It seemed a game of win or bust for both of the bottom three teams as games and time is running out for them to conjure a great escape from relegation back to the Championship.

Despite Sheffield United playing well in the first half and forcing Burnley’s goalkeeper Arijanet Muric into several excellent saves, the home side found themselves two goals down by half time.

First Jacob Brunn Larsen got fortunate with a deflected effort that found the bottom corner and then Lorenz Assignon bypassed some poor defending to poke his finish past Ivo Grbic.

Gustavo Hamer gave United some hope with an excellent finish after cutting inside to find the top corner.

The Clarets responded immediately as Lyle Foster finished expertly to restore the visitor’s two-goal advantage before Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored Burnley’s fourth of the afternoon.

Burnley with outside chance of survival

Burnley was one of everyone's picks to go straight down to the Championship despite their storm to promotion last season.

Vincent Kompany’s side came into the campaign with a lot of optimism due to their eye-catching style of play instead of the old Burnley stereotype of long balls and set pieces to grind their way to results.

As well, the young players who were brought into an already exciting squad were going to bring a freshness and enthusiasm that was going to take the league by storm.

It has not quite worked out as well as a few predicted as the Clarets have struggled for most of the season through a combination of not being clinical in either box and some naive phases of play that have cost them.

It seemed inevitable that Burnley would go down with a whimper yet a run of one defeat in their last seven games has ignited a belief could stay up this season.

Amongst this run has included creditable points away at the likes of Chelsea when down to ten men and West Ham who are challenging for European football.

Now Burnley has given themselves a psychological boost by beating fellow strugglers Sheffield United to all but confirm the Blades' relegation.

Kompany will have his eye on Nottingham Forest’s trip to Goodison Park and will be hoping they don’t get a result to keep 17th place in sight.

With Burnley only three points behind Forest, they will want to keep close to the Tricky Trees ahead of the pair meeting on the final day at Turf Moor.

Sheffield United have all but gone

Whilst Burnley will have everything to play, Sheffield United looked destined for the drop back to the second tier.

Despite Sheffield United being a gapping ten points from safety the blades have performed well across several games without getting any rewards.

If it wasn’t for Muric’s heroics then the home side would have scored more than the one goal against Burnley.

The Yorkshire-based club has played well against the bigger sides in recent weeks when they created good chances away at Anfield and claimed a share of the spoils with Chelsea.

Yet Sheffield United have let themselves in games against teams around them in the table.

For instance, over two games against Burnley, Chris Wilder’s side has conceded nine goals which has not only hindered their head-to-head record but their goal difference has taken a huge hit.

Sheffield United have looked like a side that was underprepared for the Premier League and now facing the reality of returning to the Championship.

Muric claims number-one spot

In the summer transfer window, Burnley paid a record transfer fee for goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City after impressive spells at Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

Despite several impressive performances Kompany had to make a tough decision to change his side’s fortunes.

Muric was the Claret’s first-choice goalkeeper in the Championship because of his ball-playing ability which was a big part of his team’s possession style of play.

The Kosovo international has found it difficult so far this season with a lack of game time and mistakes in the last two games have cost points.

Therefore there was a lot of pressure on the 25-year-old going into Sheffield United.

Burnley’s goalkeeper was arguably his side’s man of the match with several outstanding saves from Oli McBurnie and Brereton Diaz.

The best save was in the second half as James McAtee's strike was heading for the top corner before being tipped around the post by Muric.

Regardless of making errors in previous games, Burnley’s goalkeeper will take confidence from a performance that contributed to getting his side’s most important win of the season.

Is Hamer playing for a Premier League move?

Not many Sheffield United players can say that they’ve had an outstanding season.

One player who has had an eye-catching season has been Hamer with the midfielder looking a proven Premier League.

After an incredible 2022-2023 season with Coventry, they finished in the Championship playoffs and were one penalty kick away from promotion to the Promise Land.

The Brazilian made the step up and has not looked out of place scoring five goals and providing six assists in the league making him the Blade’s top goal contributor.

Hamer’s finish against Burnley reflected his quality and what he can do going forward.

Sheffield United may be playing in the Championship next season but there will be Premier Leaguesides looking to sign the 26-year-old.