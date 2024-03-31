Brennan Johnson makes positive 'impact' from the bench as Tottenham come from behind

Brennan Johnson has proven to be an unsung hero of this Tottenham side this season, with yet another outstanding performance off the bench which helped Spurs come from behind to beat Luton Town.

Tottenham trailed at half-time courtesy of Tahith Chong's early strike. Ange Postecoglou was forced into changes, with Brennan Johnson entering the field of play for Dejan Kulusevski.

It took the Welshman just six minutes to make an impact with an explosive drive down the right flank, followed by a dangerous ball into the Luton Town penalty area, which Issa Kabore turned into his own net.

Johnson quickly became the most influential player in the game, creating three big chances in the match, the most of any player.

A clever pass in the 86th minute met Son Heung-Min, who slotted home to complete the comeback.

Impact off the bench

In a similar fashion against Crystal Palace, Johnson picked up two assists off the bench, with Spurs also trailing at halftime. His importance to Postecoglou's side cannot be ignored.

When asked about the halftime change and Brennan's impact off the bench, Postecoglou said: "It was great for Brennan. He's made quite a few impacts off the bench, and it's another chance for him to maintain that consistency. We know what a good player he can be and to try to make an impact whenever he plays."

He added: “With Brennan’s pace and he has really good quality delivery, and gets in the box, and I thought the game was going to be good for him."

Brennan's directness and pace proved the catalyst for Tottenham's comeback. While Kulusevski tends to cut in, which had proven effective under Antonio Conte, Ange Postecoglou's attacking intent is focused on direct football and pace going forward.

Johnson's consistency since the turn of the New Year has proven handy, with a combined six goals and assists in his last eight Premier League appearances, demonstrating how he is becoming a reliable source of contribution in this Tottenham side.

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Luton Town at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 30, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

With Johnson proving his worth in recent weeks, it will be interesting to see who gets the starting position when the Lilywhites travel to West Ham on Tuesday.

Brennan Johnson still has a long way to go in terms of maturity and adaptation to what Postecoglou expects of his wide men, but the 22 year-old is sure on his way to securing a starting position.

Undroppable?

Alongside his two assists in the match, Johnson was unlucky not to have a goal of his own, as the ball was cleared off the line.

It's difficult to suggest that he misses out on a starting position at the London Stadium on Tuesday night. However, it's important to note that the majority of his impressive performances have come off the bench.

Perhaps Ange Postecoglou decides to stick with Kulusevski, and if trailing, as they have been in the last four league fixtures, he brings on Johnson in the hope he can perform his magic once more.

Brennan Johnson of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Dejan Kulusevski during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

However, with the numbers and form he is producing since the new year, it's time Johnson gets a run within the Tottenham Hotspur side. His work off the bench is an embodiment of what he could produce with a solid run of games.

Tuesday night is a big one for Tottenham Hotspur as they travel to arch rivals West Ham. Johnson may get his opportunity to prove that he can have an effect from the first whistle and not just come off the bench in times of need.

There's no doubt Johnson has a massive future at Tottenham Hotspur. He's still very young and has time to adapt and mature within Ange Postecoglou's system.