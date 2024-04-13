Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 33, 2024

Manchester United have had a tough run as of late, with a lacklustre performance against Brentford being punished by a late equaliser, a promising display against Chelsea seeing them suffer defeat in the last minute and a bright second half seeing them take a point from title chasers Liverpool.

On the flipside, AFC Bournemouth have had a 2024 which has seen them flying in the Premier League which sees them just eight points from the final Europa League spot, which Manchester United occupy themselves in sixth.

The Cherries saw defeat in their last Premier League outing against relegation strugglers Luton Town, so Andoni Iraola’s men will be eager to recover the form which saw them go five games unbeaten in the league in March.

The two side's last league meeting saw Bournemouth humiliate United at Old Trafford in December with a crushing 3-0 win, seeing the Cherries pick up their first win at the ground.

Outside of that, Bournemouth have been largely unsuccessful against the Red Devils in the Premier League with just two wins against United at the Vitality Stadium, the last of which came in November 2019.

Ten Hag’s men will need all three points to salvage any hope of a late Champions League spot, as they sit 11 points away from Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Team News

Bournemouth will be without key men such as Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier, who picked up injuries against Luton last week.

Tavernier will be a big miss for the Cherries as he was on the scoresheet in their 2-1 loss at Kenilworth Road.

Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Ryan Fredericks remain on the sidelines and defender Chris Mepham misses out due to illness.

United’s Marcus Rashford is set to win his late fitness battle and will have a high chance of featuring, while Scott McTominay has been confirmed to miss out with a knee injury.

Manchester United will also remain without defenders Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane, leaving the Red Devils short at the back in a continuation of a common theme of this season.

Likely Lineups

Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Billing, Cook; Ouattara, Kluivert, Christie; Solanke

Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Kambwala, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Key Players

Solanke has been the Cherries' star man this season with 16 Premier League goals contributing to their impressive league form.

With a United defence that has shown itself to be shaky, do not be surprised if he sees himself on the scoresheet in this one.

It may come as a surprise to neutrals that Mainoo has been able to assert himself as a key player for United at the age of just 18.

But the midfielder has been able to assert himself as a prominent figure in the Manchester United side seeing him start weekly and earn an England call-up in March.

Mainoo's world-class finish against United's rivals Liverpool last weekend saw them earn a draw, and he will be hoping to help the Red Devils again in this game.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium, where the Cherries are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST, the only late match in the Premier League on a busy Saturday.

How can I watch?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 17:00 BST.