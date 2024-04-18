West Ham were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night as Leverkusen came from behind to extend their unbeaten run to 44 matches.

The Hammers came so near to becoming the first team to defeat the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions this season when Michail Antonio's 13th-minute header provided a route back into the contest.

However, having mastered the art of scoring late, Leverkusen levelled the score in the 89th-minute as Jeremie Frimpong's deflected effort wrong-footed Lukasz Fabianski to end all hope of reaching another European semi-final.

Xabi Alonso's side remain on course for an unprecedented unbeaten season as Die Werkself now set their sights on a second consecutive Europa League semi-final.

Story of the Game

Moyes was forced into a number of changes to the line-up that lost in Leverkusen last week but was handed a huge boost in the return of Jarrod Bowen and Edson Alvarez.

Lukasz Fabianski retained his place in goal; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, and Aaron Cresswell made up the defence; Alvarez and Tomas Soucek sat at the base of the midfield, providing reinforcement for an attacking quartet of Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus, and Michail Antonio.

Alonso made two alterations to the team that took control of the tie in the first leg as scorers Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface remained on the bench.

Matej Kovar started in goal with a back three of Odion Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, and Piero Hincapie in front of him; Granit Xhaka and Ezequiel Palacios sat at the base of midfield with wing-backs Josip Stanisic and Alejandro Grimaldo providing the width, supporting a front three of Florian Wirtz, Patrick Schick, and Nathan Tella.

Leverkusen looked unnerved in the early stages and were showing it with a number of loose touches and were disjointed in the final third. However, they had the first real chance of the game as Tella turned Alvarez with ease, following Jarrod Bowen’s loose pass, before firing a shot from distance that was well saved by Fabianski.

The visitors nerves were amplified as the Hammers got a crucial goal in the 13th-minute. After spreading the ball wide, Bowen received the possession from Coufal on the right and proceeded to deliver a magnificent in-swinging cross that left Kovar in no-mans-land as Antonio nipped in front to provide a route back into the contest.

West Ham came close to making it 2-0 soon after. Kudus chased down Coufal’s clearance and beat Stanisic to the ball on the edge of the area. The 23-year-old turned and fired a right-footed shot towards goal that took a deflection; Kovar did well to readjust himself to make the save down to his right.

The hosts made their intent clear from early and pressed high up the pitch, forcing turnovers in dangerous areas. Bowen came close to scoring on his return in the 25th-minute; Kudus picked him out at the back post with a right-footed cross, but the Englishman was denied by a clever stop by Kovar that left Moyes dropping to the floor in angst.

Alonso's side were showing signs that the pressure was getting to them as he made a tactical change midway through the first half. Tempers flared in the aftermath of the substitution as altercations spilled onto the pitch following a disagreement in the technical area that saw a red card brandish to a member of Leverkusen's coaching team.

The newly-crowned Bundesliga champions were failing to build on their first leg performance as West Ham were dogged in defence while elegant in possession to evade Die Werkself's press with ease before getting into an area of promise.

The Hammers maintained full control in the first half but were limited to half-chances and had to settle with a one-goal lead heading into the break. Leverkusen struggled to deal with their deliveries into the area as Antonio came close to levelling the tie but he was inches away from another of Bowen's crosses.

The atmosphere at the London Stadium maintained its volume in the second half as West Ham pushed to level the aggregate score, fuelled by each challenge made and decision won by those in claret and blue.

West Ham continued their sustained pressure and were almost rewarded for their effort. Hincapie buckled under Bowen's presence in the area but as the forward went to capitalise on his error, the centre-back did enough to force him into a skewed effort across goal on the hour-mark.

Leverkusen began to grow into the game as the half progressed. A quick free-kick found its way to substitute Jeremie Frimpong on the right; the wing-back swung the ball towards the near post but it was well saved by Fabianski - the Poland international then dealt with a near-identical situation moments later.

Support turned to frustration as referee Jose Maria Sanchez's decisions fell in Leverkusen's favour, allowing the visitors to take control of proceedings for the first time on the night - showing a level of game-management that has seen them go unbeaten for so long.

Leverkusen had their best chance of the night late on when Frimpong ran through on goal. With West Ham pushing to level the aggregate score, the Dutchman was left unopposed as he reached their area, but all poise was lost as he lifted the ball over the bar.

However, as the clocked ticked ever closer to the 90th-minute, the wing-back made amends. With substitute Angelo Ogbonna slow to him, he was allowed to shift the ball onto his left and test his luck; this time it was on his side as the ball deflected off Cresswell and wrong-footed Fabianski.

It was a goal that ended all hope of another memorable comeback at the London Stadium.