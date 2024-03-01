Blackburn Rovers will hope to bring back all three points to Ewood Park ae they travel down to Wales in a bid to climb the table.

Rovers currently sit 16th in the league table on 39 points with Swansea City sitting just below them on goal difference.

Fans are hoping the team will get a boost of confidence following on from their home FA cup tie game against Newcastle United, which ended with Newcastle going through on penalties.

The team are now under new management following from the loss of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson last month.

Rovers have not yet won a game under new manager John Eustace, drawing three games and losing one.

Team news

Swansea City

There are no confirmed injury updates from the Welsh hosts.

The Swans have issued a statement following from a press conference from Joe Allen. It says:

"Joe Allen wants Swansea City to build on victory at Sunderland by delivering another positive performance when they host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday (02/03/24).

"Allen says the hosts are full of confidence going into the game against Blackburn Rovers, but knows they need to perform with real intensity to give themselves the best chance of going into the match."

Blackburn Rovers

The travelling team's manager is unsure whether the trio of Ryan Hedges, Sondre Tronstad and Sam Gallagher will be available.

Hayden Carter, Joe Rankin-Costello, Sam Barnes and Harry Leonard are also all sidelined and will not travel down with the rest of thee team.

"The squads looking strong but Hedgey [Hedges] is touch-and-go for the weekend and we'll have to have a look at that", said Eustace to RoversTV.

Striker Sam Gallagher had to come off at half time and Eustace has admitted that he is a doubt.

Key players

Swansea City

Club captain Matt Grimes, the 28-year-old defensive midfielder from Exeter, has also been on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Grimes swapped the South Wales club for the struggling East Lancashire club in 2016 when Rovers were relegated to League One, which made them the first ex-Premiere League winning club to be relegated to the third division.

He was recalled to Swansea City when they themselves had relegation trouble.

Matt scored his first goal of the season for the club in their 3-2 loss against Manchester City in The FA Cup.

As of 23 April 2023, he has made 249 appearances with eight goals.

Ronald, their Brazilian winger, is also one to have featured in their last two games against Ipswich Town and Sunderland.

The 22-year-old had joined the club in the January 2024 transfer window, joining from Athletico Clube Goianiense. He joined for a reported fee between €1.2 million-2 million.

He signed on a three-year deal, with an option to extend further and has had six appearances with two goals since joining.

Blackburn Rovers

Midfielder Sammie Szmodics is still Rovers', the leagues' and The FA Cups' highest scoring player.

Since joining Rovers in 2022 for a three year deal and an optional extra year for an un-disclosed fee, he has had 66 appearances with 23 goals.

He achieved EFL Championship Player of the Month in November 2023 for having scored six goals in four appearances.

Following on from his brother's exit from the club, defender Scott Wharton has since 'stepped us his game' with being awarded sponsors' Peter Jackson The Jeweller Man of the Match in the FA Cup defeat against Newcastle.

He has scored five goals in 78 appearances since starting his senior career at the club following on from his youth career at the club.

Aynsley Pears also grabbed fans' attention when he made what was described as "tremendous" saves against The Geordies on Tuesday night.

Pears, who has been with the club since 2020 following from his exit from Middlesbrough, has made 39 appearances for the club.

Signing on a four year deal, this ended his 13 year association with Middlesbrough.

Pears last had an injury in October 2023, when team mate Leopold Wahlstedt took over for the foreseeable future.

Match details

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at Swansea.Com stadium in Plasmarl, Wales; with kick off at 15:00

Can I watch this game?

This game will not be televised in the UK, however will make an appearance on RoversTV.

Are tickets still available?

Home fans can still purchase the tickets from the club's online shop or in person at the ticket office.

Travelling fans will not be able to buy the tickets anymore as they went off sale from The Roverstore at 13:00 on Friday.