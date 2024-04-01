Pre-Match Analysis: How do Crystal Palace stop Dominic Solanke's dominance?

AFC Bournemouth come into their latest Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on the back of a dramatic 2-1 home turf triumph over Everton on Saturday.

Hot topic Dominic Solanke stole the show by scoring a splendid header, adding another goal to his already impressive tally so far this season.

After Saturday's performance, the Englishman is now joint-second with Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins in the Golden Boot race with 16 goals. All three sit behind Erling Haaland, who has 18 goals.

Bournemouth's good fortune showed in the victory through a bizarre Seamus Coleman own goal, while it was the opposite case for their latest visitors, who were held to a draw away at Nottingham Forest.

Oliver Glasner's side were undone by a looping Chris Wood header, and have now failed to win their last three Premier League games.

This poor patch has not been helped by injuries, with Marc Guehi, Rob Holding and Cheick Doucoure all set to continue their spells on the sidelines during this meeting.

Meanwhile, star player Michael Olise is still yet to make his return to the first team, indicating the current weakness of the Eagles.

So, how can Solanke exploit Palace's weak defence?

Solanke is finally showing his elite credentials this season and is blossoming under Andoni Iraola's management.

The 26-year-old struggled in the top flight previously in a short with Liverpool and in the youth system at Chelsea, but is now having his best-ever season in the competition.

With 16 goals and three assists in 29 Premier League fixtures, the sharpshooter is definitely on Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 radar and has turned into the 'complete number nine' under Iraloa.

Under the Spaniard, Solanke has evolved his game and is now showing that he can really do it all.

His ability to carry the ball forward and build up attacks has shone through whilst playing in a low-block system, but he adds to this by also being a huge threat in the box.

Solanke's pinpoint shooting accuracy is a key factor in his goal tally so far, having fired just under half of his attempted shots (86) on target (32).

Adding to his threat inside the box is his impressive aerial ability. He sits ninth of all Premier League players in duels won this season (79).

This type of attacking presence is something Palace have struggled with all season, only winning 49.9% of the aerial duels they have faced.

Therefore, with a weakened defence this frailty could be something Solanke will focus on to secure his side yet another win.

This is not to say the Eagles don't have talent of their own that can hurt opposition teams though, with Eberechi Eze still in the fold, amongst others.

So, how can the Eagles trouble the Cherries?

Despite the critical loss of Olise in attack, Glasner still has many attacking options that can cause damage.

Their main threat comes through Eze, who is one-third of Glasner's attacking trio at the moment alongside Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

25-year-old Eze has recorded six goals and two assists in 19 league appearances this season and has been their main source of creation during Olise's absence.

His second assist of the season came on Saturday, when he fed in Mateta to power his effort past Matz Sels.

This indicates that when deployed as a three, Palace's forwards can cause havoc. They currently have 28 goals and assists between them.

They may not be known as one of the most prolific front threes within the league, but if not monitored correctly on Tuesday night, Palace's attackers could cause Iraola's side some real hassle.