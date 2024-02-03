Luton Town continued to show their teeth in this premier league season by earning a hard-fought point at St James' Park this afternoon.

Newcastle took the lead twice in the first half but were pegged back consistently by the effective Luton Town counter to go in 2-2 at the break. By just past the hour mark, Luton had taken a commanding 4-2 lead, but a late fightback from the Magpies saw the points shared in a gripping afternoon encounter.

In the Newcastle side, the injured Alexander Isak made way for Miguel Almiron in the starting XI. Both Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes made welcome returns to the bench in this injury-plagued side. Anthony Gordon played as a makeshift number nine in the game, owing to the Swedish striker's groin injury.

Luton Town made one change to their starting XI from their midweek win. With Reece Burke making way for Teden Mengi in defence.

Story of the game

The game started well for Newcastle. As Luton attempted and failed to press high on the Magpie's backline, space opened up frequently for the midfield and attackers.

Within seven minutes, a well-floated ball over the top to Kieran Trippier on the right by Lewis Miley was carefully aimed at the penalty spot by the right-back, and midfielder Sean Longstaff arrived late to lash a confident effort into the bottom left-hand corner.

The next ten minutes after that mostly consisted of Newcastle's attacking impetus, and Luton Town stalwart defending. However, Chiedozie Ogbene on the right wing, and a composed Ross Barkley in the midfield were causing many problems for Newcastle in transition, and it was clear that a real threat was being posed by Rob Edward's side.

In the 21st minute, a needless foul by Sven Botman just outside the area led to a well-worked set piece routine. Ross Barkley curled it to the left side of the box, where Carlton Morris headed the ball across the face of goal and Gabriel Osho was there to loop his header over the stranded keeper, Martin Dubravka. 1-1, and this was just the start of the madness that was to follow.

Not two minutes later did Newcastle respond. A turnover in the Newcastle final third led to Miguel Almiron playing a quick ball up the field to Anthony Gordon, who, with his pace and trickery, completely beat Gabriel Osho.

The winger raced into the box, fired a shot, and Thomas Kaminski could do nothing but palm the effort away to Longstaff, who fired in his second goal, another neat effort into the bottom left-hand corner.

Newcastle seemed to have found their composure again, and much of the following fifteen minutes was measured play just outside of the Luton Town box. But the counter-attacking threat remained for Luton, who on more than one occasion managed to totally bypass the Newcastle midfield.

In the 40th minute, Newcastle would finally pay the price for that sloppiness. A contested ball in the middle of the park came out in favour of Ross Barkley, who ran into acres of space in Newcastle's half of the pitch.

Just outside the box, he laid the ball off to Alfie Doughty, who shot a left-footed effort at Dubravka. The keeper, much like his Luton counterpart, did nothing but palm the ball into the danger zone, and Ross Barkley was there to place a right-footed effort into a nearly empty net.

At the beginning of the second half, Newcastle substituted Gordon for the returned Callum Wilson. As revealed after the match, Gordon suffered from a twisted ankle and could no longer continue.

The beginning of the second half was punctuated by Newcastle's dominance. Callum Wilson seemed to provide a more adequate outlet than Gordon in the number nine role, and held up the ball well in the final third. In the 50th minute, Jacob Murphy had a saved effort on goal, and the story of the match seemed to only be going one way.

However, a mad five minutes would ensue around the hour mark. Ogbene was pulled down outside and then inside the Newcastle box by Dan Burn, who had been struggling against the Luton player all afternoon.

After a lengthy VAR check, a penalty was awarded which Carlton Morris dispatched assuredly down the centre of the goal. Then, only moments later, in the 62nd minute, the dazed and disorganised Newcastle defence was further punished.

Ross Barkley laid the ball off to Elijah Adebayo in the right of the box, who confidently placed the ball across the goal and into the far left corner on his right foot. The attacker was left completely unmarked, and scored his fourth goal in the last two games. The Hatters took an astonishing 4-2 lead away from home.

Newcastle were heading for what looked like a third consecutive league loss at St James' Park. Eddie Howe reacted by making a double substitution, Tino Livramento came on for Dan Burn, and Harvey Barnes made his return to the pitch in place of Miguel Almiron.

Not five minutes after the fourth goal for Luton would Newcastle punch back. A trivela pass from Bruno Guimaraes just outside the box on the left was met by the on-rushing Kieran Trippier who side-footed it into the back of the net.

Following this, there were relentless Newcastle attacks, and Luton suddenly looked like the side on edge. Harvey Barnes would net the eighth and final goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

Lewis Miley dispossessed Ross Barkley ten yards out from the box and laid the ball off to Barnes. He then took a few steps with the ball before placing a fine left-footed finish into the bottom left corner of the Luton goal.

Newcastle pressed intently until extra time, searching for another goal, but Luton Town were resilient. Harvey Barnes could've had another, but a Luton Town player blocked his effort in the 77th minute.

Five minutes later, the former Leicester winger could've scored again, but a slight deflection and a good Kaminski save kept it out. In the 84th minute, a ball was played dangerously across the face of goal by Guimaraes, but neither Jacob Murphy nor Fabian Schar could put the ball where it needed to go.

The ten minutes of extra time did not pass as dramatically, however, Luton managed to get a hold of some of the game and kept the ball well, almost producing the winner themselves, if not for a decent save by Dubravka. The game ended 4-4, a frustrating if fair result for both sides.

Player of the match: Ross Barkley

The former Chelsea midfielder was at the heart of nearly every Luton attack. He has been a revelation since moving to Kenilworth Road, and his goal and assist today proved vital in getting a positive result for the newly promoted side.