Bournemouth will face Wolves tomorrow evening at the Molineux Stadium, where a win could see either team make a late bid for the Premier League's final European places for next season.

With just one point separating the two teams, the Cherries will be visiting the new home of previous manager Gary O’Neil, who was able to keep them in the Premier League last season.

Andoni Iraola's side will be hopeful of beating O’Neil's Wolves side given their slightly superior form, but it is worth remembering that they were unable to do so at the Vitality Stadium earlier this season.

With both sides having had better campaigns than they expected at this stage, the contest gives both a chance to climb ahead of the other in hopes of a possible top-half finish.

Iraola admits Bournemouth will have to be at their best

In his pre-match press conference, Iraola was asked about several issues, most notably if there was any news on players returning from injury.

Iraola said: “No, we are in the same situation we were in before.

"We haven't lost anyone, we haven't recovered anyone, so it is going to be the same players available. We will have to choose from that list.”

Discussing the dangers posed by O’Neil's team and the importance of the game on both teams' final positioning of the season, Iraola was full of praise for his opposite number.

The Spaniard said: “I think [Wolves] are having a very good season. I think they are slowly recovering the very important players for them.”

He added: “For us, it is just a match where we have chances to get more points. We have to try and take every opportunity we have.

“We face a team that is very close to us and we are fighting for positions, so that is the important thing of the game.”

Iraola concluded his point by focusing on the target of a win to help chase Bournemouth's record Premier League points tally in a single season.

He said: "Yeah, I think especially the points [record], it's achievable but it's going to be difficult because we have to beat strong teams and teams that are in good form. We will have to be good if we want to beat the points total.”

Praise for star striker

When speaking on top goalscorer Dominic Solanke's aims for the Golden Boot and the recognition he has received this season, Iraola was unsurprisingly lavish in his praise for his star striker.

The 41-year-old said: “It is difficult [to achieve enough praise] because obviously it is normal that the attention goes to the top teams, the ones that are fighting for the title, for the Champions League.

"But I think it adds merit that Solanke has scored 18 goals for Bournemouth because we have scored goals this season but normally we would finish with [fewer] goals than teams that are fighting for the title.”

“It's going to be difficult [to win the Golden Boot] but he will try for sure. I think he is performing really well and is very consistent since the start of the season.”

Respect for a predecessor

Lastly, when asked about Gary O’Neil and the 40-year-old's achievements at Bournemouth and Wolves without having a full pre-season at either club, Iraola said: “He did very well here last season and he has done very well for Wolves.

"Obviously, to have a pre-season is always an advantage. You have time to make mistakes before it really counts.”

Iraola added: “It makes me think that we also have to be better because other teams will continue improving.”