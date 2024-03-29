After a two-week break, Premier League football finally returns as top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur welcome a relegation-battling Luton Town to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites will be looking to bounce back from their collapse at Fulham a fortnight ago, which saw them lose 3-0 at Craven Cottage, just six days after putting four past Aston Villa at Villa Park.

As for Rob Edwards' side, they really need to pick up some form before the looming threat of relegation becomes reality. Their last win came eight games ago as they thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road - but they haven't picked up a single victory on the road since Boxing Day.

This tie could be a goal-fest, with Tottenham only failing to score once in their last forty matches in the league, and Luton conceding two or more goals in seven of their last ten away matches.

Team News

Fraser Forster (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Manor Solomon (meniscus) are all long-term absentees, and it is unlikely that any of the trio will feature again this season.

Micky van de Ven, who picked up a hamstring injury in the penultimate game before the break, has taken part in some training this week and is available. With another fixture coming in just a few days time, Ange Postecoglou will have to make a decision on whether he uses the Dutchman in this clash, or waits until the London Derby at West Ham on Tuesday night.

Richarlison, who has been suffering with a knee injury in the past weeks, has "been managed" and also trained on Friday. The Brazilian is in contention to be selected.

The Hatters will be without Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring) on Saturday. The tricky winger was subbed off in the Republic of Ireland's first match last week, and he could be missing for "a few weeks," according to manager Rob Edwards.

A further nine players are also set to be missing for Town on the weekend. Mads Andersen (calf), Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) and Elijah Adebayo (hamstring) have all suffered setbacks in their recovery, whilst Amari'i Bell (hamstring), Tom Lockyer (heart), Gabriel Osho (knee), Dan Potts (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) all remain in the physio room and will not feature in north London.

There is some good news for Luton, however. Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty and Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu have all trained throughout the week and will be available for the trip to Spurs if they get through Friday's session unharmed.

Youngster Joe Johnson has been on the mend after contracting glandular fever, and will be assessed ahead of a potential return to action in N17.

Likely Lineups

Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson.

Kaminski; Kabore, Hashioka, Burke, Mengi, Doughty; Clark, Barkley; Townsend, Morris, Chong.

Key players

If Tottenham are able to unlock Luton's rigid defensive structure then James Maddison, surely, will be the man with the golden key.

The attacking midfielder expressed him 'grumpiness' at only featuring for fourteen minutes over the international break, however he certainly impressed during that short spell.

England were trailing Belgium when the former Leicester City man entered the hallowed turf at Wembley on Tuesday night, and it was his sheer creative brilliance that led to the last minute Jude Bellingham equaliser!

The clever outside of the boot pass, in a tight situation in the penalty box, showed glimpses off the quality we saw during Maddison's first three months in a Spurs shirt, where he registered three goals and six assists in the opening eleven games of the Premier League season.

Since making a comeback from the ankle injury that left him sidelined for nearly three months, the playmaker has shown small glimpses of quality, but hasn't quite reached the levels we have seen him hit in recent years. The assist on Tuesday night should be a timely confidence boost for the forty-million pound, who could take this game by storm.

The former Chelsea man would love to make a difference on what used to be enemy territory.

After being released from French side OGC Nice, Barkley joined Luton on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, and has been one of the consistent standout performers in the Premier League this season.

From a deeper midfield role, Barkley has contributed to seven goals (4G, 3A) in twenty-four appearances in the league this season. All four of the goals that the Englishman has scored in an orange shirt have come from inside the penalty area, and that could be where the difference is made if Luton are to snatch a result.

Only one of the last eleven goals conceded by Ange Postecoglou's side have come from outside of the eighteen-yard box. If Barkley can arrive into the box late during the counter-attacks we expect Luton to launch, it could be a possible decider, as to the location of the points come five o'clock on Saturday evening.

Last time out

The two sides met earlier in the season at Kenilworth Road, with Spurs having to dig in, in order to scrape away with all three points, despite having to play the entire second half with ten-men.

Huge chances for Richarlison (two) and Pedro Porro inside the opening seven minutes should have seen the visitors steer clear of a potential banana skin from Luton Town, but all three opportunities were squandered. The Brazilian missed a tap in from two-yards out, before having a low shot saved by Thomas Kaminski. Just a few minutes later, right back Pedro Porro went through on goal, but pulled his effort just past the outside of the post - a let off for 'The Hatters'.

Captain Tom Lockyer did have a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build up, in what was the only big chance of the half for the boys in orange. On the brink of half time, Yves Bissouma was shown a second yellow card for a dive, as he attempted to con referee John Brooks into giving a foul on the edge of the box.

With the Malian international sent off, Spurs had to buckle in for what was set to be a big second half battle. After just seven minutes, a short corner gave James Madison the chance to cut it back for Micky van de Ven, who finished the chance from just eight-yards out.

The Dutch defender, along with centre back partner Cristian Romero, were immense throughout the remainder of the contest, limiting the amount of Luton's clear-cut chances to virtually zero, meaning that Postecoglou's men traveled back from Bedfordshire with all three points tucked under their sleeve.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time is kick off?

Kick off for this tie has been set for 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch the game?

The game has not been selected for broadcast coverage in the UK due to the 'Saturday 3pm blackout rules'. However, talkSPORT radio will be providing live and exclusive radio commentary.