilian who was substituted with a worrying-looking limp but should be fine for the weekend.

Bukayo Saka – 8

Saka played just 45 minutes, with Arteta explaining to the press after the game that the winger was suffering from some illness. It was his opponents that looked ill however, as Saka tossed them from side to side and breaking down the line to force Bogel’s own-goal and assist Rice.

Kai Havertz – 10

The German has really found his groove of late and looked every bit like a £65m player. The finish for his goal was ruthless and powerful, a sign of his ever-growing confidence.

Fabio Vieira – 7

A very encouraging return to action for Vieira, who has not played since November. Looked sharp.

Gabriel Jesus – 6

Arsenal will hope Jesus can stay fit and start firing for the run-in and this was a decent cameo for the Brazilian, who really should’ve scored but in true Jesus fashion, elected to pass.

Thomas Partey – 5

The Ghanaian has not played since October and understandably looked very rusty. Partey, if he can stay fit, will likely have to surpass Jorginho for playing time.

Cedric Soares – 5

Cedric must not believe his luck with the amount of playing time he has enjoyed lately. The team has clearly moved past his abilities, but the Portuguese defender served his purpose to give White a rest.

Leandro Trossard – 6

Had some nice touches but the game was played at a walking pace by the time he came on.