Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace: Reds blow title chances with dismal defeat

Liverpool were handed a crushing blow in the title race after losing 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace in a result which will likely end their title challenge.

Eberechi Eze dealt the fatal blow in the 14th minute, and the Reds could not find a response.

The result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side in third, two points behind Manchester City and level with Arsenal, who play later in the day.



The result means that Palace should have cemented their premier league status for next season, the Eagles sit 14th, eight points above the relegation zone.



Story of the Match

Jurgen Klopp made five changes from the 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday.

Alisson Becker returned after ten weeks out, Conor Bradley, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz were also recalled to the starting XI.

Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold were on the bench, as they stepped up their returns from injury.

For the visitors, only two changes were made by Oliver Glasner, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne returned to the starting XI in the place of Joel Ward and Jordan Ayew.

The first action of the contest came when Eze had a tame shot that was saved easily by Alisson after just 41 seconds.

The hosts responded with a seventh minute effort straight into the palms of the goalkeeper from Nunez, who was just outside the box after Robertson had teed him up.

The visitors took the lead after 14 minutes, Eze with the finishing touch after some delightful play on the wing that carved Liverpool open.

It was the 21st time (16th in the PL) that the Reds have conceded the opening goal this season, a habit which could derail their title hopes.

The visitors came so close to doubling their lead, Jean-Philippe Mateta escaped after Virgil Van Dijk slipped but Robertson cleared the ball off the line.

The hosts nearly equalised from a 27th minute corner, after a scramble in the box the ball fell to Wataru Endo, but his shot cannoned off the crossbar.

Just a minute later, Diaz connected with Robertson’s cross but Dean Henderson made a great save to stop it, before Konate headed just over from the resulting corner.

Then Olise shot straight at Alisson from outside the area, after he had messed up a promising attack just minutes earlier with a heavy touch.

As the half-time break approached, the Eagles had another great chance to double their lead but Mateta headed just over from Olise’s cross

Jurgen Klopp’s side misplaced 60 passes in their first-half, their most this season.

After the interval, Dominik Szoboszlai replaced Endo as the Reds manager sought to add some fresh impetus to his engine room and avoid a season-ending loss.

Almost immediately the hosts were forced to bring on Alexander-Arnold after Bradley went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

In the 54th minute the ball fell to Nunez from a corner, but Henderson saved from the Uruguayan’s close range effort.

With 25 minutes left in the contest, Cody Gakpo and Jota replaced Nunez and Diaz.

The visitors responded with a change of their own, Ayew replacing Olise.

The hosts were still pushing for a leveller, and Jota was inches away from connecting with a flick-on from Van Dijk from a 69th minute corner.

The first booking was given to Jones just a minute later for stopping a counter-attack led by Ayew.

The Reds came agonisingly close, an unbelievable block from Clyne, when the ball fell to Jota with the goal at his mercy.

The Liverpool goalkeeper had not had much to do it the second-half, but made a sensational save from Mateta at really close range in the 74th minute.

At the other end, the Reds broke rapidly, Gakpo found Jones who somehow curled it wide.

There were reinforcements for the visitors after that let-off, Clyne replaced by Ward, Will Hughes by Jairo Riedewald and Eze by Jeffrey Schlupp.

The hosts final change was Harvey Elliott, who replaced Jones, meanwhile, Palace’s was around 10 minutes later, Odsonne Edouard on for Mateta.

In the first minute of added time, Salah thought he had a tap-in but Mitchell got a sublime block in to stop the Reds equalising.

There was a very late booking for Jefferson Lerma but that was pretty much the end of the contest as the resulting free-kick came to nothing and the final whistle was blown.

Player of the Match

Eberechi Eze

The winger enjoyed a great day at Anfield, he was a constant threat and showed why many clubs are in the race for his signature.

The timing of his run for the goal and the finish were particular highlights of his performance but he was a menace the whole time he was on the pitch.