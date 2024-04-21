Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall spoke to the media following his sides 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday afternoon.

A second brace in as many games, along with Alessia Russo's thirteenth of the season, was enough as Arsenal signed off their final Emirates Stadium game of the season with a ninth straight home league win.

Eidevall touched on Steph Catley's superb performance, all but qualifying for Europe and more.

Scintillating Steph Catley:

Played out of position, but that did not matter to Matilda's Maestro, Steph Catley who produced a stunning performance for The Gunners and surely gave eventual Player of the Match, Emily Fox a good run for her money.

Replacing the injured Lotte Wubben-Moy at centre back, some questions may have been raised, with out and out centre half, Laia Codina left on the bench, but the more Catley went on with her usual proficiency in passing, keeping the ball and defending, it was clear to see why Eidevall made that decision.

"Sometimes you can think about international breaks and that they can disturb the rhythm within the team. But sometimes they can also prepare your players for situations that can become really handy.

"“For those of you that follow our players on the international breaks will know that Steph Catley played central defender against Mexico in their friendly

“Even if it was a long time ago that she did this for Arsenal- she still has that practise from that game. I think that showed very well here. We’re grateful for that today.”

"We see a club that should be pushing in Europe"

This seasons failings in the UEFA Women's Champions League still perhaps sit fresh in the mind of Arsenal supporters, particularly after Chelsea's stellar performance at Barcelona over the weekend.

Having been knocked out by VFL Wolfsburg in last season's semi final, the Gunners European adventure this term was over before the league season had even started, after losing on penalties to Paris FC after a 3-3 draw in normal time, a full month before the WSL even got underway.

The club have confirmed their place at Europe's top table again for next season, with an eleven point cushion on Manchester United with only three matches left, whilst this does fill Eidevall with some relief, he is still focusing on finishing as well as possible.

"We want to push to have as many points as possible in the league but the way we see ourselves when we look in the mirror, we see a European club.

"We see a club that should be pushing in Europe so of course, that is a requirement to qualify for Europe.

"That doesn't give me less incentive going forward. We should be pushing in all League games going forward, to finish as highly and has strongly as possible."

"We cannot forget the clean sheets"

The one statistic that will jump out at you from Arsenal's last two matches, eight goals scored, two braces for Beth Mead, three goals for Alessia Russo in that time too, but the clean sheets is something that the boss wanted to highlight when speaking to the media.

Using two different goalkeepers in those matches, Sabrina D'Angelo and Manuela Zinsberger, with two different centre back pairings too, it could've easily been a far less confident time at the back from Arsenal than what they endured.

"Two clean sheets as well. I think that is important because I think earlier in the season, there were too many games that we conceded goals in and that is not like us.

"When we look at the latest runs of games, we have much more that we don't concede goals in and that is such an important point when we look to win football matches. Of course we want to score goals, it's great for us, it's great for the fans but let's not forget about the clean sheets".

The Fox and Williamson partnership:

One huge factor of Arsenal's play today, was the starting of attacks from their right hand side. Emily Fox put in a stirring display to win Player of the Match, but her partnership with Leah Williamson, the right sided centre half of the game, was really encouraging for those of an Arsenal persuasion.

"The start of a really good partnership. They're both fantastic footballers but they need obviously more time to play together and understand each other, how they want the passes and the communication to work.

"Today was one of the best examples to see the right side work, they are also both so athletic as well as good football players. There is one situation where Emily Fox is contesting a duel in the pocket, sprints back fifty metres after losing it and then finds herself in a break with the goalkeeper! It shows her ability and her athletic for us.

"That right side for us can be so important, with and without the ball."