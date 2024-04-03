The start of a qualification campaign is an exciting time for all fans. Everyone starts on the same number of points, and everyone has the same ambitions.

But is that really true?

Say you’re an England fan, or a Germany fan, Australia, USA. Every campaign they enter, you know they’re going to qualify. The jeopardy is almost non-existent, and the biggest shock is if they don’t win every game in the qualifiers.

Life as a fan of a so-called “smaller nation” is not as plain sailing. The fear of injuries and dropping points is crippling in every international break, along with working out how ever many points are necessary to get to the big tournament.

Hours and hours of painstaking mathematics is followed by nervy moments in the terraces. But, when all that is over, there a success stories to be told. Scotland and the Republic of Ireland went to the World Cup, while Northern Ireland headed to the Euros.

Then there’s Wales. A lot of talent has been nurtured in our land, and yet, the bright lights of a major tournament have alluded us.

I, like many other Welsh men and women, have never seen a Wales Women’s team at a major tournament, and heading into this campaign, there’s a mix of emotions.

Now, while on the face of it Welsh people have a confidence and a swagger, when it comes to sport, we have a nervous nature. A fear of the worst happening, and if you look at previous qualifying attempts, you can understand why.

2019 World Cup, losing to England in our final game, having drawn 0-0 with them away from home. Euro 2022, not gaining a place in the playoffs because Northern Ireland had scored one more goal than us (even though Wales had a goal difference of +12 and Northern Ireland had one of 0). 2023 World Cup, conceding in the 120th minute and bowing out in the playoff final to Switzerland.

That short paragraph alone is enough to send shudders down the spine of any Wales fan and keep them awake at night, and we’re ready to do it all again for a place in Euro 2025.

However, are things different now? Is this the best chance Wales have of getting to a major tournament?

New Leadership

The big news is that Rhian Wilkinson is the new head coach of the team.

On paper, she boasts an impressive CV. 183 caps for Canada, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, an NWSL winning manager, and an inductee into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

Perhaps more importantly of all as a Wales fan, she has a connection to Wales! Her mother is Welsh, and she spent part of her childhood growing up in South Wales.

At Portland Thorns, Wilkinson was regarded as a great tactician, someone who could adapt to what the opposition were doing. Under previous manager Gemma Grainger, there was Plan A and only Plan A. If Wales can develop a Plan B and Plan C, then it brings a whole new dynamic to this team.

Wilkinson also has experience of coaching at international level. A head coach of Canadian age group teams, assistant manager at Canada, England, and Team GB, the former defender learned from the very best in management.

And those years at age group teams is oh so important for Wales. There is a young group of talented players coming through the Cymru ranks, and under Grainger, those talents weren’t thriving. Under Wilkinson, there is now a renewed sense of optimism.

All in all, Rhian Wilkinson is probably the best and maybe most ambitious appointment the FAW could have made, and it has certainly bolstered hopes and ambitions of a first major tournament appearance.

The Old Guard

As far as this crop of players are concerned, there is a real mix of youth and experience.

Let’s start with the older heads, who don’t really need any introduction. So many in this group have amassed over a century of caps, and they have seen it all.

Jess Fishlock. The name alone is enough to bring a smile to many a face in the Red Wall. She is our superstar, our taliswoman, our metronome. At the age of 37, she still doesn’t stop running and gives her all for the dragon on her chest.

Sophie Ingle. The leading appearance maker in the WSL. The captain who holds the midfield down. A great leader, a great communicator, and someone who is a role model to everyone.

Hayley Ladd. Playing in a centre-back role for Wales, she is always one of the first players on the team sheet. When she’s around, Ladd brings a calmness to any situation.

Angharad James. Only 29 but has a staggering 116 caps to her name. A dynamic midfielder who can seemingly do anything and can plug any hole in the team.

Rhiannon Roberts, Josie Green, Rachel Rowe, Kayleigh Barton (formerly Green). These are all players 30 or over who still play a crucial role for Wales, but for how much longer?

With many of these, there is a last dance feel to this campaign. If it isn’t now, it may well be never, and it would be a crime if an NWSL MVP like Fishlock, or a multiple WSL winner like Ingle never reach a major tournament.

The whole country feels, this needs to be the campaign for them, and that instantly raises the pressure levels that little bit higher.

Fountain of Youth

The positive thing is, when these players move onto pastures new, there is a batch of youngsters coming through who are chomping at the bit.

Some have already made their mark on the first team and have become familiar names in households from Holyhead to Newport.

Carrie Jones. The Bristol City winger has this Gareth Bale-like aura to her. Whenever she gets on the ball, everyone edges off their seat a little, expecting a moment of magic, a burst of pace. She has the ability to go right to the top.

Lily Woodham has recently made the move to NWSL side Seattle Reign and certainly has the makings of a future Wales captain about her. She marauds down the wing at will and is able to provide service on a silver platter for other players.

Elise Hughes. We know scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in football, but Hughes is finding that challenge incredibly easy. With 15 goals for Crystal Palace so far this season, she tops the Championship goal scoring charts.

Ceri Holland is only 26 but plays like a player beyond her years. Starring for Liverpool, she is incredibly versatile and can fill any role and carry out her responsibilities perfectly.

Speaking of the midfield, London City Lionesses captain Lois Joel has switched her allegiance to Wales recently and adds something different in the middle of the park.

Charlie Estcourt, Ella Powell, Alice Griffiths, Ffion Morgan, Ellen Jones, Mary McAteer, Anna Filbey, Hannah Cain. All players aged 25 or under who have a number of caps already.

With the U17s and U19s also doing well, there seems to finally be a conveyer belt of talent coming out of Wales, something we have not seen for a very long time.

The Qualifying Group

With this being one of the strongest squads in Welsh history, what chances do they have in qualification?

After being relegated from League A in December, Cymru find themselves in a League B group alongside Croatia, Ukraine, and Kosovo.

If you look at the ever-reliable FIFA Rankings, the toughest opponent in that group are Ukraine, who sit one place below Wales, and should provide more than a stern test for Wilkinson’s group.

Croatia were swept aside 8-0 by Norway in their Nations League playoff, while Wales’ men’s or women’s teams have never faced off against Kosovo, a game that should be an interesting one.

All this being said, given the fact Wales have played six matches against Germany, Denmark, and Iceland in recent times, this squad now knows the level to compete at the highest level.

As a result, I would expect them to finish top of this group. And then, it’s the dreaded playoffs.

Finishing top of the group would mean an “easier” route in the first round, but the completely open nature of the second round is what makes everything a little daunting from a Welsh perspective.

For example, if England were to finish third in their League A group, then there’s a possibility they could face off against Wales for a place in Euro 2025. That in itself is a frightening prospect.

Then again, it could be a game against a fellow League B side, or even a team from League C. It is all simply unknown.

But it’s always been that final hurdle that’s tripped Wales up in recent times. Heck, you only need to cast your minds back two weeks ago to remember what happened to the men’s team against Poland. That fear that comes with being Welsh kicks back in again.

But this year could be different.

Rhian Wilkinson has only been in the role for a month and a half, but already, things do feel a little different.

Even in the smallest things like in her press conferences. There’s an openness and honesty about her. There’s no set phrases or buzz words that she uses, and that in itself is refreshing.

It’s all about whether she can get her tactics and ideas across to her new players in a short amount of time.

If she can do that, then this can be a really exciting campaign for Wales, and finally, we will be able to see our team on the big stage.

After all, we are Yma o Hyd.