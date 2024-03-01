Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi said that ‘the crucial period has already started’ as his side travel to Fulham ahead of a huge week for the club.

The Seagulls have their Europa League Round of 16 trip to AS Roma to look forward to on the Thursday after their clash with the Cottagers, and with a host of players unavailable of late, it is a daunting prospect.

Nonetheless, De Zerbi was in a defiant mood at Brighton’s training ground on Friday, setting out his plan of action in a revealing press conference.

Key players returning

The question on everyone’s lips ahead of Brighton’s latest press gathering was who would be fit to play in a tough fixture at Craven Cottage.

After a bruising 1-1 draw with Everton the week prior, Brighton were left with a threadbare attack that failed to deliver in their demoralising midweek FA Cup exit at Wolves.

Kaoru Mitoma had been ruled out in advance of that meeting, suffering a back injury that could end his season, while Evan Ferguson was unavailable through an ankle issue.

On top of injuries to Joao Pedro and Solly March, these concerns essentially robbed De Zerbi of his first-choice front four.

However, ahead of the trip to Fulham, De Zerbi offered some better news.

“Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman, they are available to play,” said the Italian.

“Evan Ferguson as well. [Danny] Welbeck played 45 minutes [against Wolves] but he can play part of the game.”

De Zerbi added: “[Injuries] are part of football and we move on. We think to play better, to win the game tomorrow, we would like to keep this level in the table and to do it we have to win.”

Considering these injuries, it has also been mooted that De Zerbi may save players whose fitness is a concern for the big Europa League clash against Roma next week.

The Brighton boss’ response to these suggestions, however, was firm.

“Tomorrow, the focus is to win the game and to win the game we have to play with fresh players. For it, I will change something in the first XI, but not [because of] Rome,” said De Zerbi.

“We start to think [about] Rome on Sunday morning. We start to prepare the game [then], but [today] the focus is on the Premier League.”

Goalkeeper rotation continues

Throughout this season, De Zerbi has been dogged by questions regarding his policy towards goalkeepers.

Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen have been regularly rotated depending on the opponent, and with Steele making a notable error for the only goal of the Seagulls’ defeat to Wolves, questions arose again.

The regularity of these queries appeared to frustrate De Zerbi, as he offered some perspective from the coaching side.

“We can divide opinion, but the people can speak after the game. After the game is too easy,” said De Zerbi.

“[Managers] have to think before the game.

“I am a coach and the coaches have to decide before the game. After the game is too easy. It is an amazing job [being a manager].”

Considering these comments, it is unlikely Brighton’s goalkeeping swap shop will close anytime soon.

Facing up to Fulham

As a side Brighton have never beaten in the Premier League – drawing four and losing three of seven meetings – Fulham represent a big threat to the Seagulls’ progress this weekend.

Marco Silva’s outfit frustrated De Zerbi at The Amex in October to draw 1-1, and will represent a big threat again after their fantastic 2-1 win over Manchester United last weekend.

“They are a very good team, [they have a] very good coach, very good players,” said De Zerbi.

“But like Everton, like Wolverhampton [it] is very tough to win games in the Premier League. Every game is a very tough competition, [a] very tough challenge.

“But I think we [are] ready as well. We are good enough to win the game and to find the best way.”

Huge week ahead

With their first-ever European knockout game on the horizon, Brighton have a busy period to contend with before the late-March international break.

Two legs against Roma, as well as Premier League contests against Fulham and Nottingham Forest, represent huge tests of an injury-hit squad’s ability, but De Zerbi remained steadfast in his aims.

With a European position in the Premier League and progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League his initial targets, his work is hotting up.

“The crucial period has already started because [the] FA Cup is finished for us,” said De Zerbi.

“In [the] Premier League, we have many games to play again but we have to win to keep this level [in] the table.

“If you want to reach European positions in the table, we have to win because we lost too many points until this moment. Then [in] the Europa League, we play in one week.”

Even amongst all of Brighton’s injuries, which have frustrated the Italian, De Zerbi was full of praise for his players.

“I'm not confident, I'm proud watching my players,” said De Zerbi.

“Before the game in the dressing room, watching my player during training, [I’m proud].

“We can lose at Wolves, we can lose in Fulham, we can lose in Rome.

“But I'm sure when we play, we [will] play putting everything on the pitch. And I do not have one doubt about it.”

A real midfield battle

A key battleground for Brighton in this weekend’s contest will be midfield, with the loss of Billy Gilmour to suspension robbing De Zerbi of a central cog in his first-choice line-up.

After seeing both of his alternative options, Jakub Moder and Carlos Baleba, in action against Wolves, it was unclear who De Zerbi would prefer to take over from Gilmour over the next two Premier League matches.

“[They are] completely different,” said De Zerbi.

“Baleba is more close to Billy Gilmour; he is like a playmaker.

“Moder is more [like] Pascal Gross; attack the space, try to score in good areas. [He] is a very good player.

“They can play together, yes. I think Jakub played a very good game in Wolves.

“We have to be focused with Jakub because he played 65 minutes after I don't know how much time [out injured] and we can't take risks with him.”

With this and many other issues to contend with this Saturday, Brighton and De Zerbi have much to prove in a huge time for the club.