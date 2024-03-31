Four things we learnt from Liverpool’s nervy victory over Brighton

Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 and move back to the summit of the Premier League.

However, they may not stay there, with Manchester City hosting Arsenal in the late game.

It was a nervy victory, with Danny Welbeck smashing the visitors in the front after just one minute and 30 seconds.

An equaliser from Luis Diaz meant that the sides went into the break level, before Mohamed Salah fired home a winner after 65 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have gained the most points from losing positions this season in the league (26).

Here are they key takeaways from the contest.

Misfiring Salah still scores

The Egyptian forward had a day to forget in front of goal for most of the match, taking a total of 12 shots, with four on target and three blocked.

It was his most ever in a Premier League game, the most since records began in 2003-04 for a Liverpool player in the top-flight and the most since Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Burnley in October 2016.

It was looking like his finishing touch was going to desert him all afternoon after he missed seven shots in the first-half, a lot of them really good chances when he was one-on-one with Bart Verbruggen.

However, you can never rule Salah out, even when he is not getting the rub of the green, and he eventually got the winner in the second-half.

He could have doubled his tally in the dying stages of the contest, but his shot was saved brilliant by Verbruggen after a deflection.

His general play was still supreme as expected, his movement in behind causing all sorts of problems and his pass for Diaz’s disallowed goal was absolutely sensational.

He will be a key asset for the Reds in the title race.

Alexis Mac Allister: Rolls Royce in midfield

Another key asset for Klopp as he tries to bow out with a perfect farewell is Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentinian was tremendous, the heartbeat of Liverpool’s attacking play and could have had at least four assists in the first-half.

Against his former club, the 25-year-old was constantly finding Salah in space on the right wing, but the Egyptian could not put the finishing touch on the exquisite passes that left him one-on-one with the goalkeeper more often than not.

He found Salah again in the 65th minute though and this time the forward had his shooting boots on, firing home to give the hosts the lead for the first time.

On quite a few occasion recently he has been the best player on the pitch, this was another performance where he was comfortably that.

Brighton rinse their hosts youthful right-hand side

The Seagulls had a lot of success when attacking down their hosts’ right-hand side of defence.

In fact, approximately 70% of the visitors attacks came down their left flank in the first-half.

Exploiting the inexperience of Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah, Simon Adingra put in an impressive display, the highlight was when he escaped Bradley and put in a dangerous ball, which was eventually fired home by Welbeck in the opening exchanges.

Pervis Estupinan and Adingra were high and wide on the left wing, with the Ecuadorean dragging Bradley forward to create a one-on-one for Adingra with Quansah.

The young Reds duo were more effective in the second-half, limiting the visitors chances and looking a lot more assured.

It was telling that Quansah ended the contest with four of six duels won, two out of two aerial duels won, four interceptions and five recoveries.

Meanwhile, Bradley won nine duels (the most for the hosts), won the most tackles (three) and made three interceptions.

A really impressive second-half that stopped Brighton from getting back into the game.

Managerial Merry-Go Round?

With questions looming over his future, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi showed why he has been linked with impending vacancies at Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

He cast doubts on his future on the South coast before the contest, with questions about whether himself and the club have the same level of ambition.

His side caused the hosts a lot of problems, both with their offensive approach, which was reminiscent of Klopp's high-octane play and stubborn defensive gameplan.

Unfortunately for the Italian, the hosts did not panic and were patient when attempting to create opportunities, rather than being frantic and worried, which would have suited De Zerbi's side a lot more.

They still gave it a very good go, and had Anfield very nervous in the final stages.