Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City: Chloe Kelly fires Citizens top of the table

Chloe Kelly's early goal proved to be the winner as Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0, in a game which saw both sides spurn glorious chances.

Kelly gave the away side a deserved early lead as she burst onto Jill Roord's pass down the right and fired an effort through the legs of Janina Leitzig.

Man City should have been even further ahead with massive chances falling to the feet of Khadija Shaw, Filippa Angeldal and Kelly, however, the away side were fortunate to still be ahead at half-time after a late Foxes resurgence.

The second half was entirely different to the first as the game became scrappy as Leicester City searched for an equaliser. But the away side managed the game effectively and return to Manchester with all three points.

Story of the Match

Willie Kirk made three changes to the side who battled to a 1-1 draw away at Manchester United last Sunday, with Josie Green, Missy Goodwin, and Janice Cayman losing their spot in the team. They were replaced by Jutta Rantala, Julie Thibaud, and Hannah Cain.

Gareth Taylor named an unchanged side from their resounding 5-0 win against Bristol City last weekend. The previously suspended Lauren Hemp returns from suspension but started from the bench.

Leicester made an enthused start to the match as they crept in down the left flank on two occasions, but in both instances, the cutback fell to a Man City player.

After coming through the opening exchanges unscathed Man City looked to get a foot into the game. They did so as Kelly's deflected strike whistled past the post.

From the resulting corner, Man City manufactured another chance as Yui Hasegawa hooked a cross to the back post towards Roord, but her header floated over the bar.

Man City were turning the screw and had their just reward when Kelly's low drive squirmed through the legs of Leitzig and trickled over the line.

The Foxes response was poor and Man City's advantage should have been doubled and maybe even trebled. Their first chance came through Shaw who turned down the opportunity to slip Kelly in and instead wriggled through the Leicester defence before her shot was blocked.

But just moments later Shaw does opt to play Kelly in behind. The winger is in acres of space behind the Leicester defence again but this time she is denied by Leitzig.

Leicester's defensive resolve was non-existent at times leaving Man City players with the freedom of the City at times. It almost felt like the East Midlands side were playing two in defence at times.

But despite the Man City dominance, Leicester should have been level. Leicester's high press may have been causing problems defensively but going forward they looked a threat.

The press of the Leicester forward line results in the ball falling to Hannah Cain in a pocket of space. The Welsh international slipped Lena Petermann in behind but the German striker's shot was straight at Khiara Keating in the net.

But just as Leicester began to grow into the game they should have been further behind. This time Angeldal was sent free in behind but again Leitzig denied her with an outstretched leg.

While Taylor would question how his side were only one goal ahead, Kirk may wonder how his side were not level, after five minutes of constant Leicester pressure.

Sam Tierney latched onto a deflected cross and looked to poke it around Keating but the keeper denied the Leicester midfielder. But from the resulting corner, Leicester worked a smart corner to release Shannon O'Brien whose low cross was again dealt with by Keating.

Second Half

The home side started the better side after the break as Petermann released O'Brien down the left-hand side but Esme Morgan recovered well to turn it behind for a corner.

From that corner, Keating made a bit of a mess of coming to claim for the ball but after a scramble in the penalty area, Man City cleared.

The opening 15 minutes of the second half failed to match the fast-paced tempo of the first half as the game became a little disjointed with neither side enjoying a large spell of possession.

But a double substitution from Man City injected attacking intent into the away side. Hemp and Jess Park were introduced for Chloe Kelly and Mary Fowler.

Both subs were thrust straight into the action as Hemp drove towards goal, breezed past Courtney Nevin and fired a shot at Leitzig. The German keeper could only parry into the path of Park, and with the goal at her mercy the England international blazed over.

It was proving to be one of them days for Shaw as she was thwarted twice in a matter of minutes by the Leicester defence. Firstly the Jamiacan's effort was bravely blocked, and then minutes later she jinked past a Leicester defender and blasted another effort goalwards, this one saved brilliantly again by Leitzig.

Player of the Match - Janina Leitzig

Despite being on the losing team, without the German goalkeeper Leicester could have been out of the contest by half-time.

Leitzig made five or six world-class saves to keep the Man City advantage to just one goal.