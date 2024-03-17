Liverpool's Old Trafford cup curse continued to live on against the Red Devils as their hopes of giving Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off were thrown away by a late Amad Diallo goal, which saw the game end 4-3 to the hosts.

Here are the player ratings from the FA Cup quarter-final tie.

Andre Onana: 7

The Cameroonian number one continued to impress the United faithful with an impressive series of saves throughout. None of the three goals Liverpool scored were anything he could do anything to prevent, as he was beaten by two big deflections and could not stop the goal from going in by Mohammed Salah following a rebound from an initial quality stop.

Diogo Dalot: 6

The Portuguese fullback played decently throughout against Luis Diaz, who previously ran Kyle Walker ragged a week ago, with relatively little danger coming from his side.

Raphael Varane: 6

Again, he played decently throughout but he was not alert enough to react to the rebound, which saw Salah convert from close in. Throughout, he found himself up against the chaotic Darwin Nunez, and from time to time, he did have a hard time containing him.

Victor Lindelof: 6

His first half was decent, putting his body on the line to block a couple of shots generated by Liverpool, but his positioning was poor for Salah’s goal, with him giving Nunez the chance to shoot at the goal

However, he got better when he was moved to the left back, seeing him get forward on numerous occasions and nearly getting a goal for his efforts.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7

The right-back started the game at left-back, which is his weaker side, and surprised many people with the way he got forward and posed a threat, especially in the first half, on the attack. As per usual, he made several good challenges, ultimately keeping his counterpart Salah suppressed for the majority of the game.

Scott McTominay: 6

A very mixed performance for the Scotsman. Once again, McTominay got into some dangerous positions offensively, especially when he latched onto the loose ball to open the scoring for his team.

However, throughout the 90 minutes, McTominay continued time and time again to not offer enough defensively, which is something Ten Haag will hope to sort out sooner rather than later.

Kobbie Mainoo: 8

The young English maestro started the game excellently in the opening minute, showcasing his ability to drive for the Liverpool press and creating a good chance. This was the start of a brilliant display. Mainoo won the ball back time and time again, setting United up offensively with his superb passing range whilst also tracking back throughout the entirety of his time on the pitch.

Alejandro Garnacho: 8

Once again, another incredible performance from start to finish, which saw the Argentine directly create three out of the four goals scored.

He was a tireless threat on the offence from start to finish, which saw him lead the counter-attack and set up Diallo for his goal late on.

Bruno Fernandes: 6

The Manchester United captain worked hard for his team but was let down repeatedly by his lack of physicality, which was exploited by Joe Gomez and led to Salah’s goals. There is an argument that he should’ve been sent off for an ill-timed tackle on Dominik Szoboszlai, while previously being booked.

Marcus Rashford: 6

The English winger showed confidence going forward on the left side with some nice interplay and his line-breaking passes. On the other hand, his lack of effort when getting back on trackback was highlighted, especially as Jarell Quansah brushed past him with ease for the equaliser.

Rasmus Hojland: 4

The young Dane squandered a great opportunity when he was caught in two minds and subsequently slipped on the ball. Otherwise, in his first game back from injury, he was up against Virgil Van Dijk and could not really get to grips with the intensity of the game.

Substitutions

Anthony: 6

After not doing much for the 16 minutes following his introduction to the game, Anthony managed to slot the ball into the bottom corner to level things up.

Harry Maguire: 7

He made a decent defensive display on his return from injury. He also popped up in some decent areas and gave United an option to turn to in search of a goal.

Christian Eriksen: 5

The Danish veteran came on but did not get involved much, but he played a brilliant ball over the top to Rashford, which was squandered late on in the game.

Amad Diallo: 7

The Ivorian prospect worked hard when coming on and found a last-minute goal to hand the Manchester outfit entry into the semi final.

Amad Diallo's late goal against Liverpool. (Photo by Stu Forster/ Getty Images)

Mason Mount: N/A

Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher: 7

The Irish stopper pulled off some quality and had a good all-round game despite conceding four goals. The Irishman produced some smart saves to deny Rashford, McTominay, and Maguire late on.

Joe Gomez: 6

This was Gomez’s first start at right back since his most recent England call-up since 2020. He produced a poor showing in the first half, constantly leaving gaps defensively and getting caught out by the long ball to Rashford.

Jarell Quansah: 7

The young English centre-back continued to hold down his spot in the starting eleven in the absence of Ibrahima Konate.

It was the young defender's run from deep that led to Alexis MacAllister making it 1-1, but he was partly to blame for McTominay’s goal.

Virgil Van Dijk: 8

The Red’s captain has arguably been Liverpool’s Player of the Year, and once again, he backed up why this may be the case.

On the ball, the centre-back was strong, using his passing range to spread the United backline and making a couple of interceptions and blocks, constantly displaying his knack for being one step ahead.

Andy Robertson: 6

The Scottish left-back is still waiting to regain his best form, and he was on the go throughout, bombing it down the wing and looking to whip the ball into dangerous areas.

But he squandered a big chance for the Reds in the first half—a miss that would now be seen as costly when looking back at it.

Alexis MacAllister: 8

Since Wataru Endo has returned from the Asia Cup, Klopp has been deploying him in his left-sided number 8 role. His influence grew throughout the game, and the Argentine was on hand to level the score with his fifth goal of the season.

Wataru Endo: 7

Endo once again anchored the midfield, and the longer the game went on within the 90th minute, the better he got. As always, he was as tenacious as ever in his work ethic, and he was unlucky to have his goal ruled out.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 7

As previously mentioned with Robertson, Szoboszlai has been trying to work his way back to full fitness, and this performance would be seen as a step in the right direction.

Liverpool’s number eight was as industrious as ever, and some of the on-the-ball brilliance he displayed earlier in the season was shown today.

Mohammed Salah: 6

Salah was handed his second start in three days, but he certainly was not at the races.

The 31-year-old was not able to get his foot on the game, with Wan-Bissaka marking him well, but the Egyptian was in the right place at the right time to smash the ball into an empty net.

His killer ball throughout was disappointing, and his all-round performance wasn’t up to the standards he would’ve hoped for.

Luis Diaz: 7

Diaz energy levels recently have been something to behold. With him playing more tucked in than usual, he was able to link up with Robertson.

As every Liverpool player did, Diaz’s fatigue levels started to fade, seeing him fail to keep the ball under pressure or make the correct decisions.

Darwin Nunez: 6

Nunez was in the middle of the front three at Old Trafford, but this certainly was not his best performance in the last few weeks.

The Uruguayan tested Onana twice, but he still wasn't able to hold the ball up throughout and was to blame for Rashford’s goal as he gave away the ball cheaply.

Substitutes

Harvey Elliott: 6

Once again, he came off the bench and contributed to the team, scoring a deflected strike, but his loose touch was seized upon by Garnacho, which led to Diallo’s winning goal.

Connor Bradley: 6

This was not his finest game, but he did assist Elliott’s goal with a simple pass into his stride.

Cody Gakpo: 4

Once again, Gakpo’s cameo from the bench was nothing short of underwhelming, which was summed up with his pass selection during a five-on-two counter that saw a promising attack break down.

Kostas Tsimikas and Bobby Clark: N/A

Both came on late but didn’t create any meaningful impact on the game.